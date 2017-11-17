Royal Mail's (ROYMF) CEO Moya Greene on Half Year 2017-2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Royal Mail, Plc. (OTCPK:ROYMF) Half Year 2017-2018 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2015 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Moya Greene – Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Simpson – Chief Financial Officer

Sue Whalley – Chief Operations Officer

Analysts

Edward Stanford – HSBC

Matija Gergolet – Goldman Sachs

David Kerstens – Jefferies

Damian Brewer – Royal Bank of Canada

Andy Chu – Deutsche Bank

Arthur Truslove – Credit Suisse

Mark McVicar – Barclays

Before we start, we need to draw your attention to the disclaimer on forward-looking statements. This sets out examples of the factors that can cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements we may make. The principal risks and uncertainties which could affect the group are summarized in the results announcement.

Moya Greene

Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our half year results for 2017/2018. I’m going to start with the operational performance for the company, but my partner here, Stuart Simpson, he’ll take you through the detailed numbers. I’ll then finish up with an outlook of how we think things are going to fly over the next half.

Before I get started, I want to try to preempt a few questions and just give you as much of an update as I can on the whole pension and pay negotiations and the industrial relations climate.

As you were aware, we are in mediation. I think it is a great thing that, that agenda for growth agreement that both we and the CWU have signed have given us an opportunity to avert strike action and to get into alternate dispute resolution mechanisms. The mediation is in progress. Everybody’s working very hard, which is a great thing. Nobody’s wasting any time.

I think we have a very experienced mediator to help us. And sadly, that’s about all I can tell you. Because the mediation, according to the agreement and according to good mediation practice, is a confidential process. But I feel very good that everybody’s putting a lot of effort into it. So that’s all I can say right now. We’re committed to it and hopefully, it’s going to end the way we all want, with a good agreement for our people and for the Company.

The process could, very well, take us up to Christmas and beyond, I don’t know. All I can say is that nobody’s slack, everybody is hard at it. And that’s a very good sign for me. There is a way forward, as far as I’m concerned. You put your creative cap on, you can always find a way forward that works for everybody. It just means that you have to be on top of it, and you have to be thinking hard about the issues. And I promise you that is what we are doing.

I want an outcome that keeps us in the place we have been. For now, more than 7.5 years, which is a place where we get along. I mean, we’re a big company, got 140,000 people, we’re not always going to agree on everything, that’s inevitable. But I think the test is in getting to work and finding creative ways through differences so that you don’t disappoint customers, you don’t ruin the reputation, which is an outstanding reputation.

Royal Mail has an outstanding reputation in the United Kingdom. And what we make Christmas, we’re Christmas in the UK. So I’m very pleased that the progress is underway and so much effort is going into it.

So now let me turn to the results. And I’m pretty proud to stand in front of you this morning. I think we’ve had a very good first half. Group revenue, up 2%. You know that we have always focused on the cash generation capability of the company. That is showing through loud and clear.

That too was strong in the first half. And our interim dividend is set by our policy of paying one third of the prior full year dividend, so that means we’re declaring a dividend of 7.7p for the half year.

The UK business, UKPIL, had really good results in this half. Parcel revenue growth, up 6%, that is fantastic. I think that’s against an addressable market in the UK of about 3%. As far as I’m concerned, those are really good results. You know as well as I do, this is an intensely competitive jurisdiction. We’ve had that results because we’ve got great executives focused on capturing growth and doing the things that we need to do for our customers, for our shippers, and we have outstanding people out there every day processing and delivering our parcels.

So I really think that has been a very strong performance. The volume is up 6%. Inside that, you’re going to see that we have been coming forward, not just with technology change that helps us as far as the shippers are concerned and the customer – the end customer is concerned, but we’ve been delivering new products as well on the international front. That has really contributed to the volume growth in the UK business.

GLS, it’s just an outstanding performance. Revenues up 9% on an underlying basis, and volumes up 9%. I mean, this is a company, and my colleague, Rico Back, the executive of that company, really first class in every way.

Now I’ve got a sound a note of caution because you know better than I do that the full year is dependent on how things go at Christmas. I can only tell you that thanks to my colleague, Sue Whalley, and all the people in the operation, we’re as ready for it as anyone in the business. But we have to see how things – how the trading situation looks at Christmas.

And then, of course, you know as well as I do that we’re working very, very hard on the industrial relations issues in the company. I’m hopeful that they’re going to work out, but we have to wait and see.

I think what these results show is that even when there are headwinds and there are. I mean, every company in the UK is facing off against continued, persistent business uncertainty, probably a few inflationary pressures now showing through the UK coming. But I think what it shows is that, despite headwinds, the management team at Royal Mail across the whole enterprise, we really can put in the effort that, I think, it makes it possible for us to come through, despite headwinds. I mentioned GLS, it’s always delivered, I think, strong performance relative to the peers.

And in the UK, we are still – I’m very proud of this, we’re the leading delivery company in the UK. We have become much more flexible as a result of everything we’ve done over the two years previous. We’ve become much more flexible when it comes to what shippers expect. I think we’re the strongest facilitator of e-commerce right now in the UK. I look at even the letters business, yes, structural decline, of course, we’ve been managing that for ages. And I think we’ve managed it very well again. We’re still in the range of our guidance, smack in the middle at 5% decline, which is very good, better than we saw in the last half.

Our investment in technology is making a significant contribution to our presence in the industry, our leading presence in the industry. And if I look at the operating network, which Sue Whalley runs and the better part of the UK business, the changes that have been made in the operating network, in our processes, in the way in which we approach the job that we have to do every day, it’s been really very, very strong.

