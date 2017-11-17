Corium International's (CORI) CEO Peter Staple on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 16, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Robert Breuil - CFO

Peter Staple - President and CEO

Analysts

Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright

Bill Tanner - Cantor Fitzgerald

Steve Brozak - WBB

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Corium International's Conference Call for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2017. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference call maybe recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference call over to Mr. Robert Breuil, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Robert Breuil

Thank you, Nigel. Good afternoon and welcome to our fourth fiscal quarter and year end of 2017 conference call. Joining me today on the call is Peter Staple, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Peter will begin with an overview of developments in our business. And I'll discuss our financial results for the quarter and for the fiscal year. Our comments will be followed by Q&A session.

During the course of today's call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements, including comments on our business and financing strategies, financial and operating performance and expectations, operating cost and expenses, product pipeline, clinical trial and regulatory timing and associated resource requirements, regulatory status, pathways and timelines for our developing programs and those of our partners, the achievement of clinical and commercial milestones, the outlook for our products and those of our partners, our programs and potential partnerships and the advancement of our technologies and our proprietary co-developed and partnered products and product candidates.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly, from those suggested by these statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 11, 2017 some of the important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations, including any forward-looking statements made on this call. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to account for or reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Peter Staple. Peter?

Peter Staple

Thank you, Bubba and good afternoon. And welcome everyone. Corium has taken important steps forward during the year and these advances how validated our strategy in novel CNS therapies based on our proprietary Corplex platform. We have further validated our bioequivalence approach to development. We have continued rapid pace and advancing our lead Alzheimer's program and we have set our clear path forward for success.

Our lead program isn’t innovated and once we clear path to deliveries to Donepezil which is the most commonly prescribed treatment for Alzheimer's patients, and is the active ingredient in oral Aricept. The rate of progress in this program has been striking. We generated first inhuman data in 2016 and now are position to file and NDA in calendar 2018.

We announced in May that we have successfully completed our pilot bioequivalence trial and that we achieved statistical bioequivalence an outcome that was not expected at the pilot stage. We also showed that the study subjects had a much lower influence of GI side effects while on the patch treatment compared to the oral treatment including nearly six-fold less drug related nausea.

We have met with the FDA in august, to review the pilot study data and discuss our next steps. The meeting was very productive and we were pleased with the high level of engagement and diligence of the FDA staff. The agency confirmed the acceptability of the bioequivalence or BE pathway to registration as well as our choice of pharmacokinetics parameters and the statistical criteria that we are using to demonstrate bioequivalence. We also received clear guidance on our plans for support those studies such as a skin irritation and sensitization study.

Furthermore, since our product has a different route of administration than oral Aricept, the agency staff indicated an openness to consider including comparative GI tolerability data in our future product labeling along with other safety related data such as skin intolerability.

In that meeting the FDA also told us that they would look at whether the successful pilot study itself could serve as the pivotal study in which case our planned pivotal study would not be required. We've provided the FDA with a supplemental report on the pilot study that the agency requested and follow up our correspondents after the meeting. Due to uncertainty in how long the FDA's review might take we've made the decision to go ahead and start the pivotal start.

As a quick aside, the FDA has dedicated a considerable time to Corplex Donepezil and shows continued interest in transdermal products in general. During the summer at the FDA's request we hosted a group of agency staff for a two-day training session on transdermal technologies and manufacturing at our facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This FDA continuing education program is designed to inform and keep the agency up to date with developments in different dosage forms and process technologies. It was an excellent opportunity for us to provide the staff additional insight into and contacts for our work.

As I mentioned a moment ago we decided to move forward with our Corplex Donepezil pivotal trial and we initiated a treatment in late October. This is a randomized two-way cross over study in helping subjects which is a streamlined version of the pilot study and is being run at the same site as the pilot study.

We've enrolled 86 volunteers and each subject will receive two treatments with a five-week washout in between. One treatment period will start with one week of five milligram oral Aricept, followed by four weeks of 10 milligrams of daily oral Aricept, and the other treatment period will start with a seven-day Corplex Donepezil patch delivering an equivalent of five milligrams per day followed by four consecutive weeks with a seven-day Corplex Donepezil patch each week that delivers equivalent of 10 milligrams per day.

We expect the first treatment period to be completed in December and the second period in February of 2018 with top line data analyzed and available in the second calendar quarter.

In parallel we're also progressing with other supplemental studies that are generally required for FDA filings for transdermal products. With this timeline we're on track to file our NDA in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018.

