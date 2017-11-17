Square, Inc. - It's Time To Sell

At 2.75% per swipe, Square's payment processing fee is on the high end of the spectrum. This could invite disruptive competitors and limit its international growth.

Square is up roughly 200% YTD at an all-time high. Its current valuation is out of control, even with growth priced in.

A Good Company With Good Fundamentals

If someone were to ask me what I think of Square, Inc. (SQ) I'd have more than a few good things to say, starting with its financials. In the first three quarters of 2017, Square had a ~40% YoY adjusted revenue increase and ~32% YoY gross payment volume. The company in relatively good financial health with a 1.81 current ratio as of Sept. 30, 2017. The company also has a state-of-the-art payment ecosystem that provides solutions for countless small businesses in an ever-expanding market. Anyone who has used the Square system can tell you how seamless and easy it is to use.

Source: Square's Q3 Shareholder Letter

Unsurprisingly, Square's stock price has more than reflected the company's good performance. Q3 results sent the stock price above $40, up almost 200% YTD. On Nov. 15, it announced a new initiative to make buying and selling Bitcoin available on its platform, sending the stock to yet another record high. Before yesterday, it was the second largest position in my portfolio and one of my best performers.

However, I am increasingly wary of the stock price, which is currently trading as if it's without risks. After seeing that it jumped another 2% after the Bitcoin news, I decided to sell my entire position. A quick skim of the SQ Stocktwits page will tell you that my decision to do so is in the absolute minority. The sentiment is overwhelmingly bullish, and I anticipate more than a few disagreements in the comments section of this article. But, to me, that's precisely part of the problem.

"Be fearful when others are greedy." -- Warren Buffett

The RSI

I am by no means a technical investor. But I do think that the RSI (Relative Strength Index), a popular momentum indicator that measures the speed of stock price movement, is worth a quick look:

SQ Stock Price Vs. RSI YTD

Source: Fidelity Active Trader Pro

Notice that every time the RSI goes to a new high, the stock turns red. The RSI is currently sitting near a record high at 82.40, indicating that it's overbought (anything over 70 is considered overbought).

Rest assured that the RSI alone does not mean that the stock price won't go up. In fact, SQ has been considered overbought for weeks. So why sell now?

Valuation

SQ's stock price, even with growth priced in, doesn't make sense to me anymore. It is currently trading at 162 times its 2017 forecast earnings. In comparison, Paypal (PYPL) is trading at 54 times 2017 forecast earnings, which is not low by any standards. To match Paypal's P/E, Square needs a 296% increase in its current EPS. Considering Square's recently improved but still low EBITDA margin of 13% in Q3, this kind of increase will likely take years. It could just be a matter of time when the stock price corrects itself to a more reasonable value.

Risks and Global limits

87% of Square's 2017 revenue comes from the transaction-based fees. That in itself is risky. Also, with a fee of 2.75% per swipe and a low profit margin, the company can't really afford to lower its prices. And that invites the very real possibility of a disruptor. The high price also limits its ability to expand globally. My company in China accepts credit cards and the POS fee is a mere 0.06%. Some might say that Square is more than just a payment company, as its software provides a streamlining of services beyond payment. That's true, but the high cost should still make it challenging for Square to invade countries like China, which has a significantly lower fee.

Source: Square

Insider Selling

Within the past few days, there have been a few instances of insider selling activities:



Source: Fidelity

Jim Mckelvey, the co-founder of Square, cashed in 400,000 options and CEO Jack Dorsey gave away 286,000 options. Keep in mind, however, that the amount of these sales is small compared to their remaining holdings, so this doesn't say anything about the fundamental outlook for the company by any means. Nonetheless, I do think the timing of these sales tells a story about the near-term future of the stock.

But What About Bitcoin?

I don't think I can finish my point without mentioning today's big news, SQ's incorporation of Bitcoin. Jim Cramer called it "something big." Zach Miles of Techcrunch.com actually tested it and called the experience "instant and seamless." However, I view Bitcoin as a negative for Square. The very purpose of Bitcoin is to decentralize currencies and eliminate the control of government and third-parties, thus eliminating transaction fees -- the bread and butter of Square. So why would anyone think Bitcoin is good for Square? If every merchant started accepting bitcoin, Square would go bankrupt. The only logical explanation I could come up with is that Square does not really believe in Bitcoin, but sees a short-term opportunity to profit from Bitcoin trades.

Conclusion

For me, SQ's current risk is much bigger than its reward. The stock had a phenomenal run and is now overvalued, even after pricing in substantial growths. For the first time in a while, I had to sell a company that I like.

