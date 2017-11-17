Under Armour: Mo Money Mo Problems

A bad quarter with bad tells: reduced capex, no insider buys, bragging about the past and promising you the future. There's still no reason to buy this sinking ship.

Since Under Armour (UAA) is down over 75% from its highs, this stock has attracted many bargain hunters at Seeking Alpha who've been trying to determine if it's worth jumping into. This is my 15th Under Armour article and I've not once recommended the stock (and I still don't). There have been ~10 articles that have come out since earnings, and they have for the most part done an excellent job covering the situation.

A 75%-plus drop stinks, and we've seen speculators take that sucker bet the entire way down -- at $40, $30, $25, $20, $15 and now the $10 range. Go to the comments section and you'll see claims like, "You'll all be sorry when this is a $20 stock next year!" Funny how that $20 price target used to be $30, $40, $50 ($100) before that. I'm tired of generic Buffett quotes that don't even apply to Under Armour. Next time I invest in a falling knife with failing fundamentals, I'm going to quote Buffett as if to bless my decision (facepalm).

The warning signs have been there and were pointed out by many of us on Seeking Alpha. Look at the level of sophistication and painstaking detail in articles by DouglasTishner, ColinTedards, and Edwin Kye. Numbers have been presented, counterpoints considered and rebuttals made. The smart money has been right. Others harp on the grandkids, Steph Curry or how years ago the company used to grow revenue 20%.

Under Armour had another poor showing in the biannual "taking stock with teens" survey last month. The presentation can be downloaded on Piper Jaffray's site. And here is a link to an article going over some of the key findings.

Source: Piper Jaffray.

Nike (NKE) is still No. 1, in brands and in footwear, but Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is gaining ground. Under Armour was the No. 1 brand that upper income male teens said they are not wearing anymore. Under Armour fell from eighth place to 11th place among upper income male teens and from sixth to ninth place among average income teens.

33% of the respondents said they were less likely to buy UAA shoes and only 17% said they are more likely. These 6,000-plus teens who were surveyed are not outliers; real sales figures confirm these numbers.

Mo Money Mo Problems (Actually, Less Money and the Same Problems)

Under Armour's No. 1 problem is that it's run by a salesman. Kevin Plank is an excellent salesman, maybe the best in the world. Most CEOs can sell the get-rich-quick public on why their stock is a great buy, but he sold Wall Street sell-side analysts, too. At one time it was argued that UAA should be given an astronomical P/E and be valued like a tech company! This is because of Connect Fitness (their billion- dollar blunder), which is coincidentally being written off now. The "tech valuation" was also right around the time Plank dumped tens of millions of dollars worth of shares.

On the first day of my accounting 101 college course, the professor said something that stuck with me: "Many of you will become accountants, just remember if there are no beans to count there's no accounting." Many look down on salespeople, but a good sales person is worth their weight in gold. When Kevin Plank impressively grew this company, he masked a lot of operational inefficiencies.

Look at Under Armour's problems: The company is not being properly run, from supply chain (inventory) to marketing (falling margins) to design (falling sales) to human resources (turnover and layoffs) to acquisitions (write-offs) -- it's inefficient. Poor operations can be masked when you have rapid growth, but Under Armour doesn't have rapid growth and there's no catalyst in sight.

When that growth dries up, nobody wants to see $1.2 billion in inventory. That's crazy -- $1.4 billion in sales and $1.2 billion in inventory. To put it in perspective, Nike had $5.2 billion in inventory off of more than $9 billion in revenue. Nike is also much larger and a more global company. Nike did over $5 billion overseas last quarter, and UAA might do that much this year as an entire company (including North America, where 80% of their revenues come from).

How damaging to the brand will it be when there are racks and racks of UAA shirts and shoes on sale for clearance at the discount retailers? I've seen others speculate that UAA will dump their mistake inventory in China. Wow, look at all this growth in China!

This quarter was horrific:

-5% revenue

-8% apparel (declines in women's and kids)

-5% tax rate (I wish I paid -5% in taxes -- is this why the CFOs keep quitting?)

160 bp gross margin decline to 45.9%

What can you argue was good?

There was a 2% increase in footwear. To make it big, they have to get footwear right (they haven't). People don't like their shoes. Also +2% can also really be negative based on how they recognize revenue.

There was 35% growth overseas. We're talking about $80 million in overseas growth. That's great and all, but when you consider that revenue went down over $100 million at home, it's not as impressive. Percentages will always look great for small numbers.

Cash Up 43% to $258 Million, Capex down 28%

Another journey into my personal life: The first sales job interview I ever had they asked me a very important question, "What do you do when you get into a slump?"

Of course, part of it is a numbers game, you realize there's variance, you stay mentally strong, trust your process, stay confident, you'll be OK. In reality, people panic. People do crazy things. I've talked to highly successful sales people and they all love that interview question; they know you are supposed to trust the process, but a slump messes with your mind. Nobody is perfectly consistent, everybody will have some peaks and valleys -- it's a real test to yourself to see what you do when you are in a slump.

So what has Kevin Plank done while he's in a slump? He's built up his cash position and he's stopped investing. Why? Cash up 43% and capex is down 28%. Of course, this great salesman will tout a company recovery right around the corner, but actions speak louder than words. Remember that he sold at the top and he's currently building cash and not investing. How are they going to spend less money and grow to challenge Nike and Adidas, and avoid becoming the next Champion, Russell Athletic, Starter, Fila, And1, British Knights, Reebok, etc.?

Insider Sales

So, if this stock was such a bargain, why wouldn't KP and the entire team be buying hand over fist? The stock is down 75%-plus and KP sold tens of millions of dollars' worth at the top. When was the last time an insider bought shares? They don't. They only get free shares, discounted options, or dump shares. So the next time you're thinking about buying, just realize the insiders who know the most about the company are selling.

Additional Risks

The first rule about fight club is don't talk about fight club. I'm not going to get into politics, but don't give Cal Berkeley students a reason to boycott you.

Price Target

I'm not setting a price target, but they guide for $0.18 to $0.20 for the year. If you assume $0.20 and give them a P/E range from 20-40, you are looking at a stock price of $4 to $8. My price target doesn't have to do with a dollar value; it's more about can they even clean up this dumpster fire and when? I'd need to see a more efficient company, revenue growth, and possibly insider buys.

Takeaway

We've argued there are a few levers that can take Under Armour to the next level: footwear, international and woman's business. Two out of the three are suffering, and one is highly misleading. I'd also argue that the most important lever for their future is footwear, and there has been nothing to suggest they can even remotely challenge Nike, Adidas or even some of the smaller brands. Once your shoes get a low-quality reputation, not everybody is willing to give you a second chance or pay a premium.

Most bulls invested in Under Armour because they believe it's a growing brand that will one day challenge Nike/Adidas, but that is increasingly looking less likely. If they can't sell halfway decent shoes and they can't draw women to the brand, how will they expand overseas and how will they blow up?

If Under Armour is not going to get super big, then they have to be more efficient and they won't be assigned a "growth" P/E. This is clearly another pass, and maybe pass forever.