On the manufacturing front we've successfully scaled up and manufactured the patches for the pivotal study and we've completed all three registration lots of each dosage strength of those patches. This has allowed us to start stability testing which is the right limiting step for our planned submission. Recall that 12 months of stability data is needed for an NDA filing.

From a commercial perspective our partnering discussions on Corplex Donepezil continue to be very active; we're in talks with several parties who are interested in rights to specific geographic territories as well as some who desire a more global relationship.

We've met with regulatory authorities in Europe and Asia and we continue to have follow-up interactions to gain additional visibility on the regulatory requirements in these different geographies. This has been important for parties looking to market the product outside of the U.S.

We're working towards our goal of completing a deal in calendar 2017 although given all these activities, negotiations could continue into 2018 as some parties are perusing multiple regions or global transactions. We’re highly focused on bringing these negotiations to a positive conclusion.

Building on our success to date with Corplex donepezil we've been moving ahead with formulation and feasibility work on a number of new candidates.

We’re focusing primarily on high potential molecules in the CNS therapeutic area as we pursue development of a robust product pipeline including products that we have the potential to self-market.

We're prioritizing those product candidates where we can create clinical benefits and commercial value using our perplexed technology will also take advantage of the Streamline bioequivalent pathway where possible. We've identified a number of candidates that represents substantial market opportunities that are making progress on formulation work.

We expect to be able to discuss these more specifically in the first half of calendar 2018. While recently we been focusing our clinical development resources on the donepezil program. In 2018 we plan to evaluate our new programs as well as our Corplex Memantine program to determine which one should advance in the clinic next.

I’ll now to our partner base business and discuss a couple of key developments. First, we've been working closely with our partner Agile Therapeutics to advance the Twirla once weekly contraceptive patch. Agile completed the resubmission of the Twirla NDA in June and it was accepted for review by the FDA with a PDUFA due date of December 26, 2017. We've been supporting Agile on the manufacturing aspects of the application including commercial scale up activities and are providing information on these activities in connection with the Twirla review process.

In addition, we are in the process of adding to our manufacturing capacity for Procter & Gamble's Chris Whitestrips as demand for those products continues to increase and we expect that our incremental capacity will be operational around the middle of calendar 2018. In the meantime, P&G continues to develop and grow the markets for these products and we expect to continue to produce essentially at our current full capacity.

As we reported earlier we are the sole supplier of Chris Whitestrips for Procter & Gamble and we recently extended our supply agreement for an additional five-year period of exclusivity. We're also collaborated with P&G to introduce new Chris Whitestrips products into the market.

In summary we've achieved important milestones and continue to drive towards additional achievements that create value in our programs and in the company. The progress in our proprietary programs has attracted strong support from leading healthcare investors and during the course of the year we were pleased to have Perceptive Advisors and Broadfin Capital join Essex Woodlands as major investors in the company.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO Robert Breuil who will review our financial results.

Robert Breuil

Thank you, Peter and again good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder today, we will be discussing results for 2017 fiscal year as well as for the fourth fiscal quarter both of which ended on September 30, 2017. Moving forward I will simply use the word year to refer to our 2017 fiscal year, 2016 and 2017 to refer to those fiscal years and the quarter to refer to the fourth quarter of our fiscal 2017.

Today we reported total revenues of 31.9 million for the year, compared with 33 million for 2016. Of that total part revenues were 22.4 compared with 25.4 million for 2016. The 3 million decreases in product revenues was driven by a 4.2 million decrease in our Fentanyl revenues and 3.1 million decreases in our Clonidine revenues partially offset by a 4.3 million increase in our revenues from Crest Whitestrips.

We expect the generic product to continue to remain at levels lower than prior years due to increased competition but based on information currently available we expect revenues from these products in 2018, to remain roughly consistent with 2017.

On the other hand, demand for Proctor & Gamble's Whitestrips product line continues to strengthen, especially from overseas markets and we expect further growth in our revenues from Whitestrips, once we complete our manufacturing capacity expansion in the second half of fiscal 2018.

Contract research and development revenues were 8.4 million for the year compared with 5.4 million for 2016, primarily driven by 2.8 million increases in development activities in support of the regulatory filing and anticipated commercialization of Twirla.

Assuming that Twirla is approved by the end of calendar 2017, we expect full-year contract R&D revenues to be substantially higher in fiscal 2018 than they were in 2017, as we would then expect to complete all of the commercialization [readiness] for Twirla prior to its launch.

Cost of contract R&D revenues was 10.9 million for the year, compared with 10.7 million for 2016, driven by offsetting changes in expenses between increases in Twirla and decreases in our other contract development partnerships primarily MicroCor feasibility programs that were completed during 2017.

