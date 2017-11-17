Sterling: Pain Trade Incoming (Part 2)

Brexit will dominate the headlines, and the majority will understandably prefer to be short GBP. This provides fuel for a pain trade towards the upside should they be proven wrong.

GBPUSD rallied back up to 1.3200 on Friday, courtesy of a tier-two industrial production data print beating expectations; this indicates the market may be looking for reasons to buy GBP.

I opined late October that a Sterling pain trade might just be round the corner, with the November Bank of England meeting possibly going to fuel GBP's assault on the 1.3500 level.

Admittedly, the timing of my call could be better - the Bank of England opted for a "dovish hike" during their meeting, raising their benchmark interest rate to 0.50% but staying wary of what a post-Brexit future might hold. GBPUSD collapsed about 250 points from 1.3300 to 1.3050 on the same day, forcing me to reconsider my stance.

However, the 1.3050 level has proved to be extremely resilient, and the currency pair subsequently went on to consolidate above those levels in the following days. As seen from the chart below, the Bank of England sell-down (demarcated by the arrow) was not sufficient to force the currency pair below the previous swing low at 1.3050. The currency pair has since then clawed back a portion of the losses, and now trades just below 1.3200.

(Source: Netdania)

The catalyst for Friday's bounce in the GBP was a stronger-than-expected industrial production number, coming in at 2.5% YoY versus 1.9%. This is arguably a tier-2 data point, and the bounce was in my opinion more indicative of fresh buyers trying to build GBP long positions, rather than due to the positive data itself.

On a longer time frame, looking at the weekly chart below, GBPUSD has been on an uptrend since consolidating and rallying from the 1.2000 base. Last week's close was strong, and the rally occurred at a confluence of supports, including an upward sloping trendline as well as a horizontal support.

(Source: Netdania)

Where GBPUSD is trading, the risk-reward is extremely attractive for buyers. Going long at market (1.3180), one can consider placing a stop loss just below the confluence of supports (1.3050), with a take profit target at the previous swing high (1.3650). Investors can consider going long GBPUSD at current levels as they do not need to pay so much to find out if they are wrong - 130 pips to be exact, using my aforementioned levels. Should GBPUSD retest the previous swing highs, this brings a potential take profit of 470 pips.

Brexit will dominate the headlines as usual, but my take is that the markets tend to overreact to political situations. The markets are generally wary about what Brexit brings, and there is a lot of negative sentiment tagged to the event. As such, the majority would arguably prefer to be short GBP, and should the majority be proven wrong and rush for the exits at the same time, the pain trade will not be pretty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.