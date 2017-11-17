Nanoco Group's (NNOCF) CEO Michael Edelman on Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 July 2017 - Earnings Call Transcript

Nanoco Group Plc (OTCPK:NNOCF) Preliminary Results for Year Ended 31 July 2017 Conference Call November 16, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Good morning. Welcome to Nanoco's 2017 Preliminary Results Show for those listening on the webcast, welcome; for everyone in the room, welcome; order of housekeeping at the end. There will be questions, if you could use the mike; so people who are listening can you hear?

So without further adue, we'll get right into the highlights. It's been a year of really great progress for Nanoco's. We’ll get some of these in detail but the hybrid model which we established in middle of 2016 can start to take off, receive the first display orders. In display we've got a substantial pipeline on our manufacturing capability at Runcorn in 10x increase in capacity with equally impressive reduction in cost agreement. This is a commercialization development agreement signed with fourth generation OLED market leader Qlocks [ph] for next-generation displays, so looking a few years out.

Our life sciences business continues to move forward quietly but very steadily and we won a significant grant in that area. Revenue is up a bit, loss down slightly, cash at the year-end, £5.7 million, and the cost base significantly reduced, currently running at about £700,000 per month.

Post balance sheet events; I'm very pleased that we had a very positive overwhelming vote on Tuesday in favor of the placing net proceeds of £8 million, and now been received by the Company, significantly strengthening the balance sheet. Agreement with U.S. Corporation on utilization of our materials and medical device, and AUO, one of the Top 5 panel makers in the world, working closely with us and showed TVs equipped with Nanoco's CFQD film at recent Touch Taiwan which is one of the big significant display tradeshows at the end of September.

Just to remind people, a quick overview of the Company; we work in five key areas, display being the main initial focus. Lighting nanomaterials which was a core expertise of the Company, life sciences and solar; solar of course we've talked about looking to divest that business. The technology is scalable; we're looking at large addressable markets. Today we have 80 employed at the Company. Absolute leader in nanomaterials, and cadmium-free; plus the added benefit of being able to scale this up enabling markets to take off. So Nanoco's USP is really this ability of our people to develop new materials, scale them up cost effectively which enables industry to build these materials into new products and services which can be sold.

Moving on to display; many of you know this but just to review, one of the benefits of quantum dots for display. One, it enables wide color gambit [ph], if we look at the new range of high-end TVs, 4K ultra-high definition TVs, we -- our materials improve -- dramatically improve the viewing experience by enhancing the color. It's easily integrated into current LCD Technology, it allows OEMs, brands -- TV brands to get consistent accurate color across their whole range of TVs or display devices rather it's from mobile size through laptop, monitor, upto large TVs, you can get the same color throughout. And very improved brightness, especially with the new HDR enabled TVs.

Samsung is absolutely leading the way, and other OEMs are beginning to follow and the European Commission's recent decision to finally end the cadmium exemption is starting to -- we're seeing the benefits of that with other OEMs moving into cadmium-free. 2016 yet just over 3 million TVs sold with the market predicted by HIHS continuing to grow. Just as a way of reference, 24 million CFQD TVs would equate to about 24 tons, 24,000 kilos of quantum dots, about a gram of quantum dots in every 55-inch TV, and we can see that cadmium-free is going to absolutely dominate the display market.

Looking at the competitive landscape and what's been moving on -- and what's going on; and cad-free players, we have of course Nanoco and our licensees. So Nanoco itself has currently about 0.5 million -- it has the capability of producing enough quantum dots to supply 0.5 million TVs, working in our current pattern if we move to 24/7, we can do about 1 million and that can be expanded with relatively modest amount of capital to about 3 million TVs. I doubt that they can do the equivalent of 2 million TVs, then the main competitor in this area is Samsung's in-house production, Samsung is working with their daughter company, Hensel, to make their own cadmium-free TVs and they have a totally closed system where they are making their dots, incorporate it into film, integrating that onto the TV and they are able to totally optimize their TV to produce these dramatic beautiful QLED TVs.

