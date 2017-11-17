Wal-Mart: The Street Picks Sides In Retail

But I fear that much of Wal-Mart's potential upside may have already been priced into the stock.

It is probably intuitive to say that WMT is the big-box retail stock to buy now.

This has been one of Wal-Mart's (WMT) best quarters in a while.

This morning, the company delivered nearly flawless results that included a sizable $2.2-billion beat on total revenues of $123.2 billion. Comparable sales, the 13th consecutive in positive territory, were the highest since at least the April 2016 quarter. It seems like both pricing and foot traffic remained healthy, the latter reaching YOY growth of +1.5% on a comparable basis that is also the highest of the past seven quarters at least. After a couple of quarters of decent but unexciting results, Wal-Mart has finally made a definitive statement to my prior concerns over competitive threats.

Source: DM Martins Research, using company's reports

E-commerce seems to have dominated some of the headlines today, with net sales and GMV up +50% and +54% YOY, respectively. Although I continue to be impressed by the company's performance in the online space, I should at the same time discount the fact that (1) the growth pace has decelerated quite a bit from the 60%-plus levels of the past two quarters, and (2) I estimate that much of the upside has come from the $3-billion acquisition of Jet.com that closed in late September 2016. In the upcoming quarter, we should have a better idea of how Wal-Mart might perform in e-commerce over tougher comps. Keep in mind that, before last year's acquisition, Wal-Mart used to deliver growth in e-commerce sales in the low-teen range.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Despite the strong results, which included resilient non-GAAP op margins of 4.2%, perhaps the strong stock price reaction of the day can be best attributed to management's full-year outlook. The lower end of the EPS guidance range moved up eight cents to $4.38, matching the Street's current consensus expectations, and the mid-point landed at $4.42. With this level of confidence coming from the management team, I believe Wal-Mart is betting on another round of solid comps in the upcoming holiday season.

On the Wal-Mart stock

Given today's results and Target's (TGT) share price weakness, it is probably intuitive to say that WMT is the big-box retail stock to buy now. And to be fair, I believe the Street's overwhelmingly positive reaction to today's results is likely an indication that, in the retail sector, investors are favoring safety over speculation.

WMT P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

But let's not forget that the stock has run +25% in just about six weeks and +44% for the year so far. As the graph above indicates, on a forward P/E basis, WMT already trades at the same levels as home improvement powerhouse Home Depot (HD) for the first time over the past year at least. Since March, while TGT's multiple has slowly dwindled, WMT's has moved in the exact opposite direction.

Because I always look at an investment in the context of the price paid for it, I fear that much of Wal-Mart's potential upside may have already been priced into the stock. Those who would like to play the retail sector safely might want to buy WMT at a very rich price and collect on the modest 2% dividend yield. On the other hand, those who see opportunity amid a battered space to pick up quality names at more de-risked valuations might prefer to take a closer look at names like TGT or Best Buy (BBY).

