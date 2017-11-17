Franklin Resources Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2008

Sentiment (see below) in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) has reached excessively pessimistic levels, which could mean we have a long opportunity here brewing. This company is a proven dividend aristocrat and currently is trading with a forward earnings multiple of just under 14, which is 3 full points or 21% below the company's long-term price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Franklin has had it tough over the past number of years as negative organic growth has continued to plague the company. In saying this, there were some metrics in the company's most recent set of earnings in Q4 that were encouraging. Assets under management or AUM rose from $742.80 billion in the June quarter to reach $753.20 billion in the September quarter.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Although increasing assets under management both sequentially and over a rolling year basis are not driving top-line growth meaningfully at present, it is pleasant to see that both operating and gross margins continue to remain strong. This should alert investors to the durable competitive advantages Franklin Resources has in its locker. At junctures like these when sentiment is dire, it is always good due diligence to see how the company's long-term fundamentals are faring. Why? Because if Franklin's key financial metrics over the past decade or so are still growing, the weakness the stock is witnessing at present may only turn out to be temporary. Below, in the table are the company's main financial metrics over the past decade.



Technically, we can see that the long-term weekly moving averages don't have much to go before they intersect. These bullish crossovers in the past have led to meaningful long-term gains for Franklin's shares. More conservative investors could wait for these averages to cross before attempting to scale into a long position. Furthermore, the weekly stochastics are currently oversold and there isn't a lot of overhead resistance ahead of the stock until shares potentially come near to their 2014 highs. I feel the next few weeks or so of trading will tell us a lot as to the long-term direction of Franklin shares going forward. The metrics that don't measure up over the past decade are the performance of the shares both during the great recession and over the past decade. In saying this, Franklin's valuation ratios in 2007 were much higher than they are at present. In fact, the stock's valuation around 2008 was at levels much more comparable to what we have at present. Therefore, if we look at the price history of the stock over the past 9 years, for example, we can see that shares are up well over 120% which is much more encouraging. From the recession angle, the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) topped out in late 2007 and entered a steep bear market. Franklin lost well over 50% of its market cap through that recession. From a dividend standpoint though, what was very impressive was that the company's payout ratio still remained well under 30% at the height of the recession. Many investors invest in stocks such as Franklin for the long term, so they can reinvest quarterly dividends back into more shares. This is why Franklin looks attractive for the long-term buy and holder at present.

As long as equity markets remain in bull mode, I believe that Franklin (due to its attractive valuation) should outperform the market. We just haven't had any catalyst to suggest that a bear market may be upon us. All we have at the moment with the S&P 500 is a normal profit-taking event which was long overdue. The recent commitment of traders report again demonstrated the two-sided nature of this market. Before long, I expect the S&P to be back trading at its all-time highs. Franklin is a serious contender here for a long position once equity markets bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BEN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.