On the cadmium side, really you have two players; left, that's Nanosys based out of the U.S. who are making cadmium materials, and you have Nalgene [ph] Nanotechnologies out China making cadmium materials and supplying into both companies; Nanosys and Nalgene [ph] supplying into the local Chinese market. With the European ruling, there is no question that cadmium is on the way out, and now that we have a specific day which is October 31, 2019 we're seeing that transition of Chinese OEMs from -- with their development with cadmium moving onto cad-free.

If taking you back in history a little bit, if we look at the multi-channel strategy; going back to July or January 2013 we signed major exclusive license deal with The Dow Chemical Company to manufacture market and sell our materials into the display industry exclusively. We changed that in April 2016, moving them from exclusive to non-exclusive, and immediately went on to sign deals with Merck and Wah Hong, creating this multi-channel approach. And what we're building here on this Slide 8 is -- in the market, is we're building an ecosystem for our technology where Nanoco develops the technology, we manufacture the materials and we sell directly into the market. We also take that technology, license it to Merck and Dow, who manufacture the market and sell into the market.

So all three of us; Dow, Merck and Nanoco are making dots, taking those dots, putting them into resin. That resin is then moving onto film coaters, in our case it's Wah Hong, Dow's case it's Chonan and KDX in China; Merck is working with three Japanese coaters who then coat that into film and sell onto the OEMs. You can see in the bottom, a whole range of potential display customers; I'll say potential but these are all -- they are all potential, these are all folks that we're working with in various stages of various programs. And there are a lot of brands and names that you know, and the pipeline -- the important point to take away is the pipeline with Nanoco is very robust, it's very healthy and continues to expand.

Looking at the pipeline, looking at how long it takes to get into a product and get that product into the TV. We've talked in the statements and over the last few months about some of the challenges that we need to overcome and the time it takes to technically get approved. And what we've done on this slide is, really start to explain from beginning to end, the various stages that we go through. And typically, it takes one year from the beginning of the process to the end of the process to design it. And it's -- from starting with initial NDAs and specification, the technical approval is down here before you get to design win, it is a very etider [ph] process which we've talked about before where the TV specs are given to us, the color films, their specifications are given to us, and we're continually matching the red and green quantum dots to optimize the TV.

And that takes time, and it takes even more time when the TV manufacturers, the panel makers, the OEMs changing throughout that process, they will also be changing their specs. So, we can come up with a product that on a Monday, we finally hit, it works and then on Thursday they've come back and said they have changed another film in the stack; they've changed a color filter parameters and we need to go back and reiterate. And I know there has been frustration in the market with a length of time but this process does take time, and really if we look at from engagement to moving through the process and do contract negotiation here. I would say it is about a year.

And for us it's been a real learning process since we moved from that exclusive to non-exclusive position with moving to the hybrid where we started selling directly middle of 2016. I think although it appears slow to folks, we're actually making pretty rapid progress.

And what we're seeing on -- we talked about the progress and the initial adoption with TV volumes being low, the reality is the main player out there is Samsung as captive quantum dots, the Chinese, the Taiwanese, the Japanese are all starting to follow. Now that we have a ruling from the EC, we're seeing the interest update -- not only interest in CFQDs uptake from the Chinese, Taiwanese but we're seeing their development efforts accelerating which is why we're seeing folks like AUO displaying TVs and monitors at major tradeshows.

Talking a little bit about capacity, we talked about 10-fold increase, significant cost reduction. Very pleasingly we won after a lot of hard work, our ISO9001 certification in December of last year; this is a really big deal for us and for our customers and it was a requirement for us to be able to supply into this industry which is very quality-heavy. We continue to look at ways to increase capacity and significantly reduce cost, and the key in the display industry is being able to rip cost out ahead of price decline and I'm really pleased to say that our cost have come out dramatically and our margins, we still talk about greater than 60% gross margin on resin sales.

Touch Taiwan, who many of you may not know is one of the major display tradeshows in the world; I know people know about Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the EFA Show in Berlin, Germany, in September Touch Taiwan is another one of these tradeshows in Taiwan. And AUO who are in the Top 5 panel maker with about 35 million TVs a year featured Nanoco quantum dot enabled TVs across their standard, they probably had about 50 TVs on the -- it bags whole world of TVs on their show and really these pictures don't do a justice but the center picture here, this is an 85-inch 8K TV HDR-enabled, all -- this is what I would call, probably the highest spec most technology-enabled TV in the world today; and all these TVs featured quantum dots from Nanoco put into a resin, incorporated into a film by Wah Hong and supplied into AUO.