Research and development expenses for our proprietary programs were 31.9 million for the year up from 21.7 million for 2016. These 10.2 million increases was driven primarily by 16.6 million increase in funding for our lead Alzheimer's program, Corplex Donepezil, as we started and completed our successful pilot BE study during 2017, and made preparations for the pivotal study that we recently initiated. This increased R&D investment was partially offset by 6.4 million decrease in spending on our other proprietary programs as we prioritized Corplex Donepezil ahead of our other self-funded programs.

As development of Corplex Donepezil moves through the pivotal stage which requires significant scale of the manufacturing process as well as several supporting studies throughout 2018, our investment in proprietary R&D will continue to increase substantially.

General and administrative expenses for 2017 were 13.2 million up from 11.6 million for 2016. This 1.6 million increase was driven primarily by an increase of 1.2 million in incentive compensation expense and an increase of 0.5 million in legal expenses, including costs associated with the final settlement of litigation related to a terminated lease.

Net loss for the year was $47.8 million or $1.64 per share based on 29.1 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the year. This compares with a net loss of 36.7 million or $1.65 per share based on 22.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding during 2016.

As of September 30, 2017, there were 36 million shares of our common stock outstanding, which reflects the issuance of 13 million shares in connection with our financing's this year. As a result, direct comparisons of per share amounts between years may not be that useful to investors.

We ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of 57.5 million, compared to 66.6 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of 11.1 million during the fourth quarter. We have sufficient cash to complete the pivotal trial for our Corplex Donepezil program and we are planning to secure one or more partnerships that would provide additional funding.

I'd like to now turn to the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were 9.4 million compared with 7.9 million for the same period in 2016; of that total, products revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were 6.1 million compared with 6.4 million for the same period in 2016.

The 0.3 million decrease in product revenues was primarily driven by a 1 million decrease in our generic clonidine sales, partially offset by a 0.5 million increase in sales of Crest Whitestrips to Procter & Gamble.

As mentioned earlier we have effectively reached our production capacity for Whitestrips and we're in the process of adding capacity that we expect to be operational in the second half of fiscal 2018.

Contract, research and development revenues were 3.1 million for the three months that September 30, 2017 compared with 1.2 million for the same period in 2016. The 1.9 million increase in revenue was primarily the result of a 1 million increase in revenues from our development work on Twirla, a 0.6 million increase in revenues from a late stage development program and several smaller increases in other development programs.

Cost of contract R&D revenues was 3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared with 2.1 million for the same period in 2016. The 0.9 million increase in cost of contract R&D revenues was primarily driven by a 0.8 million increase in the cost of development work for Twirla as well as the 0.4 million increase in development cost for late stage generic program partially offset by a 0.3 million decrease in aggregate costs related to several other development programs.

Research and development expenses for our proprietary programs were 9.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, up from 6.1 million for the same period in 2016. This 3.1 million increase was driven by an increase in funding for our Corplex Donepezil program, primarily related to our preparations for our pivotal study for which we recently initiated dosing.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were 3.9 million, up from 2.5 million for the same period in 2016 for the same reasons I mentioned earlier for the fiscal year.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was 12.9 million or $0.36 per share, compared with a net loss of 9.3 million or a $0.42 per share during the same period in 2016. Again, there was an increase in the number of shares between the two periods, due primarily to our financing's this year, so per share comparisons may not be that useful to investors.

I will now turn the call back over to Peter. Peter?

Peter Staple

Thank you, Bubba. During 2017 we made great strides and progressing our proprietary Alzheimer program including demonstrating by at pilot's stage.

In our partner business we strengthened and extended our relationship with Procter & Gamble and were excited about the potential of the Twirla product which represents a significant growth opportunity in 2018 and beyond as we look forward we see several important milestones in the coming months.

Completing our pivotal Donepezil study with treatment finishing in February and topline data in the second calendar quarter followed by an NDA filling in the fourth calendar quarter; partnering our Corplex Donepezil program working with Agile towards the for the approval and the launch of Twirla and expanding our pipeline of proprietary and partner programs.

We’re excited about the progress that we made and even more excited about the accomplishments soon to come. We look forward to reporting on our continued progress.

Operator we can now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Oren Livnat with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Oren Livnat

I think the big topic here is the one of whether you will be able to use the pilot study as a pivotal possibly, it sounds like you're still waiting to hear back from FDA on that. I guess that raised a couple of question they say yes, you can do you scrap the ongoing one and if not and for whatever reason that it the second trial comes out less impressive or less than statistically significant what does that mean for you?