So by building on these platforms, we’re creating a better company, a more resilient company. And we are delivering what my partner and I concentrate on every month, which is the cash generation capability of the Royal Mail. And that is, as you know better than I do, what supports the dividend policy that we’ve had in place now since privatization.

I want to say a few more words about GLS – words in detail. And then I’ll move to cover in more detail the UK basis. For nearly 20 years, GLS, led by Rico Back, has been pursuing a strategy to scale up in Europe. They’re in 41 different markets now in Europe. And it has grown both organically and also because it has taken always a very prudent and careful approach to acquisitions. In fact, if you look back over the whole history of GLS, you will see that this is a company and a management team who has managed about 70 transactions over its lifetime.

And the strategy is simple and focused – simple and focus to say, but it takes real energy and intuition and drive to execute, and that is what we see all the time, every month in GLS. It has – this strategy has consistently delivered very good results. This half is no different, it’s excellent. I mentioned the revenue growth and the profit growth. And obviously, we are very happy to continue to invest, when those are the results that we see.

We want to continue to scale up our existing businesses. We think that there is still opportunities in the core market. If you look at the acquisition of AMS, for example, in Spain, that has put GLS in the number two position in Spain. This is really important to us. So these acquisitions, selective, prudent, Rico looks at them for a long time before he makes a move. And the moves generally pay off very well. In Italy, over the past two years, we have brought in more and more franchisees, Ravenna, Novara has been acquired. That has helped us maintain an incredibly strong position in Italy. It continues to grow at double-digit rates.

I mentioned Spain. We, like everybody, we look across the world for opportunities. And we take our time, there are lots of places where one could invest. We approached the U.S. in exactly the same way that we would approach any other opportunity. We were focused on finding the right regional player. We were focused on a market that is big and growing. We were focused on a company that has the same culture as Rico has developed in his businesses everywhere in Europe. We found that with Golden State. And you know, for a modest investment of around GBP100 million, we can now offer overnight parcel service with coverage of the entire West Coast. And by combining GSO and Postal Express, combining their networks, we now offer interstate services. And obviously, we’re looking to build on the traffic opportunity that, that presents to us.

In our existing markets, we are also pursuing selective B2C growth by rolling out through GLS, premium services across Europe. So we have some really great products, Flex delivery, shop return, shop delivery, these are all IT-enabled, premium services targeted at the 2C market, which is growing faster than the 2B market, as you well know. They now help us to tap into that in a sensible way, making sure that we are keeping our margins intact and growing in every place we can. We have expanded the GLS ParcelShop network. It’s now over 17,000 shops. And we have optimized our processes all across that network.

I want to now turn to the UK business, where I’m really proud because the UK business is an incredibly competitive jurisdiction. We have and we are proud to have a set of obligations that no other competitor in our market has. We deliver them with pride and with great success. We are winning business across many sectors of the retail sector.

So for example, we’ve got new account customers, in new looks, Zara, Abercrombie & Fitch. These are primarily fashion customers. And then, of course, people like Evans Cycles in sports and fitness. This drove account volumes – without Amazon, this drove account volumes 4% against an addressable market of 3%. And because of our capabilities, the Amazon traffic, as well, has grown strongly. And we are taking more and more of the traffic that is really suited to our on-foot network. And, I think, we have shown that we are very good at that. Our primary e-commerce sector offering, that is to say, our Tracked 24 and 48 and our Tracked Return products, they really are the best comparison to others in our industry. And what you’ll see is that they are our fastest-growing services, surpassing market growth. We’re up 38% in volumes in the half.

I mentioned that product development has been a very important part of what we have been doing in the UK. And on the international side, we have developed a new product that will help us offer a service from Asia into the UK for a product that is destined toward Europe. And really after a year or so of planning, we have seen very favorable results from that service design, it’s a new cross-border initiative. And it is one percentage point of our revenue growth in the half.

So – but even in other parts of our international business, we have seen volume improvements. It’s really good as well to see Parcelforce, our express offer, our heavier weight offer in the United Kingdom growing again, winning customers in areas like Laithwaites and Virgin Wines. So all across – if I look all across the enterprise, I think this has been a strong first half. If – I’m not absolutely sure, you’ll correct me on this, Stuart, if I’m wrong, but I think this is probably our best half – our best first half ever. So we’re very pleased about that.

The UK is a very intensely-competitive market. And e-commerce in the UK, in a couple of years of time, it’s going to be 20% of retail, it’s already around 17% of total retail. And you have to be really good. The shoppers in the UK, I think, are going to use the online opportunity more and more, particularly, as inflationary pressures set in, they are going to find online, give some opportunities for cost comparison that are easier than traditional forms of shopping.

So we’re really poised for that growth. If you look at the 2017 Triangle Business-to-Consumer Distribution Survey, what you’ll see is that Royal Mail is now the most recommended business-to-consumer carrier in the UK, with Net Promoter Scores, as I mentioned, that are at 44, well, well above our nearest competitor. And our Net Promoter Scores have been going up every year for the past five years. And I think that tells us that we are on our game. We are presenting services and technology and convenience to the market that is becoming more and more demanding.

So we are meeting what our customers expect us to do. Our own business customer mean satisfaction scores for the first half are also at an all-time high since the IPO, standing now at just over 78. So that says that we are more flexible, more convenient, and we are positioned very strongly to win new sources of traffic.

As I say, it’s all about the investments that we’ve made, we had a lot of catch up to do. This had been a company that had been chronically underinvestment – invested, not so today. I think we’re past the peak. Stuart will take you through the details of that in his presentation. But we still have continuous investment to make, and we will do it to make sure that we stay the number one delivery company in the UK.

