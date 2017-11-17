Home Depot: Like BAM!

Do you think hurricanes have something to do with HD’s strong quarter? HD shows a 5th consecutive Q3 with comps growth over 5%.

Investment Thesis

Home Depot (HD) is the world largest home improvement retailers. It has made a habit of posting robust quarters one after the other. Its Q3 2017 is no exception. The company is showing green indicators everywhere:

Source: HD Q3 2017 infographic

HD has built a solid business model surfing on a growing U.S. Economy. HD is known for its friendly employees giving tips on how to build our patio. HD is also known to show us what a strong company should look like.

Home Depot is definitely telling us how to do everything, even how to use a measuring tape. Don’t believe me? Check out this awesome official tutorial on YouTube:

Now that you are shocked, let’s see if HD could fit in your portfolio today.

Understanding the Business

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer by market cap. In fact, it is more than double the size of Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) market cap ($198 billion vs. $65 billion). Founded in 1978, HD is a success story with currently 2,200 stores across the U.S. The company is known for its obsession for client service, and this is probably why it has been able to grow so fast since its creation.

Source: HD website

I used the measuring tape video as a funny way to show you that HD thinks about everything it needs to tell us to complete our renovations. You don’t have to feel like you know nothing about manual labor when you enter one of its stores. Their front-line associates will make you at ease.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

Home Depot was able to increase the average transaction ticket by focusing on appliances, flooring, special order carpets, and pro-heavy goods in its store. Those more expensive products offer another advantage to the company; they are heavier. What’s the matter? It is harder for companies like Amazon (AMZN) to compete in this market.

One may think hurricanes, wildfires, and earthquakes could have temporarily boost Home Depot sales. This is not a false assumption. However, this is not the main explanation why HD’s sales trend is up since 2010. For its most recent quarter, the company estimates that hurricane-related sales positively impacted comparable store sales growth by approximately $282 million in the fiscal third quarter (press release). On the other side, additional costs came with this catastrophe in the amount of $104 million. Therefore, the whole “hurricane” boost resulted in a negative impact on earnings of $51 million. Still, that wasn’t enough for HD to post weak earnings.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

I rarely have the opportunity to see such a straight EPS growth trend over such a long period. HD’s profit growth is clockwork through the roof each year. One of the key elements in HD’s growth seems to be its online success with double-digit growth over the past 5 years. HD’s online site is now one of the largest e-commerce sites:

Source: HD presentation

The company uses online platforms such as Pinterest to promote the results of its clients. What sells better than “brand new” kitchen pictures posted by someone you follow on social media?

As management focused on improving its product mix by including higher ticket goods, it helped increasing its operating margins throughout the past decade:

Source: Ycharts

Finally, another factor that contributes to increase earnings per share… is to reduce the number of shares outstanding. Management has made a major work on this matter by purchasing about 30% of its shares:

Source: Ycharts

Home Depot is definitely a shareholder-friendly stock. Its “generosity” is also translated into its dividend growth policy.

Dividend Growth Perspective

HD has successfully increased its dividend for the past 8 consecutive years. This makes it 2 years apart of becoming part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

Since 2012, HD dividend growth policy has been rather generous. It’s annualized growth rate over the past 5 years is at 25%. This means the company doubles its payment every 3 years or so (it’s quarterly dividend payment was of $0.225 in 2009 and it is now $0.89).

Source: Ycharts

With such strong dividend growth trend, you would think HD’s payout ratio must reach toward its full capacity. It’s totally the opposite. Both payout and cash payout ratio are healthy and under 50%. Therefore, you can expect management to maintain a high single to low double-digit dividend growth rate policy. HD meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

As investors, we are often quick to forget what could go wrong with a marvel like Home Depot. Keep in mind that while HD is the largest home renovation retailer in the world, it highly depends on the U.S. market. Its small presence in Canada and Mexico won’t do much if Americans fall into a recession.

At one point in time, HD will have to eye other growth opportunities. It can’t simply open new stores in the U.S. and expect growth to continue at this pace. I think it will be time for an acquisition. Such important transaction also includes its part in risk.

At the moment, I don’t see any fatal storm coming HD’s way, but management will have to discuss how to expand further in a few years.

Valuation

Companies like Home Depot are not easily forgotten by the market and are often trading at a discount price for that reason. Since 2012, the company has traded between a PE of 18 and 25. This is not a cheap price for a consumer stock:

Source: Ycharts

Digging deeper, I’ve used the dividend discount model to find a fair value. I’ve used a 10% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and reduced it to 6% to be more conservative. It appears there are still a few bucks to make on the current valuation:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.56 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $319.34 $210.31 $155.93 10% Premium $292.73 $192.79 $142.93 Intrinsic Value $266.12 $175.26 $129.94 10% Discount $239.50 $157.74 $116.95 20% Discount $212.89 $140.21 $103.95

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Final Thought

Home Depot may not be the best deal around these days, but it is definitely a strong option if you are looking for a retailer that won’t be beaten up by Amazon any time soon. Its dividend growth perspectives make HD very attractive, even at that price.

Disclosure: I do hold HD, LOW and AMZN in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, LOW, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.