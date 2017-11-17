'Gun Control?' Merely Fixing An Administrative Issue

After the continued disappointing October NICS data, bad Ruger (NYSE:RGR) earnings and worse Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) results and guidance, the firearms stocks were in their continued decline.

That is was how the trading started on Wednesday morning until all of a sudden they reversed course and were up 3% or more.

Was there another shooting? Did someone come out with positive guidance? Or am I just going bonkers?

As it turns out it was US Senator Chris Murphy announcing "big news" on "bipartisan gun legislation."

Rut roh! Did the NRA and republicans sell gun owners out and throw them under the bus?

Let's find out!

Gun Legislation

As we previously discussed, the only likely driver for renewed gun sales in the next few years under President Trump and a Republican congress would be either aliens or zombies. This is why it was so surprising to see that almost morbid message from a Democrat senator.

In light of the Las Vegas massacre and now the Texas church shooting, Democrats have been using these events as a reason for a renewed gun grab.

The NRA did, however, sacrifice the proverbial lamb in stating that they are open to having "bump-stocks" regulated, the novelty firearms accessory allegedly used by the Las Vegas shooter on his rifles. We discussed this in my previous article, "More Data, More Declines."

So what is this "bipartisan breakthrough?"

There are two actually!

The first one, and the one being talked about, is aimed at NICS record keeping.

A bipartisan group of senators has struck a deal to bolster a federal database used to check the backgrounds of gun buyers in the aftermath of several recent mass shootings. The new legislative push is led by Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), two powerful figures in their respective parties when it comes to gun policy. Though their bill has not been formally released, it targets the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which both senators have said is deeply flawed.

As we know, NICS is the federal background checks system that is supposed to maintain a comprehensive records system. Unfortunately, it is up to the States to submit their data to NICS. Many do not or are selective in what they submit.

This major breakthrough is aimed at fixing what is already supposed to happen.

Their plan is twofold, according to two sources familiar with it: One is to incentivize states to send more information about criminal histories to the system, known as NICS. States usually aren’t required to do so, unless their own laws mandate it or they have to do so to receive federal funding. It would also make sure that federal agencies follow through on their own requirement that they send information to the database. The new plan would beef up the federal mandate and include punishments for agencies that don’t comply, according to one of the sources.

There is another bipartisan bill that would also legislate and require the armed forces to report their own records, even those that are plead down, such as domestic assaults that are plead down to minor misdemeanors.

In either case, this is something that addresses what should not have been an issue in the first place and does nothing to scare people into buying more firearms.

Impact On Gun Stocks

So was the violent spike warranted?

I don't think so, not at all.

If anything, this bill would prevent a few more gun sales rather than get people to rush out to buy new guns.

Interestingly, it is the least-impacted stock that increased above the others, Vista Outdoor.

In the vast majority of the country, you only need a background check in order to buy a new firearm, thus Ruger and American Outdoor Brands would be the most impacted.

Vista Outdoor, on the other hand, which has very minimal exposure to new firearms sales is primarily tied to sales of ammunition, which is for the most part, sold without background checks. This bill, outside of California, would have no measurable impact on new ammunition purchases. Even still, there is nothing that would stop a California resident from crossing the border into Nevada and buying as much ammo as they want from their local Wal-Mart (WMT) or Cabela's (CAB). The same applies for states such as New Jersey where you already need a firearms identification card to buy ammunition.

Why did the stock rally over 6% during part of the day? I simply believe that after that abysmal quarter that sent the stock down over 30%, shareholders would take ANYTHING as a chance to recoup some losses.

Bottom line, if this talk somehow has legs for the stock, consider it a trading opportunity to drop the falling knife.