We have a Universal Service, we have still a lot of letters, they may be in structural decline, but you can’t forget about the letters, you can’t forget about that source of revenue. It’s still very important for the company. And again, we saw a very resilient performance in the first half, despite an overall climate, a backdrop of continued business uncertainty in the UK, we are really lapping a relatively weak Q2, that is true in the prior year. And so our guidance is unchanged. But still, in terms of letters, we are smack in the middle, as I say, of that 4% to 6% decline that we called out actually at the point of privatization.

The underlying trend in marketing may, although, has gotten a little bit better. Marketing mail revenue was down by only 2% in the half. And if you compare that to last year, when it was down by 8%. So even in a challenging environment, we are seeing some signs that things are moderating. Unaddressed mail, that segment of the marketing mail was actually up 8%. And that’s really due to some of the initiatives that we put in place, price initiatives, incentives to keep people in this marketing medium. And they’re working.

We are closely monitoring UK businesses response to the uncertain economic environment. Customers continue to look to cut their own costs, and they are going to review how and when they will use mail as a medium for marketing another forms of communication. We are looking for new ways to stimulate our market, to make sure that we stay within that guidance range of 4% to 6%. It’ll be a set of initiatives, a blend of price-led offers. And also making it clear as a result of very, very good research that there is a very strong case to be made for mail. Mail, the mail message stays in the mind.

What stays in the mind gets a response. So we’ve now proven that out, and we’ll continue to do that. And I think that has helped us in this half, more so than we saw, let’s say, this time last year. We continue to invest in mail. You know that we invested about GBP70 million a couple of years ago in Mailmark to put more information behind every individual envelope. We are now moving that forward and rolling out for even the unsorted mail as well, and we’ve already got 2,000 customers signed up in that area.

If you look at the next slide, you will see that what we have had in the past year is a continuous drumbeat of improvement on the innovation side. And our performance has been, I think, very importantly enhanced as a result of taking this approach to innovative products, services and technologies that just make us easier to deal with and make it more convenient for end recipients. We have invested GBP1.5 billion in the UK business since IPO, and we aim to invest a further GBP800 million over the next two years.

Our focus has been on rebuilding, for sure, the technology backbone of the UK and then adding on to it, the technology, applications that make us easy to deal with. We have smartphone comparable scanners in the hands of our people now. We have parcel sorting machines in place in four of our biggest mail centers, and we have a new parcel IT system with huge capacity. All of that is now bearing fruit for us. These changes have allowed us to bring new things to the market, and they are being received very well.

We can customize now latest acceptance times for our largest customers, allowing our customers to take orders later and still fulfill their promises to their customers. And we are well progressed with our pilot of an estimated delivery window with great customer feedback from that. Over the coming months, we will use these foundations to launch new convenient recipient services and to make our services even better with additional data and reports for all of our shippers.

Even with all of these activities, though, we have maintained our strategic focus on cost. You recall about 2.5 years ago, we instituted the strategic office of cost reduction inside Royal Mail. That has allowed us to take a multi-year approach to cost reduction and cost avoidance. So we are running projects now across all aspects of the enterprise, certainly all operational segments as well as central functions that will help us reduce cost. Sometimes you have to make a technology change in year one to open up a cost reduction opportunity in year two or three.

In collections alone, we’ve now rolled out collections on delivery. This means that over 50,000 post offices are now covered by the program. I think that is a very strong operational improvement that we have made over the past year. In processing, we systematically compare the time a process should take with the actual time that it has taken. And we are always now on the lookout with the technology that we have in place, with the data that we have in front of us. We’re now on the lookout for ways to close those gaps. In logistics, we have benefit from an air network review, we have more efficient use of our vehicles between mail centers and delivery offices. All of that, again, has come together. We continue to rollout more standardization in delivery, in all of our processes. And we’re continuing ongoing revision of all of our routes.

One of the key drivers that we have relied upon in the past year, in all functions of the business, has been our activity value analysis. This is where we review every activity to drive out inefficiencies in it and between activities. We have the transparency now that allows us to do this more as a matter, of course, than as a oneoff project. I’m pleased to say that we are on track with our cost avoidance target for the full year. Performance is likely to be skewed to the first half. And the pace of change, I’m hoping this doesn’t happen but it could happen, depending upon the industrial relations climate, that pace of change could slow down a little bit in the second half.

I’m going to stop there and turn things over to Stuart, who will take you through all of the detail in the numbers.

Stuart Simpson

Thank you, Moya. Hi, good morning, everybody. I will take you through the results for H1. Just to reiterate, it has been a really, really good first half. Moya and I are very pleased with the performance.

Now looking at the details. Starting with an overview of the group, so you know we talk about underlying performance. Revenues up 2%. Operating profit pre-transformation up 7%. Operating profit margin post-transformation up 30 basis points. This resulted in EPS up 0.9p. We had solid end year trading cash flow and net debt is down from where it was at first half last year. And as Moya said, in line with our dividend policy, we’ve announced one-third 3 of last year’s full year dividend as the interim dividend.

Just to remind you, we do look at our adjusted results. The reason for this is it better reflects the underlying performance of the business. So it considers our cash payments into the pension rather than the IAS 19 pension charge. Just a note, the IAS 19 pension charge for the year, this year, the difference between that and the cash is up to GBP450 million. Hence, far better to look at the adjusted results, reflecting our agreement with the pension trustees for a 17.1% payment into that scheme.

Everyone should be familiar with this, but as a reminder, how we calculate the adjusted numbers. We take last year, we then walk through some simple adjustments. First one being working days, one less in the half, so it’ll be one less for the year. Second, we adjust for one-off legislative changes. This year, the Apprentice Levy, we back that out, GBP10 million in the first half, GBP20 million for the full year. Then foreign exchange, acquisitions, that gives us a baseline against which we compare to calculate the underlying percentages. In this case, operating profit pre-transformation, 7% improved year-on-year.