Peter Staple

Thanks, the FDA is still reviewing that and they could give us a decision we don't know exactly when that's why we went ahead and initiated the pivotal study, and if they do say yes, the pilot was sufficient we would be able to stop the pivotal study and not be required to complete it and there could be some savings involved in that obviously depending on the timing.

We're not particularly concerned about the results of the pivotal study based on the pilot results even with a smaller set of subjects, we had, which is physical bioequivalence and in the pivotal study we powered it up a bit and we've the same controls in place, the same study site, the same professionals who are conducting it. So, we're not concerned about that, we would interested if there is an opportunity to reduce costs but we think that there is possibly but we are not planning on it. So, we do think there's a possibility but our plan is to go ahead with the pivotal unless we hear something different.

Oren Livnat

All right and I guess I could follow up on that pivotal, the only thing difference besides having a few arms, I guess there is that five weeks washout versus three, I'm wondering if that could for any reason impact your results and may be more importantly could that even potentially show a bigger difference in AE profile or differentiation do you think for your product versus oral, having that longer washout opportunities period.

Peter Staple

It could, we wanted to make absolutely sure we had a complete washout and in the pilot study we had three treatment periods and we didn’t want the study to go on too long, so we thought five weeks would be appropriate.

There are a few things that provide us additional confidence in the pivotal study compared to the pilot. We have more subjects and that tends to tighten the data.

And again, it's the same study site the washout period may have effect of increasing the differences in terms of GI adverse events.

And we also as you may recall decided that we would tweak the patch size a bit to optimize the results both with Cmax and AUC, and we have done that as well. So, we have done a number of things that can improve that.

You may remember in the pilot study we announced results after each treatment period and in the first treatment period when the subjects were completely drug naïve there was zero nausea in the patch treatment group.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Bill Tanner with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Bill Tanner

Peter, just on the memantine patch, would you know now whether or not bioequivalence pathway would be viable, wondering if this can be predicted or if this is done empirically.

And then as you look at other programs how important is the bioequivalence registration pathway as the criterion for selecting what programs you are going to move forward? Thanks.

Peter Staple

Thanks Bill. So memantine bioequivalence, we did as you may recall a phase 1 pharmacokinetic study last year, and it was very similar to what we have done with Donepezil and we did the same statistical analysis and projection based on that study that we've done with Donepezil and we presented that to the FDA on memantine in a separate application, a separate submission than Donepezil and we got the same response from the FDA that the bioequivalence approach is also available for memantine.

And it's really to a large extent a function of the long half-life of the drug. Memantine and Donepezil both have somewhere around a three-day half-life and that causes the oral dosage form to be relatively stable especially at steady state and with a transdermal dosage format even more stable because the oral dosage form is slightly wavy instead of very steep ups and downs.

We had a similar ability, we believe to achieve bioequivalence with memantine. So, we have had that confirmed by the FDA based on the same type of data that they confirmed with Donepezil. And now that we have the pilot data on Donepezil or even more comfortable that those projections are meaningful and provide us good visibility.

In terms of the terms of importance of bioequivalence in selecting new products, it is certainly an opportunity for an expedited streamlined development process, is not by any means the only criteria that we are using, we are looking at products that would not necessarily follow that. But with the experience of Donepezil we think that there are some attractive candidates that can qualify for that streamlined process, but we're looking beyond that as well.

Bill Tanner

And maybe just one quick follow-up then, so it sounds like it relates more maybe to the half-life of the compounds than maybe the chemicals scaffold, does that, so just in terms of trying to predict what will work, or what won't work, half-life is important as a metric or as criteria and I guess more so maybe than the chemistry, is that right?

Peter Staple

With respect to bioequivalence, the half-life is a key piece, in terms of whether it can be formulated as a patch and deliver the patch then the physical chemical properties are important and we also have to look at that as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Steve Brozak with WBB. Your line is now open.

Steve Brozak

Really just two questions, CTAD just passed and it was fairly underwhelming in terms of all the stuff in -- on the horizon, can you give us any feedback in terms of what you saw from clinicians, from even just potential partners that are in the space what the feedback was and what the added interest might have been considering how rapidly your program is moving and what they think about comparisons.

Peter Staple

Yes, Steve I'm sorry couldn't quite hear you, I think you're referring to the Alzheimer's Conference?

Steve Brozak

Yes, the CTAD conference in Boston?

Peter Staple

Well I think the lesson learned from Alzheimer's programs is very-very high failure rate, there has been a lot of approaches, a lot of mechanisms of actions that are being explored but very-very, I would say zero success with new chemical entities and the lesson we draw from that is that there's a clear unmet need for new treatments that improve the existing therapies; the FDA in our meeting made that point; and there is a desire for something that can help patients beyond what's available now.

