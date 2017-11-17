Sangamo's Powerful Pipeline Drives Significant Upside

Investment Thesis:

While there has been a high level of excitement over the past few years with regard to CRISPR gene editing possibilities, some of the previously leading methods for effective genome manipulation and gene therapy have been lost in the mix. Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) has a strong proprietary product in their Zinc Finger Nuclease [ZFN] technology for genome modulation. They have recently generated significant buzz surrounding their widely successful quarter, and have laid a strong foundation moving forward. In analyzing their product, pipeline potential and financial situation, it's clear that they provide a strong investment opportunity and exciting potential in the future. We anticipate continued success across their clinical products, with reduced risks compared to what is anticipated with CRISPR-Cas9 proteins with regard to potential off-target complications. We believe that there is currently a significant mis-pricing in SGMO, which we value at $37/share, making for a strong potential case for investment in looking at the future potential of the company.

Financials:

As reported in their Q3 earnings Sangamo had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $242.3 million, revenues of $11.8 million from collaboration agreements/research grants, interest income of 681,000 and operating expenses of $24.8 million. This resulted in a quarterly net loss of $12.4 million or $-0.15/share with 84.2 million shares outstanding. With this quarterly cash burn rate it can be anticipated that SGMO will have enough cash to run operations for at least the next two years. SGMO will continue to recognize revenue from their partnership agreements with Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) over the next 2 years, providing a steady revenue stream to help support operations. With a conservative estimate of $60 million remaining from these two partnership payments, we anticipate $30 million in assured revenue over the next 2 years. With a cash burn rate of $24.8 million per quarter, we anticipate that Sangamo has enough funds for the next 3 years, excluding variable revenue from their licensing agreements or further milestone realizations, which would extend this time frame. It is possible that the company will need to raise additional cash prior to commercialization. Therefore, we build an increase in total shares of 3.5 million into our final model, resulting in 88 million shares outstanding. We do anticipate that successful clinical trials will result in milestone payments and decrease the chances for further dilution and provide additional financial support to SGMO over the next 3 years.

Partnerships:

Sangamo has entered into multiple partnerships over the past 12 years revolving around different clinical products as well as their ZFN protein technology. October 2005 saw SGMO's first partnership agreement with Dow Agrosciences (DWDP) which allowed for Dow to modify plant and plant cells using their ZFN technology. After 3 years Dow exercised their commercial license for the technology which triggered a $8.3 million payment, which also allowed for sub-licensing of the ZFN technology to third parties. These third-party sub-licensing agreements would result in a 25% royalty paid to SGMO, with minimum sub-licensing fees required each year, which have totaled $25.3 million over the 11 years since its initiation.

Image captured from SGMO's ZFN presentation.

July 2007 saw the second partnership agreement for SGMO, which partnered with Sigma-Aldrich (SIAL) to license their ZFN technology for development of reagents for Sigma for most applications outside of agriculture. This agreement was amended in 2009 to allow Sigma to market ZFN modified cell lines for production of proteins and pharmaceuticals as well as commercial-focused ZFN-engineered transgenic animals. SGMO received an upfront payment of $15.1 million and Sigma purchased $4.9 million worth of shares (646,133) at face value. Commercial license fees of $5 million were later received and a royalty of 10.5% of net sales and sub-licensing revenue is available going forward. There are also commercial milestones available up to $25 million going forward.

In January 2012, Shire (SHPG) entered into an agreement to develop gene therapies for various hemophilia A and B including factors VII, VIII, IX and X as well as a later designated target for Huntington's chorea for an upfront payment of $13 million, with a $1 million milestone already recognized in 2014 for progress in the hemophilia program. In September 2015, the agreement was amended to return the rights for the hemophilia programs, while maintaining their rights for the Huntington's therapy, which will continue to be developed by SGMO and reimbursed by Shire. Commercial royalties associated with Huntington's development are in the single digits and have an overall cap, while SGMO owed Shire single-digit royalties on hemophilia products which are developed.

January 2014 saw an agreement struck with Biogen (BIIB), and is maintained by their current blood disorder focused spinoff, Bioverativ. This partnership resulted in a $20-million upfront payment and potential 115.8 million in research, regulatory and clinical development milestones. Following development, Sangamo is eligible for up to $160.5 million in commercialization and sales milestones. This partnership includes payments in support of Phase I trials including $7.5 million for sickle cell disease and $6.0 million for beta-thalassemia. Commercial royalties are tiered double-digit percentages of annual net sales of any product.