Turning to the sectors and starting with UK. UK. delivered flat revenue for the first time since 2014-2015, very strong performance. Costs in line with the continued strategic focus on that, down, again, 1%, same as they were last year, so continuing to make those changes. Transformation costs up a little bit, primarily driven by managerial restructuring in the first half that we didn’t see in the first half of last year. Operating profit after transformation costs, margin up 30 basis points. Just to reiterate the guidance, transformation will be in the GBP130 million to GBP150 million range for the year.

Now looking at revenue in more detail. As Moya has already said, parcels volume, fantastic performance, up 6% in volume, 5% in revenue. If you back out the new cross-borders traffic stream, primarily from Asia, that gives us 4% up in the UK, volume and revenue, ahead of the addressable market, best performance for many years. So a really strong performance there.

Looking at volumes, on letters, they were down 5%, the middle of our 4% to 6% range, with the revenue down 3%. Couple of things to note. Moya has already mentioned this, marketing mail, that was declining pretty rapidly last year following the Brexit and the GDP concerns, softening GDP, that is actually only down 2%. And unaddressed marketing mail actually grew in the period. We’ve been promoting the value of mail and that’s really getting some traction, so a good performance.

Turning to operating costs, another good period. We committed to GBP600 million avoided costs over 3 year period. We are on track for that, GBP190 million this year. People costs are flat. Reduction being driven primarily by non-people, savings in the area of fuel, fleet, the integration of Romec, our cleaning services, and the continued focus on discretionary spend and the large contracts that come around for renewal. Just to remind you, we signaled depreciation will be up this year, around GBP30 million. It’s actually slightly more in the first half at GBP20 million, there was a GBP5 million oneoff in that related to an IT write-down. But a good performance on costs, despite the environment we’re working in.

Looking to H2, it is a challenging H2. We do have the continued benefit of cost program. However, the cost reduction is skewed to H1 this year. This is because the activity we talk in H2 last year flows through benefits in H1 because of the ongoing discussions we have with the Union, you get a little slow down and actual activity in H1 this year, but impact is felt in H2. So H1 cost performance probably skewed a little bit to H1.

Commercial pressures are out there. We still have the potential issue of industrial action, we have softening GDP and business uncertainty. If you then look at the people and the non-people pressures, there is inflation out in the market, so all of that together gives us a note of caution for the second half.

Turning to GLS, very strong set of results. Revenues up, underlying 9%. As you know, more variable cost model, up 9%, operating profit 8% with a slightly reduced margin that I’ll just touch on in a moment. Looking at revenue first, underlying, 9% as you know, we don’t adjust GLS for working days. If we did, that growth would be 12%. If you then roll in the acquisitions, that would be 19%.

Key countries, Germany, Italy and France, used to be around 66% of the volume, down to 60%. It reflects the growth, Central, Eastern Europe and our acquisitions. Germany continues to perform well. International volumes and domestic pricing driving revenue up 5%. Italy, fantastic performance, up 18%, with a great focus on strategic B2C. It’s not everything, but very specific sector of the market. France slowing, only up 1%. In the past, we talked about getting that back to breakeven. In the short-term, that’s pretty unlikely now, it remains a very difficult environment in which to work. The vast majority of all other GLS countries growing really well to support this growth.

Looking at GLS costs, as you know, they have a more variable cost structures in the UK business. They grow as the revenue growth. A couple of things to point out, there have been headwinds, minimum wage in Germany, 4% from last January. Cost is around EUR5 million. If you look at Poland, Central and Eastern Europe, very strong economic growth. Puts pressure on wages, more than that, driver’s wages have been driven even higher because of the pressure in that market, specifically. There’s also been a slight shift to B2C in the overall mix of GLS, which is reduced margin. There are some oneoffs in there, which will unwind in the second half.

Turning the group end year trading cash flow. Starting with the adjusted EBITDA, strong performance there, up over GBP20 million, driven by GLS profitability. If you look at the trading working capital movements, couple of offsetting issues there. We haven’t paid a pay rise, that’s a bit of an inflow, that an outflow driven by the growth in international last year, while we got revenue, didn’t pay for it, we paid for it in the first this year. Looking at total investments, broadly flat, with a little bit of a nudge towards growth CapEx. We reiterate, at this point, target for the year is GBP450 million of investment. Go to the bottom, net result, solid end year trading cash flow performance, up GBP9 million year-on-year.

Turning to net debt. As usual, the net debt drifts up from the year end for the end of the first half, driven by the payment of the dividend for the full year last year. One other thing to note is the operational asset disposal, GBP24 million of that is related to overage on the sale of Rathbone Place back in 2011.

Property, a short update on the two key properties. If I start by – with Nine Elms, as you know, we sold two plots down at Nine Elms for around GBP100 million. We are going through a planning permission process on that. It’s going well, not may be, at the pace we hope. So we expect the cash to flow into 2018/2019 rather than this year now. We still have two-thirds of that plot to sell divided up into five different plots.

Turning to Mount Pleasant. As you know, we sold the Mount Pleasant site just under GBP200 million. We have to reinvest GBP100 million to separate, protect our operational business on that site. The cash inflows will match the cash outflows through to 2021. We get the final payment in 2024.

Finally, turning to pensions, just to reiterate, our defined benefit pension plan was announced a closure as of the March 31, 2018, really important point to note. Looking down to IAS 19, first thing to mention, the surplus that is there, that is not cash, that is coming back to us. Just to be very clear, this is an accounting treatment. There is a big change. As at the year end, we had GBP3.8 billion of surplus under IAS 19. It was assumed that, that would come back to the business through reduced future payments into the scheme.

