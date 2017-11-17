Synovus (SNV) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2017 Conference - Slideshow

Synovus (SNV) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2017 Conference - SlideshowNov.16.17 | About: Synovus Financial (SNV) The following slide deck was published by Synovus Financial Corp. in conjunction with this event. 128 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Financial, Regional - Mid-Atlantic Banks, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here