Vodafone: Buy The Breakout

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is breaking out higher this week and should be bought. After years of decline, VOD is beginning to utilize its recent capital expenditure push, leading to a spike higher in the share price. Moreover, the company’s elevated dividend yield should further benefit shareholders.

Price Action

Below is a 5-year weekly chart of VOD. Over the past two years, the stock sold off heavily due to operational weakness, as well as the general sell-off of British assets. From 2014 to early 2017, VOD share price fell as much as 40%, before reaching long-term support levels in the lower $20s. Now in the low $30s, its price action looks to have little overhead resistance until the mid-to-upper $30s range, signaling upside of roughly 20%.

If the company can continue to make use of its recent CapEx push, while also attracting income-hungry investors, buying support should continue for the stock.

Fundamental Narrative

VOD’s plan for the future is to make use of its recent capital expenditure in an effort to increase revenue growth. The company is in the completion phase of its turnaround effort, called “Project Spring.” This should lead to reduced spending in the future and allow VOD to generate cash flows from its recent strategic moves. VOD’s plan for Project Spring was to raise its capital expenditures by 6 billion pounds over three financial years to improve its network quality for customers in Europe and emerging markets, such as India and South Africa. Moreover, strong growth in data consumption led the company to invest in better network quality to best accommodate customers.

In its most recent quarter, organic service revenue grew 1.7%, combined with reduction in its absolute operating cost, which delivered a 9.3% organic EBITDA growth, according to management. With CapEx moderating post the end of Project Spring, VOD was able to generate a 36% underlying EBIT growth. Management had this to say:

“You see how our EBIT margins have inflected from the lows in FY 2015, at the start of the Project Spring, investment phase now back to around 10%, with further improvement to come given our focus on operational leverage.”

Moreover, data usage is growing rapidly in emerging markets, as well as developed markets, which should lead to long-term growth and benefit VOD after its Project Spring spending. The company has had a lot of commercial success with Vodafone Pass, a play on data-hungry investors. Vodafone Pass is the ability for customers to pay a little bit in order to get unlimited, worry-free access to a service, video, music, chat, and social, according to management. VOD currently has roughly 8 million active customers on Vodafone Pass, and it is active in nine markets to date.

Pass has also increased data usage outside of the program, leading to consumers continuing to pay for data outside of the program, ultimately contributing to revenue growth. Pass has added between 3-5 gig per month of the service to the usage of customers. Moreover, management stated it sees early indications that around 30% of the customers would take the Pass and stay with VOD, continuing to pay the additional €3-5 per month.

So far, the company's German implementation is leading to ARPU accretion. Customers are increasing both usage and ARPU at the same time, based on the program offerings. This is important because Vodafone is increasingly pushing more SIM-only phones into the market, meaning that data is how the company is reaping a majority of such revenue.

Finally, the company is also pushing into the 5G space, an area that looks to be the future of telecom. Management spoke of 5G and the potential for increasing consumer data usage in this way:

"Think that 4G+ is around 40% more efficient that 3G. But what we have in front of us is 5G, which is 400% more efficient than 3G due to spectrum efficiency reasons. So, we think that this data growth can be followed pretty well."

VOD recently upgraded its 5G infrastructure within the Project Spring initiative, which gives the company a competitive advantage over its peers as the industry moves in that direction in coming years.

Dividend Yield

Another reason investors should like VOD, aside from its strong growth potential, is its elevated dividend yield. Relative to the broader S&P 500, VOD’s yield of 5.30% outpaces the benchmark by 350 bps. As cash flow further improves due to reduced CapEx, management should be better able to distribute the dividend.

As of the last earnings report, management stated that free cash flow came in at roughly €1.3 billion, up €1.4 billion from last year, driven largely by higher EBITDA and working capital. This strong cash flow figure allows a 2.1% increase in the interim dividend, to €4.84. This is consistent with the company's progressive dividend policy.

With a strong dividend yield and revenue growth potential, VOD looks like an attractive total return candidate over the coming years.

Risks

A risk to VOD is the competition within the global telecom space. In most markets, it is the number-two wireless company, making it the focus of competitors. This increased competition could potentially eat into margins as growth slows and markets increasingly move to converged offerings.

Moreover, it has recently paid hefty prices for recent acquisitions, witnessed by the GBP 69.7 billion of goodwill written off since fiscal 2006. The company still, however, carries GBP 22.8 billion of goodwill on its balance sheet.

VOD is making extreme moves to turn its operations around, but it doesn't come without the risks of failure and further share price losses.

Conclusion

VOD looks attractive at current levels after breaking out higher following its earnings release. The company recently completed a large CapEx push, better positioning itself for technological innovations across the industry going forward. Moreover, its elevated dividend yield continues to benefit shareholders, making VOD an attractive buy and hold over coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.