Following the closure of the pension plan, that surplus cannot come back to the business or we cannot economically benefit from it by reduced payments into the scheme. Hence, you have a very long surplus, GBP3.4 billion, against which it is assumed it comes back to the business. However, it comes back after a withholding tax. Withholding tax is the IFRIC 14 adjustment of GBP1.1 billion. You net those off, and you will see, on the balance sheet, a post IFRIC 14 surplus of GBP2.3 billion. Just to reiterate, that is not cash that’s going to come back to us.

If you look at the right-hand side, the actuarial, that’s more important. On a funding basis, we expect the scheme to close with a small surplus at the 31st of March. In fact, the last month’s pension payments went into an escrow account. And the second half of this year’s pension payments will go into an escrow account. Those funds will be utilized to the benefit of our employees one way or another.

So just to hand back to Moya to wrap up. Thank you, Moya.

Moya Greene

Well, now for the outlook. I’m pleased it’s been a really good start to the year. The outlook for addressed letter volumes is unchanged. We could be at the higher end of the range. I think it’s fair to say, if the current climate of business uncertainty persists or, in fact, deepens, the UK parcels market is still just as competitive as it always has been, in fact, maybe even more so. Except for peak periods, like Christmas, we still are in a state of overcapacity in the UK.

But as I’ve mentioned, we are taking all the steps that you’d expect us to take to keep our winning position there. We’ve not lost our focus on costs. There is not a day goes by that we don’t try to do things in a better way for our customers and hopefully, at less operational cost. We are on track to deliver around GBP190 million in avoided cost this year.

The underlying revenue growth of GLS is very strong. We expect that it’ll be much of the same in the second half. But I always say, let’s wait, let’s get through Christmas, let’s see how things go. I think, our trading statement in January is an opportunity for us to take stock. As much as one can be prepared for Christmas, we are. My colleague, Sue Whalley, starts planning for that earlier and earlier every year. And as I mentioned, too, earlier, we’re hoping that it is going to be a good Christmas.

We are dealing with the current industrial relations climate, which, in fairness, has soured over the past year. I hope to get us back on track with my colleagues. If effort has anything to do with it, we will be there. But it’s going to take lots of work. And even post dealing with the differences that are currently on the plate, to get us back into that cooperative spirit, that, I think, really characterized Royal Mail. It’s going to take continuous work. I can only tell you I’m very committed to doing it.

So thank you very much for your attention, and we can answer your questions, I hope.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Edward Stanford

Good morning. It’s Edward Stanford from HSBC. Two questions, please. First of all, on the pension. Is it – should we still think, in terms of you’re not wishing to stray beyond the sort of GBP400 million number you’ve talked about for long term in terms of the cost looking ahead? And secondly, presumably, the actual actuarial surplus that you will end with in next year, that’s on the table with the unions in terms of how that might be dealt with. And secondly, a slightly minor one, but in the note, you talk about some customers struggling with the new data regulations. Could you, perhaps, just give a little bit more color on that, and to what extent that might cost you, if anything?

Moya Greene

Let me talk about the cost of our pension on an annual basis, and I’ll turn things over to my partner here on the actuarial surplus. We have to be mindful of what all of the benefits in Royal Mail cost and especially, the retirement income benefit because it’s a very big number at GBP400 million. And I don’t want to negotiate in public, and I don’t want to draw any red lines in public. But here’s what we’re aiming to do. We’re aiming to provide very good retirement income for our people, retirement income that’s going to be affordable for us, that’s going to be manageable for us, from a risk point of view, and that is going to make sure that, overall, we’ve got the sustainable business that we need to have to continuously provide it.

So we’re balancing a number of things. We know that retirement income is really important for our people. And we’re a very proud employer. We’re the leading employer by country mile in our sector, we want to stay there. But we are very mindful that we can only do that, which is affordable. And apart from that, I don’t want to get into specifics because that’s – we’ve got a hard-working bunch of union executives right now. And I can tell you that all of us are working very hard to find the right balance.

Stuart Simpson

On the actuarial surplus, Ed. That is not money, it’s going to come back to us. That is all in the part for how we deal and close out, find a solution with our employees going forward.

Moya Greene

In terms of the data regulations, I think, I don’t want to speak too hastily because this is a whole new area of regulation. We need the guidance that will come in the coming years, as to how those regulations are going to be applied. But from a Royal Mail point of view, I think, we are all right. We’re in a good position actually. Any of the personal information that is the concern of this regulation is personal information that we have a necessity to have, having a general obligation to deliver the mail to all the people and all the households in the UK.

I think some of our customers, particularly, on the marketing side, they are a little more worried, have they got themselves in a position to have all of the consents that may be necessary going forward. But this is something that’s going to wash out over time. It’s not a big issue. It’s just that given that so many people are talking about the data regulations now, we thought we should put a line in on it.

Matija Gergolet

Matija Gergolet from Goldman Sachs. Two questions for me. Firstly, on parcels. You illustrated now all the initiatives that you had, but if you were to summarize it, how you managed to come from three years ago it was zero percent growth in parcels, now we’re running at 4%. What are the key things that we have made this quite significant change? You mentioned a lot of investments and so on. But does that make you feel confident now that, that can be a run rate also going forward, plus or minus a little bit?

Moya Greene

Yes, plus or minus. Plus or minus, keep that plus or minus in mind because it is an intensely competitive market. I think what we’ve had is a culmination point of developing new services enabled by technology that meet what a dynamic market was requiring. The consumer wants to know where the parcel is, when the parcel’s going to be delivered, the consumer wants lots of options as to how that parcel’s going to be delivered. We had a lot of backbone technology we built to do before we could start adding on all of those applications that are in one of the slides that we now have in place.

