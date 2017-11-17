Editors' Picks Daily: Walk Me Out In The Morning Dew, My Honey

Our Editors’ Picks Daily article is now available for all Seeking Alpha Subscribers. Each day, we compile the articles selected by our editorial staff to be widely appealing and highly convincing analysis with a clear actionable takeaway. We publish it after the market closes. Since this is a relatively new service, please be patient while we figure out the best way to maximize value. We could use your opinion so please use the comment box at the end of this article to express your thoughts.

Today, contributor George Fisher presents us with two compelling long ideas in the electrical space. Like the popular covers of Bonnie Dobson’s iconic song Morning Dew from Jeff Beck and The Grateful Dead, Fisher argues that they’re both vibrant opportunities with limited downside. While Fischer thinks that Dominion (D) (and Jeff Beck’s version) is slightly superior to Duke (DUK) (and the Grateful Dead’s), I think some contributors may beg to differ after reading his analysis.

In another article, contributor Matt Hylland recommends a lesser-known financial institution that’s well protected against rising interest rates. While many aren’t familiar with Towne Bank (TOWN), its traditional business model has led to strong financial strength that’s currently being ignored by the market.

Julian Lin isn’t letting Amazon (AMZN) scare him away from underpriced retail stocks. In matter of fact, he’s recommending Macerich Co. (MAC), a REIT specializing in outdoor malls. According to Lin, FFO/share growth has been outstanding in recent years, opening up a compelling long opportunity for keen investors. In his outstanding article, he argues against traditional metrics that many REIT investors use for spotting quality and explains a few of his own. Better yet, he leaves us with compelling evidence that a positive catalyst may be on the horizon.

In our Pro Pick Of The Day, contributor Vince Martin explains how the market believes that Brookfield’s (BPY) recent $23 bid for GG, Inc. (GGP) is too low and that they expect that a better deal is around the corner. Martin expects a deal to get done in the high 20s, which would make GGP a nice short-term speculative play for investors.

Here are some other picks from our Editors for Thursday, November 26, 2017:

Income Ideas

Net Lease REITs Thrive In Goldilocks Economy by Hoya Capital Real Estate

Best Bank In ‘Towne’ For A Flat Yield Curve by Matt Hylland

Growth Ideas

Apple’s Growth Potential In China – Victor Dergunov’s Idea Of The Month by Victor Dergunov

Macerich: A Diamond In The Retail Aftermath by Julian Lin

More Tortoise Than Hate, Microsemi Continues To Execute by Stephen Simpson, CFA

NEOS Is Poised To Take Advantage Of Missteps By Pfizer And Noven by Kenneth Pittman

Earnings, Fundamental Analysis & Short Ideas

Dominion Vs. Duke: Like Jeff Beck Group Vs. The Grateful Dead by George Fisher

A Troubling Trend: Falling Profits In A Growing Market by David Trainer

JCDecaux: Growth Is Already Priced In by The Outsider

Fully Analyzing Prospect Capital’s Results For Fiscal Q1 2018 (Including Current Price Target) by Scott Kennedy

Seeking Alpha Related:

Multimedia Weekly Digest: Tax Reform by SA Multimedia

Making Your Dollars (Or Pesos) Stretch: Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest by SA Gil Weinreich

Pro Pick Of The Day

$23 Isn’t Going To Get It Done For GGP by Vince Martin

Follow us and receive an alert each time this article is posted. Also, in the comment section below, let us know which articles you thought were the most convincing and valuable to our community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.