The most recent partnership announced was in May of 2017 where Sangamo entered into an agreement with Pfizer for their Hemophilia A AAV based ZFN gene therapy, SB-525, and development of additional therapies in the space. This agreement included an upfront payment of $70 million, $208.5 million in clinical development and regulatory milestones as well as $266.5 million in payment upon first commercial sale for SB-525 and other therapies. $300 million of these payments is directly related to SB-525 while the remaining $175 million is linked to additional products. Once SB-525 is commercialized, Pfizer has agreed to pay escalating tiered double-digit royalties to Sangamo. Sangamo has deferred their upfront payment from Pfizer and $59.6 million remains to be recognized over the next two years.

Technology:

As we previously alluded to, ZFN technology was one of the first major customizable genome editing proteins, discovered in the early 1990s, almost 15 years before CRISPR-Cas9. ZFNS are large and complex proteins which include multiple helix 'fingers' which directly interact with DNA to specify their target for cleavage (which is between the two protein-targeted sequences). ZFNs act as a dimer, requiring two separate proteins to interact with each other in order to cleave DNA. Each of these proteins interactions with DNA is the driving force for their specificity, as it requires two unique sequence recognitions prior to cleavage, theoretically decreasing the risk for undesired non-target site activity. Decreasing off-target risks can be done via protein modification such as removing phosphate contact sites, varying the amount of each target protein used, increasing the number of fingers (increases recognition site by about 3 per finger, and reduces off-target risks) or modifying the cleavage Fok1 domains.

The primary drawback to ZFNs compared to recent CRISPR discoveries is the fact that any manipulation of the target sequence, as well as testing for efficiency and screening for the best candidate, requires re-engineering of the protein itself. This is an expensive process, which is one of the key factors in early-stage development costs. If a company has a strong process, as Sangamo does, and a large collection of validated or high potential ZFNs, it has a strong advantage in the field compared to those which are just starting the process. Another drawback is the size of the protein, which can complicate insertion into a target cell for in vivo or ex vivo editing, but this is only a complication, not an inability for the protein to be properly inserted. We do not see these as interfering with SGMO's potential, but wanted to clarify why CRISPR has appeared so promising in recent years - its simplicity.

Pipeline:

Sangamo currently has 6 Phase I/II trials underway in Hemophilia A/B, MPS I, MPS II, HIV (T-cells) and HIV (human stem cells), 3 pre-clinical therapies for beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease and Huntington's as well as developmental studies in CNS diseases and oncology.

This pipeline is impressive, not just because of its breadth and progress, due to its wide range of successes with wholly owned products as well as partnership products. Not only does this potentially provide significant revenues, if successful, in wholly owned products; but it also encourages partnership if potential partners see your drive for success with partnered therapeutics. Four of their clinical trials are expected to see results in the 1H of 2018, presenting a shorter window for potential price appreciation, with multiple shots to boost the excitement of SGMO's technology in a short window.

The top indications listed are both in Hemophilia, which is a defect in clotting factors, which can lead to severe bleeding and other complications. The underlying cause of hemophilia is dependent on the mutation, which impacts different clotting factors, and therefore provides different names (i.e. Factor VIII, IX). Hemophilia A's therapy, partnered with PFE and already dosing, is using an AAV vector to insert a proprietary synthetic liver promoter to express clotting factor VIII in treated patients. SGMO's treatment for Hemophilia B (SB-FIX) is an in vivo approach, targeting the liver of patients with a corrected version of the gene of interest under the control of the naturally occurring albumin promoter to generate a stable amount of production of the lacking clotting factor IX. Both of these clinical trials are ongoing, but expected to take a significant period of time for completion. The reason being that one of the primary endpoints is being collected at 36 months to establish a long-term clinical response (this is a positive in our view and a good clinical design).

Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and II (MPSI/II) are the next therapy indications undergoing clinical trials, with the Type II trials just beginning dosing on Nov. 15th. These two diseases are based on the body's inability to properly degrade glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) which then accumulate within the body and cause damage to the organs, hearing and potentially cause cognitive disability. To treat these diseases SGMO is using their proprietary ZFN nucleases to mediate in vivo genome editing in the patients liver to insert the enzyme needed to replace what the body lacks: IDUA for MPSI or IDS for MPSII. The patient population is ultimately seen as pediatric, due to the potential for long-lasting expression of a stable gene replacement and cure for these individuals early in life, prior to accumulation of deleterious effects of GAG build-up.

The final therapies in Phase I/II are ZFN treatments for HIV. Both of these trials target a gene involved in HIV targeting to the cells, allowing for infection, known as CCR5. It has been demonstrated that CCR5 mutations are capable of interfering with the virus' ability to invade and infect cells, essentially rendering a patient with such mutations resistant. These trials look to establish this resistance either in a cell line [HSC] for transplantation into a patient or by directly modifying the patient's T-cells to resist further viral infection.

Pre-clinical pipeline products focus on the well-known hemoglobinopathies beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, partnered with BIVV. They are looking to address these in a manner similar to one of the CRISPR companies - CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) - by disrupting the expression of adult beta-globin and encouraging expression of fetal gamma-globin to replace it. This has been demonstrated to have some success, and provides a likely source of globin material to combat both of these diseases. Therapy for Huntington's disease, partnered with Shire, rounds out the pre-clinical offerings of SGMO, and look to modify expression of the disease allele (dominant expression) and allow for expression of the normal allele to counter the deleterious effects of the mutant gene.

Valuation:

For the sake of these valuations, we will only focus on products currently in clinical trials, as the risks associated with pre-clinical and discovery stage therapies are too difficult to value. We will apply a common risk factor to each of these trials based on their presence in the Phase I/II stage of clinical trials. The probability of success moving from Phase 2 through to BLA approval is 23% for lead indications (our risk model will indicate the inverse of this, demonstrating the decrease in the price). Price to sales multiples of 9.5X is an average for the biotech sector, as is the median for the biotech sector (mean is a whopping 65X), we will apply a more conservative 7X ratio for each indication prior to adjusting for royalties.

Hemophilia therapies are broken down into two separate groups: Hemophilia A, partnered with Pfizer, and Hemophilia B which is wholly owned. Hemophilia A affects an estimated 16,000 individuals in the US, or 1 in 5,000 male births while Hemophilia B affects 4000 individuals in the US. Hemophilia A is the more debilitating of the two and has an estimated annual cost of $364,000 but potential annual cost upwards of $1 million per patient depending on the therapy being sought. Due to this price range we anticipate that SB-525 may be priced at a conservative $300,000 and model for a market penetration of 50% due to the presence of other non-curative treatment options. This would put a peak sales value of $2.4 billion on SB-525, of which SGMO would receive double-digit royalties, modeled at 20%, and owe Shire a single-digit royalty (modeled at 5% of sales) which provides us with a net royalty of 15%. Hemophilia B, on the other hand, is a more expensive disease to manage with an annual cost of $453,000 per patient. The therapy is also more complex - a gene therapy instead of an AAV therapy alone, which likely increases its cost. We model a price point of $400,000 for SB-FIX due to its higher potential stability as a gene insertion and higher patient costs and again see a 50% market penetration. This would put peak sales at $800 million, and is wholly owned by SGMO, but Shire would still be owed a royalty, again seen at 5% of sales, due to their amended agreement.

MPSI and MPSII therapies are both wholly owned by SGMO and target diseases which affect 2,000 and 500 annual patients, respectively. The costs for annual treatment of these diseases currently range between $100,000 and $500,000 for enzyme replacement therapies. If SGMO was able to demonstrate an effective therapeutic response which resulted in the generation of the required enzymes (precluding ERT) the pricing could be seen as competitive with a $500,000 price tag, which would likely see support from insurers due to the decrease in lifetime costs. The two therapies are highly similar (aside from the gene being inserted) and therefore would be expected to see comparable pricing. We model seeing a market penetration of 50% while experiencing competition from legacy therapies remains until more widespread uptake potentially in the future. This would provide us with a peak sales of $500 million for MPSI and $125 million for MPSII.