And we had a lot of change that we had to do on the operational side. Our postmen and women had to change what they do on the doorstep to make sure that consumers know if they’re not home, where did we bring that parcel? And we have more choices now for where we can bring that parser if you are not home than anybody else in the market. We can bring it to your neighbor, we can bring it to a designated neighbor, we can bring it to a delivery office, we can bring it to a post office. So we have a lot of places where we can safely bring that parcel if you’re not home.

Also, and people forget this, we will – we deliver it to you. So you phone us and you tell us, and we’ll get it back to you. So I think all of that – the work that we have done on Tracked over the past two years, we couldn’t do it earlier than that because we had too much of the basics to do to just stabilize the backbone. But now, it’s the Tracked 24 and Tracked 48 that you should look at in terms of comparability with our competitors out there. We have seen that and the Returns. Our Returns offers a pretty slick. We’ve seen that grow, as I mentioned, by 38%. But we didn’t stop there.

As we started to provide better labeling solutions to our shippers, as we started to really manage more tightly the processing part of our operation, we were able to offer our shippers new convenience as well. They could bring their product to us later in the evening, which meant that their customers could be ordering later in the evening and still get their parcels delivered to them in a very high-quality way that same day. All of that has taken us time.

And this is a big ship, we’ve got 90,000 people out on the streets every day, every street and every town, village and city of the country. If they’re going to do something different, if they’re going to start using PDAs, if they are going to start using the added software and the PDAs to confirm delivery and to know where that parcel has been taken, that’s a lot of change in a postmen’s job. All of that takes time. All of that takes learning.

So what I would say is that you’ve seen over the past two years just a relentless desire to change the operation, make the technology work for everyone, to open up new segments of traffic for us, and it’s just come through for us. And of course, you cannot beat the fact that when customers – they tell us this, when they start to ship with us, they get fewer complaints. They get fewer issues around damage. And I think it’s because our people are very trustworthy, they treat that traffic very carefully.

And so it’s just all come together. But I’m not going to stand in front of you and say every half is going to be like that. It is a dynamic market, you have to be on top of it all the time. And thankfully, we got a team led by Nick and Richard Snowdon on the international side, they are thinking about it all the time. And they would feel more, see who runs technology in the UK and for the group and Christian, who runs it for parcels and GLS, they are on it all the time. So hopefully, it’ll put us with those kind of numbers to show you every half. I think what it will show you every half is that nobody does delivery better than Royal Mail.

Matija Gergolet

Just a second question, if I may. Just on GLS, just you’re expanding into more and more countries or more and more states in the U.S. Can you give us a little bit of a color about your strategy around the thinking about where do you want to see, say, GLS in your five, 10 years time? Do you want to become more and more global or is it – are these M&A and expansion are going to be really always opportunistically? Thank you.

Moya Greene

I want GLS to retain the successful strategy that it has always had, which is look, survey, a wide environment, where are their best opportunities, organic growth, selected acquisitions, be very prudent about that. They are, thankfully, very experienced about going into different markets. Rico and his team are very disciplined about how they look at businesses. I guarantee you, they look at a lot of businesses all the time. They will look at the same business, sometimes for many years, before they will make a decision that it is in the right shape to be part of the GLS brand. So we’re going to continue that because it has been the successful strategy.

David Kerstens

Hi, good morning. It’s David Kerstens from Jefferies. Two questions, please. First of all, what’s EU substitution initiatives do you see in the UK letter markets that make you believe that the second half will see a deterioration in letter mail volumes, while you’re having easy comparisons? So I think the second half of the year, you were down, last year, 7%, first half, only 4%. So why do you think it will be getting worse in the second half this year?

Moya Greene

EU substitution is very hard to predict in terms of the sort of step changes that we’ve seen in other markets, step changes downward. For example, Denmark. Denmark, and to a lesser extent, Sweden, have had different government policies around communication with the citizenry of those countries. And so you have had steeper rates of decline. And in fact, step changes at technology came onboard especially, for governments. I think it’s a more even approach in the UK.

So I think that our guidance still holds 4% to 6%. You might say because of a more of a business uncertainty, rather than a new technology being brought to there. I think you could see 0.5 or 1 point in addition, depending upon where you were in the business cycle. So I think we saw less of an e-substitution problem in the last half of last year than we saw a persistent and in fact, slightly growing business uncertainty. Mail is our segment of traffic that is more closely tied to things like GDP than any other segment.

So for example, let me give you an example of the difference between parcels and letters. Even if retail gets a little bit more difficult going forward because GDP in the UK comes off a bit and people are more cautious with how they spend their money, that trend does not necessarily affect the number of parcels that are available in the industry to buy for. Because online retail is a structural change inside retail, and it is online retail that really drives the scale of the opportunity for us in the parcels business.

GDP works on letters in a different way. On marketing, if there is a slowdown and people have uncertainty going forward, the first lever that they will spend is a – the first lever that they will pull is a reduction in marketing spend. That will affect marketing across all media. I would expect it will have some impact for us as well if that happens. Although, as I said, that seems to have moderated relative to where we were in the last half.

Business mailings, as well, are affected. If people can delay a national mailing or if they can put two communications in a single envelope, they will look to do things like that if they’re feeling that they need to get any of the air cost lines under control. But we have looked at it, I promise you, we look at this every single month, and in fact, week. And there’s quite a bit of fluctuation in terms of mailings. And we don’t find a reason now to change our guidance. And as I say, if there was to be a little shift in our guidance, it would be mostly in relation to business uncertainty and not e-substitution.

