Target: Take Advantage Of This Stock Price Overreaction Before It's Too Late

We believe that the company's stock price decline is a significant overreaction and investors should capitalize by buying shares at their currently reduced priced.

Some weaker-than-expected guidance for the highly important holiday season fourth quarter has caused the stock to drop by as much as 10% in today's trading.

The company's third-quarter performance was better than expected, beating estimates on both the top and bottom line.

On November 15, Target reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

By Nick McCullum

On November 15 before the market opened, Target (TGT) reported financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2017.

The company's stock dropped by as much as 10% once trading began.

Target's performance must have been atrocious to merit such a precipitous stock price decline, right?

Wrong.

The company actually beat expectations on both the top and bottom line. Instead of being based on past performance, Target's stock price decline is due to weak guidance for the highly-important holiday season fourth quarter.

Still, we believe the price movement is a significant overreaction. Target is one of the most stable dividend stocks around. With 45 years of consecutive dividend increases, Target is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats - an exclusive group of dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

This article will analyze Target's third-quarter financial performance in detail to determine whether investors should take advantage of this potential buying opportunity.

Financial Performance Summary

As mentioned in the introduction to this article, Target's performance during the third quarter actually exceeded analyst expectations.

The company reported third-quarter comparable stores sales growth of 0.9% and GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.87, a 17.7% decrease from the prior year's period.

Excluding one-time accounting charges, adjusted diluted earnings-per-share of $0.91 decreased by 13.1% from the prior year's period.

Target is going through a significant business transformation right now, so comparing its current financial performance to last year's financial performance might not be the most meaningful performance yardstick.

Instead, we should compare Target's performance to consensus expectations. Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.86 (compared to the actual result of $0.91) and revenue of $16.0 billion (compared to $16.67 billion reported). Target beat estimates for both its top- and bottom-line performance.

The company also continues to allocate capital in a very shareholder-friendly manner. In the third quarter, Target returned a total of $510 million to its shareholder (which is equivalent to an annualized shareholder yield of about 7%). The company's capital return program was composed of $339 million of dividend payments and $171 million of share repurchases. Target's currently undervalued stock price (more on that later) means that share repurchases made at current prices have the potential to build enormous shareholder value.

All said, the quarter's performance was great. Here's what Target's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Cornell, had to say about the company's performance in the quarter:

We’re very pleased with Target’s third quarter performance, including traffic and sales growth that demonstrate we’re building on the progress we saw in the first half of the year. The investments we’re making in our business will help Target drive long-term success and ensure we’re well positioned to deliver for guests in the all-important holiday season. Our assortment now includes thousands of new items from the eight exclusive brands we’ve launched throughout 2017, including Hearth and Hand with Magnolia, our new home goods partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines. Guests this holiday season will experience elevated in-store service reflecting our investments in wages, training and additional hours for our team, and they’ll find more value than ever before through a combination of being priced right daily and offering impressive deals. While we expect the fourth-quarter environment to be highly competitive, we are very confident in our holiday season plans.

Source: Target Third Quarter Earnings Release

The company's guidance for the highly-important holiday quarter was not as well-received by the markets, and is the cause of its stock price decline. Here is a summary of Target's expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017:

Comparable store sales growth of flat to two percent. If this range is achieved, then full-year comparable store sales growth will be flat to one percent.

Both reported and adjusted earnings-per-share in the range of $1.05 to $1.25.

Reported earnings-per-share of $4.38 to $4.58 and adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.40 to $4.60 for the full year of fiscal 2017. This represents a notable hike from the company's previous guidance for reported earnings-per-share of $4.35 to $4.55 and adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.34 to $4.54.

Target will provide a post-holiday financial update on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

As you can see, Target provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 ($1.05-$1.25) while also raising its guidance for the full fiscal year. So why are shares down?

It's because the fourth-quarter guidance is lower - at the midpoint - than analysts are expecting. More specifically, analysts are expecting fourth-quarter earnings of $1.24 - very close to the top of Target's guidance band of $1.05-$1.25.

Still, the company hiked its full-year profit guidance. Target is not a different business than it was before it issued its fourth-quarter guidance. The only thing that's changed is its stock price.

With that in mind, we believe that dividend growth investors should take advantage of this compelling buying opportunity and accumulate shares of this company at its currently depressed price. The next section will provide a quantitative summary of Target's current valuation and total return prospects.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

At the time of this writing, Target is trading at a stock price of $54.41. To assess the attractiveness of the company's current valuation, we'll use its recently updated full-year financial guidance of $4.40 to $4.60. The midpoint of this guidance band ($4.50) implies a price-to-earnings ratio of just 12.1.

An earnings multiple of 12.1 is objectively cheap compared to the rest of the stock market. For context, the S&P 500 is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7 right now. Yes, Target is trading at less than half of the price of the broader stock market.

That's not necessarily unusual. Retailers rarely trade at valuation multiples in-line with the S&P 500. Importantly, Target is also trading at a discount to its long-term average valuation multiple, as shown in the following image.

Source: Value Line

Target's current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.1 and its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio is 15.3. Clearly, this is a compelling buying opportunity for prospective Target investors.

If the company's valuation can expand to its 10-year average over a period of, say, 5 years, this will add 4.8% per year to the company's total returns. Adding its current dividend yield of 4.5% gives a total return estimate of ~9% before accounting for any potential earnings growth (which is likely).

Even a 1% per year growth in Target's bottom line (which could easily be caused by its current pace of share repurchases) pushes the company's total return potential into double-digit territory.

Final Thoughts

Target is a very appealing investment right now, primarily thanks to its valuation.

Moreover, fundamental performance continues to be strong. The company's third-quarter earnings release delivered performance that was better than anticipated, yet the company's stock price dropped precipitously.

We believe Target appears to be a compelling buy at current prices and we believe that today's investors have a solid chance at realizing double-digit total returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.