Finally, attempting to value the potential therapies emerging from the Phase I/II trial in HIV is very complex, more-so than the previously detailed therapies, due to the nature of the AIDS virus and a very competitive landscape. We will combine both potential therapies into a single estimation in an attempt to simplify the risks to these products. Although there are 39.6 million people in the world affected by the virus, there are only ~1.2 million in the US. However, with an annual increase in infected by ~5%, this number is expected to grow. With a lifetime treatment cost of $380,000, and the potential for significant modification to lifestyles, an effective and well-tolerated therapy would be welcomed. We would expect a strong pricing acceptance and uptake within the $10,000 range due to the potential benefits seen to patients and lack of long-term maintenance. Although there are 1.2 million patients affected in the US, we would expect significant competition to limit market penetration to 10% (120,000 patients) for our model. This would result in peak sales estimation of $1.2 billion. Furthermore, we are adjusting our price/sales multiple and increasing our potential for success to 10% for HIV indications due to the high-risk nature of the treatment, as the virus is not a static target for therapies (even if the CCR5 gene is). Therefore, we apply a P/S multiple of 4X on this treatment at this time.

Indication Peak Sales Risk Modeling Royalty Value (millions) Price/Sales Multiple Per Share Value Hem. A $2.4 B 77% 15% $82.8 7X $6.59 Hem. B $800 M 77% 95% * $174.8 7X $13.90 MPSI $500 M 77% N/A $115 7X $9.14 MPSII $125 M 77% N/A $28.75 7X $2.28 HIV $1.2 B 90% N/A $120 4X $5.45

Valuation models - please note that royalties are estimated based on agreements previously listed.* SGMO owns the rights to Hemophilia B therapies, but owes a royalty to Shire, estimated at 5%.

Based on the indications for therapies that Sangamo currently has in Phase I/II trials, using our previously estimated 88 million shares outstanding over the coming years, we arrive at a price objective of $37. This represents a 153% increase over the $14.65 close of Nov 15th. Although this seems like a significant increase in share price it is comparable to the increase in the past 12 months (just over 200%). In looking at our model, it is easy to see that slight modifications or improvements to the risk profile may drastically improve the potential revenue from these pipeline products, and subsequently improve our share price targets. We will update accordingly as these data points become clearer.

Risks to our Thesis:

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech which is highly dependent on the success of their products in clinical trials in order to achieve sustainable profitability. Although they are currently generating revenue, by spreading out the proceeds from partnership payments over subsequent years, they may not see significant enough revenue from these partnerships to cover their expenses for more than a few years. As mentioned with regards to other gene therapy companies, there is a significant risk associated with being early movers into the field. Although early studies have suggested that the therapies are safe and well-tolerated, any negative news with regards to the trial (such as an SAE) would be detrimental to investor sentiment and likely result in a significant decrease in share price. In this same vein, the partnerships that SGMO has are strong, with some (Sigma) providing stead income based on their underlying technology. Others, such as Pfizer, Bioverativ and Shire are looking for successful products which they want to market. If any of the treatments under development does not see positive headline results, there is a risk that the partnerships will dissolve and decrease the opportunity for future milestone revenues and clinical support. The final key risk point associated with the pipeline is associated with the HIV Phase II trials, which have been ongoing for an extended period of time and only 1 of which are currently recruiting (although both are active) may be slower than anticipated, which would decrease the overall valuation of the pipeline.

Pre-clinical pipeline products may see increased competition over the upcoming years from other gene editing companies including EDIT, NTLA and CRSP which are looking to address similar diseases. CRSP specifically is expecting to enter into Phase I trials for their gene therapy treating beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; however, without any valuation in our model, this does not affect our current expectations, but may influence future valuations. Huntington's may also see increased competition in the space over the course of the next few years. However, the lead therapies from SGMO are currently well-positioned to penetrate a significant percentage of their respective markets which are underserved and poorly managed with current treatments.

Conclusion:

Sangamo Therapeutics is currently developing 6 Phase I/II clinical trials involving Zinc Finger Nucleases and AAV based gene therapies for complex genetic diseases and HIV. We are impressed at their wide range of productive partnerships and revenue for a clinical-stage biotech company and expect this to continue. Given the value of their pipeline, including the associated risks to development, commercialization and market penetration, we see the company as significantly undervalued at their current price. We have a price objective of $37 based on the company's recent clinical progress and expect this projection to improve further with the addition of clinical data over the next year (which will further reduce risk). Even after the recent price increases, we anticipate that this is only the beginning of another long run for SGMO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.