David Kerstens

Thank you. And then my second question regarding your people costs. You said that your first half was based on an estimated inflation rate. Is that correct that it lost around 1.5% based in line with your latest pay offer. And does it mean that then the second half would be corrected for the difference, for example, let’s say, if you get 2% or 3% that you would have to book the difference, which will be up to 4% or 4.5%? And how would you be able to compensate for that in the second half of the year?

Moya Greene

Well, we’re not going to negotiate in public and all I can ask you to accept from us at this juncture is that we’re going to balance all the things that we need to balance. Our people do need a pay offer. We do pay already, by far, in a way the best terms and conditions in the company. We’re not going to do anything that we don’t think is affordable for the company. And we look at that not just on a one-year basis, we look at it on a sustainable basis. And so that’s about as much as I can say about that.

Damian Brewer

Damian Brewer from Royal Bank of Canada. Two questions. First one following up from last one. Can you just clarify that without wishing to get into negotiation in public, the whatever you would’ve accrued in H1 wouldn’t just reflect to wage increase, but any productivity assumptions with that, whatever those were?

Stuart Simpson

So we have made an accrual, we’re not going to sell you what it is. The people costs are flat.

Damian Brewer

But flat, net of price and productivity, just to be clear?

Stuart Simpson

Yes.

Damian Brewer

Okay. And then the second question, if can come back to the IT or rather the backbone. I suppose it’s really three questions on that. First of all, in terms of the way the business has developed in terms of come out with an idea, and if you’re, like, getting that to market in a sort of physical app or software product. How long is that taking now, versus three years ago and how long should that take you now at the opportune level or is that scoped to speed that up further?

Secondly, as that interplays with your customers, are your customers there, at the moment, in terms of their ability to accept that change as fast as you can change or, again, is there more to do? And then very finally, and I guess this plays into the whole productivity issue. But given the IT platform you’ve got at the moment and its capabilities, how much of those capabilities do you think you’re using at the moment or is there scope to do more in terms of productivity on the back of this IT, more with the same cost base going forward as volumes grow?

Moya Greene

I absolutely – on your last question, absolutely, we do have opportunities to do more on the same cost base because the rebuild of the backbone was long, laborious, expensive, labor-intensive, hard, just hard. It was like the rock of Sisyphus. But we’re through the worst. And we have learned how to be much more agile, I think, is the word that people use in the technology space. So we are faster at getting things in front of our customers and in front of our shippers than we were, even, two years ago.

But it is a big beast. And the facts are that when you add something new on, in our environment, we need to test it and test it and test it to make sure that we’ve got bugs out of it. And for us to roll out PDAs, it sounds like a nothing, but that’s a huge thing to get – there’s never been a rollout of handheld devices as big as the one that we managed in our operation. And when you add – of course, as long as you’ve enabled the equipment, you can add new software, applications to it, easier than when you start it. But you still have to train people and people still have to get used to using it. Because at the end of the day, it’s – they’re 93,000 people that are having to get it accommodated to it.

So we are faster, we are seeing that we are faster. And we are certainly able to do bigger things now than we could have done three years ago. And I would, again, just invite you to look in detail at that slide of all the things that we have put in place over the past year. I also want to send another [indiscernible] to my colleague, Rico Back, and how he does things on the technology side in GLS. He is very nimble. He has a lab. He is able to do things faster in terms of connecting that network than I think Royal Mail could have done, mostly because he didn’t have – he had some legacy technology issues, but he didn’t have the massive legacy technology issue that we had at Royal Mail. And he certainly didn’t have the chronic underinvestment that we had in the core business. So things have gotten progressively better, faster and we don’t have the capacity constraints that we had even two years ago.

Andy Chu

Good morning. It’s Andy Chu from Deutsche Bank. Three questions, all on GLS, if I could, please. Just in terms of the operating leverage within GLS, that seems to have grounded to a halt, obviously, wage inflation has sort of eaten away some of the leverage there, so I just wondered what you think about, going forward, the ability to kickstart, so the further margin improvement in GLS? Secondly, within GLS, maybe some more details, please, on France, which has basically, from the time of the IPO, had been quite heavily loss-making in the context of GLS and you’ve battled those losses away, but that seems to have slipped backwards again. So what’s happening, please, in France? And then in terms of the pricing environment for GLS, so the volume growth matching revenues, what’s your outlook, please, in terms of pricing across Europe?

Moya Greene

Those are all good questions. Let me deal with pricing first. It depends on the market. In some areas, pricing is under greater pressure than in others. But I would say that because of the inflationary pressures that you have pointed out, not just in Germany, but in other places, the whole deferred parcel industry is looking at pricing. And so I don’t think that, that is a huge problem just yet, but there is no question that we are going to see wage inflation and the shortage of drivers in several European markets put pressure on margins. But let’s not overstate it, it’s a little bit, and we still have very strong areas of growth. And I would not say that the pressures in that regard, certainly in respect to prices, are as bad in most of the European markets as they are in the United Kingdom. Sorry, what was your middle question?

Andy Chu

France.

Moya Greene

France – oh, France. Well, again, don’t exaggerate France. There’s no problem – there’s no question that France is a difficult jurisdiction, and it sometimes – as somebody who has been with the company now for 7.5 years, it definitely does feel like one step forward, two steps back lots of times. But maybe I’m being overly optimistic, but I think the new labor market to changes that President Macron is on the brink of delivering in France is going to change the environment in France, it’s going to make it more flexible for employers in France than is currently the case. And in fairness, we have significantly reduced those losses. We are like just within, it’s tantalizing. We are just within striking distance of pushing it into the black. And so, yes, I’d love to stand in front of you and say, job done, but it’s not that bad.