Now AUO don't sell TVs themselves, there is no AUO brand. AUO sell to other people, so for example, they supply Dell with 70% of their monitors, Dell make the most monitors or sell the majority of the monitors in the world, it's about 70 million monitors a year; so that of which 70% comes from AUO. Likewise, with HP, VIZIO and some of the other brands; so they are a significant player and absolute technology leader and as you can see are starting to adopt Nanoco technology. And we have a number of programs we're working on with them, both in TV and in monitors.

And I think we've reported before that a whole new sector in last 12 months has opened up in high-end monitors aimed at the gaming market where existing color-enhancing technology like Fosters [ph] can't compete. Quantum dots which have what we call very fast relaxation time enables gamers to enjoy an experience which doesn't give you -- it doesn't -- ensures there is no motion tale, so comet tale or comet trail that you see in some of the lower-spec materials; if you're watching sports where you have a lot of fast action on existing sets, you will see a trail of that moving across the screen, quantum dots help prevent that from happening.

Looking at the future technology, technology roadmap is something that we're heavily invested in and our customers are heavily invested in; so the current technology is film and integrating that into current LCDs. We're then already doing a lot of work and our customers are doing a lot of work on the next-generation of quantum dots which was incorporating them into color filters; advantage is increased brightness, increased color and wider viewing angle. Volumes needed for color filters are very large and we're seeing a of big chemical companies, color filter companies, pigment companies, all starting to get involved in this industry.

And then moving down further out, five years out is quantum dot, electroluminescent quantum dots which are using quantum dots in the same way as you use OLED materials. And we announced earlier that we have tied up with a company called QLEX [ph], QLEX are world leader in the material called TADF which are hyper fluorescent fourth-generation OLED materials, and what we're doing is we're taking their materials, combining with the quantum dots, effectively super-charge the quantum dots; we get some interesting energy transfer, and we get very, very high performance on these new-generation of devices. But that's some way out, but there is a roadmap and the important thing about this roadmap is all our customers are obsessed with roadmaps in understanding what the future is, because the design in cycle is so long, they are continually looking at what's next, what's next, what's next. So we're very focused today on near-term commercial with film but looking, always looking ahead to ensure that we remain relevant.

Looking now at other markets; we work across a range of markets and I'll dip in -- I'm not going to spend a lot of time, you can read the slide and read what it has to say here but if we look at -- dive down into some of the key points, specifically on Slide 16, horticultural lighting. We've been talking along for a long time about lighting and what we've reported in the past is that we've started to focus our lighting efforts on niche applications where we have a real initial value proposition, people willing to pay a premium, and horticultural lighting is one of those areas and this is us taking our quantum dots, incorporating them into a film, building those films into light, and you can see this is a commercial -- very high-tech computer controlled hydroponic green house, it is nothing -- there is no windows in these things. And we're -- this is the water crest growing and in all the trail work we've done which is comparing against existing technology and comparing against market-leading new LED technology from Philips, our lights absolutely outperform everything that's there.

So we're now starting to put the commercial agreements and roll this out to factory farms, and this is an area across the world that there is tremendous interest. And we're talking to folks now in China because China now has the largest indoor hydroponic farms and if what we're doing -- what we're seeing is yield -- big yield increases on the clock, and according to the commercial buyers of this, they love the taste of this. So this is an English company who one of the market leaders were in-house growing and I guess, I didn't know this but egg and crust sandwiches are big here and everyone's very happy. So its niche but it could be significant.

Looking at lighting, the medical device company in the U.S.; this is a wearable pain relief or swelling reduction device. And basically it's a flexible LED array that has laminated quantum dot film on the surface and if you get the right wavelength, you stick that on your skin and you significantly reduce swelling. This is being rolled out initially with the professional U.S. American Football teams and those guys get bashed, and they are bruised, and they only use stuff that is scientifically proven; so it's rolled -- being rolled out there now and then eventually as they build, it will go into the over-counter market and start to expand. But it's another example of niche applications that could be interesting and significant and the exciting thing for us is that it uses the exact same supply chain that we're using for display; so there is no additional cost there.