Steve Brozak

That leads me to the next question and I'll jump back in the queue. Given the fact that clinicians obviously have to be keenly aware of the side effects on the oral side, are you hearing any kind of feedback where in the past let's say the clinicians might have said, look, if GI upsets, you might want to try and do a workaround, are they -- I'm not saying that there're patients that are being warehoused waiting for your drug to come off, they would do that, but what are they saying in terms of hey listen, we really, we're actively monitoring this and any kind of anecdotal feedback would be really appreciated and I'll hop back in the queue?

Peter Staple

So, we did market research with over 300 prescribers who prescribed mainly Alzheimer's patients, and we -- and in addition showing them the product profile and getting feedback on it, we had some about GI side effects and what they indicated was, about a third of their patients in their estimation either have to discontinue treatment, or have to stay on the five-milligram starting dose because of GI side effect issues, mainly nausea is the most frequently cited one.

And there is IMS data that is very supportive of that, the 5-milligram dose is supposed to be just the starting dose when patients are on their first few weeks of treatment and yet the IMS data shows that 30% of total prescriptions are five milligrams if that was really just been used as a starting dose you would expect that to be a lot lower. So, we’re seeing it both in terms of feedbacks specifically from physicians and also objective IMS data.

Steve Brozak

Actually, that also brings me to something I didn’t even think of in terms of data on the monitoring you're doing. What percent of patients actually miss their dose according to which you are seeing, because obviously, it's one of those things where you have to actively monitor what's taking place, so what do are you seeing there in any terms of patient adherence and obviously you got a singular advantage there.

Peter Staple

That is difficult to measure because you don't get data from patients and not from their caregivers either on this dosage but when we did talk to caregivers they indicated that making sure they're patients, they people they take care of and we're talking about mainly the family members were concerned about miss dosing, miss-doses and people not saying on their therapy, physicians were concerned about that to, and that was one of the reasons why there was a very positive response to the weekly dosing.

And when we do the caregiver survey, we ask people and we broke the data down by what treatments their family members were on currently and the most positive response that we got of all of them, were people whose patients were on the once a day excellent patch. So, they saw the benefit of patch but 94% of them said if they had a prescription for their family member for a weekly patch, they would fill it as compared to an excellent patch that’s once a day.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Serge Belanger with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Serge Belanger

I have a couple of questions, so I joined late and I am sorry if you covered this before, you talked about partnership discussions as well as waiting for FDA feedback on the regulatory path way here for the donepezil patch. How much of these is this pathway clarity dependent for these partnership discussions that come to conclusion.

Peter Staple

Hi Serge, what we said as the partner discussions are ongoing, we have partners interested both in specific geographic territories as well as multiple territories including global and we've had in addition to the FDA, the FDA guidance is very clear.

In addition to the FDA we been interacting with agencies in Europe and in Asia and what I indicated that those discussions and getting additional clarity on the pathway outside the U.S. has been helpful and important in discussions for talking to partners outside the U.S. We got some indications from Europe that the bioequivalence pathway should be available and in Asia we're still getting some additional input on that process, on that pathway.

So, in terms of the FDA feedback that is not a gating factor that is extremely clear based both on the guides we got last year and based on our end of phase 2 meeting.

Serge Belanger

So, is the next donepezil study isn’t required for filing would it still be useful for filing in ex-US in Europe or Asia?

Peter Staple

No, generally you need to do a study in those geographic regions, and hopefully they would be bioequivalence studies but that’s something we are in the process for sorting out.

Serge Belanger

And then moving if you could talk about extending the capacity for Crest Whitestrips, how large is this capacity expansion the cost and when will it be online for production?

Robert Breuil

It will be online in the middle of our calendar 2018 and it’s a significant expansion in capacity. The important thing is at the moment our revenues from Whitestrips are running at the levels, they are not going to be get above until we finish that capacity. The expense is not significant compared to the amount we are spending on for example any of Donepezil work.

Operator

Our next question comes from Oren Livnat with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Oren Livnat

I'm not sure if you mentioned it on Twirla. Have you ever confirmed whether you have had another pre-approval inspection since the NDA resubmission?

Peter Staple

We have not and we have a policy with respect to regulatory matters relating to our partners products. We refer to our partners on any comments on those so we have not provided any updates on that.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions. I would like to hand the conference back over to for closing remarks.

Peter Staple

Thank you. and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon. I'd like to thank and particularly our stockholders for your continued interest and support at our team here Corium for their hard work and innovation. We look forward to speaking with you again soon and reporting on our progress. Operator would you please conclude the conference call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.