22nd Century Could See Its Stock Soar On The Latest Developments

The company is still in a speculative period of its existence; the stock has a lot of upside.

Recently, 22nd Century (AMEX:XXII) stock shot up much higher. There was a news announcement from the FDA that directly affected the company. 22nd Century has developed a significantly lower-nicotine tobacco. And the news announcement from the FDA was that it was going to mandate tobacco companies produce cigarettes with significantly lower nicotine - hence the move higher in the stock.

At the beginning of the year, XXII was at a low of $0.98. The stock shot up to as high $3.50 on the news but has settled down to about $2.15. Still, this is more than double the price since the beginning of the year. While there was a significant move higher in the stock, I believe 22nd Century's overall outlook is very strong, and while the stock has more than doubled this year, I believe the company's products have what it takes to push the stock upwards in a big move.

The FDA and low-nicotine cigarettes

There are some 34 million smokers in America. About 400k of them die each year from cancer. Those are ugly numbers. The FDA is mandating that tobacco companies start lowering the amount of nicotine, the addictive chemical in cigarettes, in their products. As it turns out, 22nd Century has developed a low-nicotine tobacco, and it has patented the process. According to its website, 22nd Century is the only company in the world that can grow tobacco with 95% less nicotine. That is huge.

A cheap company

22nd Century stock doubled this year, as I mentioned at the beginning of this piece. The stock was trading at the beginning of the year with a low of $0.98 and hit a high of $2.14. The company's current market capitalization is a little over $200 million.

In 1998, tobacco companies agreed to a settlement of some $200 billion. That payout is 1,000 times larger than the value of 22nd Century today (and that is in 1998 dollar terms versus XXII's market capitalization). These tobacco companies are going to be mandated to provide a product that is low-nicotine. 22nd Century would be a very, very inexpensive option for one of these behemoth companies to acquire and fulfill that obligation.

One of three outcomes for 22nd Century

I am no fortune teller, but, I can see three possible outlooks for 22nd Century in its future:

The company gets bought out completely.

The company licenses out its products alá Monsanto (NYSE: MON), and is able to control its patented product.

It partners up with other companies and sells their products directly to these companies.

XXII has created some well-established patents for its low-nicotine tobacco. This may be obtrusive for other companies that want to develop low-nicotine products. It might be that the only way a bigger corporation can get a product to market is to do one of the three things above because of the patents held by 22nd Century. The Marijuana Observer, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, put together a nice breakdown of the patents. While I will not cover the entire outlook on the four patents covered in this article, I will point out the conclusion of the article:

these 4 patents give 22nd Century a near monopoly on this entire scientific concept, process, and method as it relates to numerous plants

Having these patents may be a large hurdle for competing companies. 22nd Century is aware of that and is beginning to partner up with companies already. If any of the major players in the tobacco industry were to pick up these patents, that company could potentially control a large portion of the market as others work to bring a new product to market.

... And 22nd Century is a pot stock

I have written a couple articles that I am building a portfolio of pot stocks. My rationale is simple: It is an emerging industry as more and more states legalize cannabis. This will mean continued growth in this industry for these companies. I am taking the outlook of holding on to these stocks for some 10 years or so.

That being said, 22nd Century entered my radar initially because it is a pot stock. It happens to be the parent company of Medical Genetics. A CBC and CBD are the medical ingredients in cannabis (whereas THC is the psychoactive ingredient). The company claims to have created hemp that grows with a high level of the two medical components and, simultaneously, zero THC (It is partnered with the University of Virginia on this project).

I am expecting that as more and more states legalize cannabis on a recreational and medical level, revenue from this will expand the balance sheet for 22nd Century.

22nd Century is a growth company

22nd Century has already been selling its products. However, the problem is getting individuals to voluntarily switch from their favorite brand into a low-nicotine product. This is where the FDA mandate will come into play, whereupon the industry will only be able to provide the product that 22nd Century has patents for.

Revenue has been increasing over the past several years. Over the past three years, the company has increased both net sales and net profits, shown respectively, despite profits being negative:

2014 $586 - ($17,277) 2015 $10,977 - ($14,211) 2016 $16,266 - ($15,303) 2017 $13,700 - ($12,000) for the first three quarters of 2017

Cost of goods sold is what is eating into the company's sales. But the trend is for growth.

Economies of scale, as well as a deal to license out its products, would allow for a profitable outcome. But, for now, the company has yet to scale up to the levels necessary where its costs are covered. This is forcing 22nd Century to fund its operations via selling stock.

This funding of operations via stock offerings is costly for the company and poses a risk that I am leery of. 22nd Century brought in some $7 million and $27 million in 2015 and 2016, respectively, with another $24 million in 2017 already. It appears to be surviving entirely off of stock issuance.

If the FDA takes its time to develop a plan to for lower nicotine-level cigarettes, the stock may get heavily diluted with sales while the company's positions itself for the future. This is of concern for me. Let's be realistic with any time frame, however. The FDA is moving forward with its push for lower-level nicotine levels. But I can imagine this roll-out in the mandate taking quite a bit of time. In fact, I am considering "many years" as a realistic time frame. This could put 22nd Century in a weakened position if it does not partner up with other companies quickly by diluting its stock. As a potential investment, I would not want to be on the losing end of that kind of trade.

Not everything coming up roses

While this all sounds excellent for a potential investor, the stock, of late, has come down from its highs. 22nd Century needed to raise cash. It offered to sell block shares below the stock's current value. Of course, this brought the share price down to match the offer price of the large blocks sold.

I see this as the opportunity. The stock has tremendous upside regardless of needing to raise cash. Its patents are worth a lot to an industry that is about to be mandated that it produce the very product that 22nd Century has patented control of. I am not too concerned with downside potential for this stock. The only thing I can wonder is how far down it may slide (I do not see a large potential), and from that, how much can I accumulate in my own portfolio.

This is a stock I am very excited about accumulating. There is a tremendous amount of potential in its products, and there are very favorable aspects of the industry it works within. I see a lot of growth potential in the revenue with 22nd Century, and I see an eventual takeover of the company because of its patents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XXII over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.