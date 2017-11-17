The Old Technos Are Back

After reviewing their latest earnings, I was shocked to see how “old technos” (you know, the ones that saw the 2000 bug coming?) rocking the investing world once again. Those old techno stocks are like cool kids that have grown up well; they still show potential, but they also have cash in their pockets! This article is about three technos that are worth your attention:

Cisco ( CSCO

Intel ( INTC

IBM (IBM)

All three companies show something interesting, but only one really deserves your money now. I could have thrown Microsoft (MSFT) in this article, but you already know how much I like this stock already.

Where’s the hype around Cisco? There is none!

Source: Ycharts

I am somewhat confused when I look at Cisco and read analysts’ reports. Nobody seems to be in love with the company. Over the past 12 months, CSCO didn’t follow the bull market and now lags behind. However, CSCO is successfully shifting its company toward an interesting business model and pays shareholders for their wait in the meantime.

What’s Interesting?

In the most recent quarter (published on Nov. 15 after the bell), CSCO beat both analysts’ revenue and earnings estimates. While the company posted revenue decrease of 2%, management expects to come back to growth in 2018 (1-3%). It’s important to note that 32% of CSCO revenues are recurring. This creates the perfect platform for the company to fund new projects in the search for additional growth.

The market for internet of things (IoT) services and support will continue growing and Cisco will definitely be a major player in this area. The company also reported to have $71.5 billion in cash or equivalent. In the event of a tax reform, shareholders could definitely benefit from some dividend raise.

Does it deserve your money?

I’m very optimistic about CSCO even if the stock shows the highest PE of the group (around 18). The thing is that CSCO has been very generous with its shareholders and more than doubled its dividend over the past 5 years. It did that while keeping its payout ratio under 60% and their cash payout ratio under 45%. I’ve used more conservative growth rate in my model (CSCO shows a 15.66% CAGR dividend growth rate over the past 5 years and 17.06% CAGR over the past 10 years).

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.16 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $81.15 $53.93 $40.32 10% Premium $74.39 $49.43 $36.96 Intrinsic Value $67.63 $44.94 $33.60 10% Discount $60.86 $40.44 $30.24 20% Discount $54.10 $35.95 $26.88

As you can see, CSCO has definitely some potential upsides in the future.

Intel inside… Clouds!

Source: Ycharts

Intel has reported another strong quarter and is en route for a record year in 2017. The best part is that 2016 was also a record year. The company currently benefits from a perfect balance between a core business making recurrent cash flow and a growth business with exploding potential for the next 10 years.

What’s Interesting?

It is always exciting to hear about management telling you how great its future will be. As an investor, you always want to hear more about a company’s transformation and how it will grow in the upcoming years. It’s even better when the tough part is behind and it starts paying off. This is exactly what is happening with Intel.

The company has successfully evolved toward a data-centric business model as 45% of INTC last quarterly revenue came from this division. Data-centric activities support cloud services. Regardless of what is happening in the economy, Corporate America will have to move its data toward the cloud in the upcoming decade. Each time a company will do it, INTC will not be far behind to support the transfer and maintain the data in the cloud.

The PC industry will continue to decrease slowly, but INTC dominance in this market will ensure years of positive cash flow. While being data-centric will continue to boost INTC fundamentals, another segment could come into play. We all know that INTC missed the smartphone and tablets chip train a while ago. In 2016, the company even quit battling for the current chip market. However, the 5G chips will open the doors to a whole new set of competitors and INTC may be able to join the party. The current ongoing battle between Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) may also lead to a new opportunity. In other words, Intel has a few growth vectors in its pockets and will surely create some value.

Does it deserve your money?

As INTC currently trades at a PE of 16 and a forward PE of 14, the possibility to invest in a company with such growth potential screams BUY. After all, we run into so many 20+ multipliers these days that I think buying one of the “old guys” trading at 14 times their profit next year is a very good deal.

I’ve also used the Dividend Discount Model to determine if INTC has a great value as a dividend paying machine.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.09 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $75.60 $50.23 $37.56 10% Premium $69.30 $46.05 $34.43 Intrinsic Value $63.00 $41.86 $31.30 10% Discount $56.70 $37.67 $28.17 20% Discount $50.40 $33.49 $25.04

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Unfortunately, INTC seems to be trading at a 10% premium when you consider solely the dividend potential. This is often the case when you look at techno stocks as its stock growth potential is often stronger than the payouts growth perspectives. If Intel can find a place into the smartphone business, I think we will see some PE expansion and shareholders will be pleased.

IBM is still trying to figure this whole thing out… but people believe in it

Source: Ycharts

If you have followed me, you know I’m not enthusiastic about IBM. As opposed to Intel, IBM hasn’t completed the first step of its inevitable transformation. This important milestone will be once achieved will mean IBM will start posting revenue growth - something it failed showing for the past 22 quarters. Even Warren Buffett prefers selling a part of its shares than waiting. (I must admit I would definitely switch IBM for AAPL.)

What’s Interesting?

While IBM core business is losing more steam than management’s strategic imperatives are able to pick-up, it doesn’t mean IBM is a dead stock. With revenue decrease of -1%, I would expect IBM to complete its turnaround toward growth in the upcoming quarters. What management calls “strategic imperatives” is attached to cloud and cognitive solutions offered to its existing clients. As many other technos, IBM is trying to surf the same wave.

At this point, what is really interesting is the fact that IBM is in a slump and offers a high yield. Yet is it enough to make you take the dive?

Does it deserve your money?

I can’t deny investing in what used to be a dominant techno stock with a stellar dividend history is tempting. Don’t forget IBM is now offering a 4% yield and has 17 consecutive years with a dividend raise. This makes it a part of the Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

IBM currently trades at a low PE ratio (12.3) and could show some upside potential if the business would go back to positive revenue growth territories. Unfortunately, the dividend discount model doesn’t support the current price - even considering dividend growth rates of 6% and 5%.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $6.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $204.93 $163.46 $135.84 10% Premium $187.85 $149.84 $124.52 Intrinsic Value $170.77 $136.22 $113.20 10% Discount $153.69 $122.59 $101.88 20% Discount $136.62 $108.97 $90.56

While some may be tempted by IBM’s generous yield, I will pass on this one.

Final Thought

The old technos are not dead companies and some of them may even be part of the new techno waves. What I like about them is the fact they operate mature business generating cash flow while opening new doors for growth. I think Cisco is undervalued and Intel worth a shot.

Disclaimer: I do hold INTC, CSCO in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.