Andy Chu

Can I just last one question on marketing mail. Clearly, the comps are getting a little bit easier. I think, you were sort of down minus 8%, if I’m not wrong, for the last 12 months. So the minus 2% is against that. But your comment seems to suggest that the business environment is potentially a little bit more uncertain. So what would be a sort of outlook for marketing mail? Should we expect this sort of minus 2% just to be a little bit of sort of an aberration and actually marketing mail still be under pressure as a sort of base case?

Moya Greene

That is a really, really good question. And the honest answer is, we definitely have to wait and see. We haven’t sat back and done nothing. In the face of the business uncertainty, we have put a greater emphasis on initiatives that will help people see the value of mail as part of a multimedia strategy. That’s working for us. We have gotten some traditional users of marketing mail to increase their use of it. So I take that as a positive development. And we will continue to look at initiatives like that and even some on the pricing side for incremental volumes, for example, to stimulate the market through this period of, I would say, more uncertainty, probably a little bit more negative tone to the market than there was even 12, 14 months ago. The honest answer is, we have to wait and see. I’ll probably have a better picture on that at the time of the Christmas trading statement.

Arthur Truslove

Arthur Truslove from Credit Suisse. So on the parcel side, can you tell us a little bit about the mix of parcels, was there a shift towards smaller parcels, which, I understand, was part of what happened at full year? And then secondly, on operational leverage in parcels. How does the operational revenue flow through to EBIT? And can you talk a bit about sort of marginal cost around parcel deliveries?

Moya Greene

Well, I don’t think that we release information, if I’m clear on that last question. But in terms of parcel mix, one of the things that has been a positive for us, over the past couple of years, as we have made the necessary changes to the operation, is that we can take more parcels that are heavier weight parcels and still make a success of it. There is no question that we have changed the delivery processes for many of our routes. We have many more two-man vans going out to route areas now than we had, say, even 14, 16 months ago. That has helped us a lot. We have, still – it’s fair to say we still have lots of routes, which are being served by wonderful people on foot, using high-capacity trolleys and obviously, those are the routes where we can – we do better if there are smaller volume and smaller weight, not necessarily letterboxable. We are, obviously, very strong in that letterboxable area.

But all of the work that Sue and her team has done over the past two years in the operation has been to take those incremental steps everywhere, across sortation, through trunking, through equipment decisions, right into delivery, which routes will be two-men vans, which routes will have a single van, which routes will be walk-only, all of those incremental changes that Sue and her team have made and our people have been willing to adjust to over the past two years has enabled us to go after segments of traffic that three years ago would have been just too hard for us to manage.

And then of course, we’ve applied to those new segments the same sort of ethos that has already been there, which is to put in place as many options as possible to get it delivered the first time. And so I think you’ll see that continue. But we have to be careful, we don’t want to undermine the basic economics of that wonderful Universal Service network. We have to manage it in an incremental and sensible way.

Mark McVicar

Thank you good morning. Mark McVicar from Barclays. Two questions. First of all, the GBP600 million cost avoidance program sort of comes to an end next March. Do you think, beyond that, you’re going to need another formal program? Or is it just going to mutate into sort of an ongoing efficiency gain? And if you are going to need another program, at what point will you be in a position to sort of price and size it for us, effectively?

And the second question, which is probably for Sue as much as anybody, given that the better technologies you have and the better visibility you have into the business, how have you changed the Christmas planning over, let’s say, the last 3 years? I mean, is it still just more depots, more people, and hope the predictive powers are there or as I suspect, has it become more scientific?

Stuart Simpson

Thanks, Mark. If I take the first one, then maybe you can pass the mic to Sue to answer the second one. So Sue is just in front. So yes, you’re right, we are all coming to the end of GBP600 million. I expect to continue with a strategic focus on costs. We will be sitting down with Moya on the board over the coming three to four months to flesh out what our business plan looks like. I don’t think we’ll have an answer on that ready till we get through our June strategy [indiscernible], around the time of the annual results, we’ll probably have, I suppose, something more concrete out with our next view of where we’re going on that. But we absolutely intend to continue this, and certainly, from my perspective, increase the focus on it.

Moya Greene

Sue, the mic is just behind you there. Mark’s just behind you, right there. It’s hard to see him, but there he is.

Sue Whalley

Good morning, everybody. So as Moya says, Christmas is the time to shine for Royal Mail. We start planning, Steve and the team start planning Christmas almost as soon as the last Christmas has completed. Over the last few years, we continue to use the learnings of the previous Christmas, our best crystal ball anticipating the traffic for the future Christmas. And we have done a huge amount of work over the last few years to optimize really every element of Christmas. So the number of parcel sort centers we have, and we’ve acquired two buildings over the last few years, one in Greenford and one in Atherstone. Having those buildings, enables us to know what capacity we have, so therefore, we need to lease fewer buildings in the run-up to Christmas.

That’s very helpful for us. And Atherstone House, we’re bringing on to stream really for the first time this year for Christmas. We’ve done huge amounts of work on the logistics, making sure that we try and optimize the routes. Huge amounts of work on planning our casual labor and also in delivery, making sure that we try and optimize, particularly, the overtime levels that we have in the Christmas operation. So a huge amount of work goes into it. I think each Christmas, over the last two, three years, we’ve done a great job for customers and at the best cost that we can. And we are optimistic with all of the planning the team has done this year that we will be able to deliver a really good Christmas for our customers.

Moya Greene

Pray for good weather.

Sue Whalley

Yes, we need good weather, and we need a little bit of luck.

Stuart Simpson

Are there any more questions, or are we done? Okay, looks like we’re done. Thank you very much.

Moya Greene

Thank you very much.