Life sciences continues to make really quiet progress, and just to remind you this is taking the same dots that we're using in your TVs and wrapping them up in a way and using them to detect an image cancer. And there is three phases to this technology, Phase 1 is direct injection into tumors to allow surgeons better visibility of tumour margins, Phase 2 is binding monoclonal antibodies to that quantum dot that are cancer specific, so you're targeting using these as diagnostics Phase 3, it's taking those monoclonal antibody enabled quantum dots and binding small molecule chemo drugs with go and attach their cancer, apply a light source, you cleave the chemo drug, you're getting the drug, you're using the quantum dot and the antibody package as the way to deliver the drug specifically to the cancer, it works.

And we've got -- we're working in close collaboration with UCL, The University College, London, with Cancer Research, UK; all the toxicology work has come back very favorably; we've just contracted with a large commercial GMP lab to redo the tox work ahead of first demand [ph], Phase 1 clinical studies, and we've begun speaking to the FDA on this. So this -- although it's under the radar, it could -- from the value point of view become very, very significant; we're very excited and we want a significant UK Government grant us in UCL to continue to drive this forward. So the beautiful thing about this, it's totally self-funding within the cost were totally covered by grants.

Nanomaterials, 2D and other nanomaterials -- 2D is two-dimensional. As we said, we are the world expert on quantum dots and other nanomaterials, we continue to develop new ranges of materials and examples of collaboration between our CTO, Dr.Nigel Pickett, and Nobel Prize Laureate, Konstantin Novoselov, who is the Russian Nobel Laureate in Manchester for grapheme; we're together and we're using materials that are jointly developed between the grapheme center and Nanoco start to commercialize some of these new materials, weird and wonderful applications. But we work across a range of materials from ultraviolet to visible which we talk about for this way to infrared materials used in new-generations of sensors. And this is an important core expertise of the business that we've always had from the beginning.

If we move on now to the financial overview; I'll introduce David Blain, our CFO.

David Blain

Thanks, Michael. Good morning, everyone. As Michael said so, I'd like to take us through a few slides on the financial aspect of the business. Just to remind everyone, the sources of our revenues and licensing models, so we get license fees, royalty income on the sales of those in future; sales of materials that we manufacture ourselves, and also joint development and grant income as phased on the biosciences side of things, in particular.

The headlights and essentially the numbers are in line with expectations, no surprises really. Revenue in operating income of £1.6 million, loss of the tax of £9.1 million and cash at the year-end of £5.7 million; key things since the year end is that we've raised further £8 million net of expenses following a placing that was approved on Tuesday, so it puts us in a very strong cash position going forward. The changes in the profit-loss account in the year, sort of the £10.6 million loss last year, moving to revenues reducing that loss, savings with the change during the year in R&D and admin, both of around £0.5 million, bringing the net loss for the year down to £9.1 million.

Moving to revenues; the biggest change is now we're starting to release some of the deferred income, we have billings at the end of July 2016 of £1.2 million which will be released over the coming years, £0.5 million was released this year, and with an increase over roughly £400,000 in material sales during the period. Key change in our costs; I can see the trend over the last 4.5 years, our second half of 2017 we've got a big cost reduction that started off with a reduction exercise that we did in December of 2016 but is spread through into the second half and since the year, our cost have come down further and we expect the costs to stabilize as Michael said earlier, the cash monthly operating cost of about £700,000. As we said in the previous slide, biggest changes in R&D is in staff cost savings and likewise, in overheads.

Moving to cash during the year; it started off at £40.5 million at July 2016, once we had the loss of £10.8 million before tax and back the non-cash items depreciation, amortization and share-based payments. Then we look at the movements in working capital receivables which enjoy 2016 included £1.2 million of billings right on the year end for the upfront payments. Reduction in our creditors; during the year we see the £2 million of R&D tax credit and we spend more than £0.5 million on CapEx, the bulk of which is in intangible assets whereby we keep strengthening our IP portfolio. Leases with £5.7 million at the end of July, and as I said before the key point, but on Tuesday we raised a further £8 million to put us in a strong position.

On the balance sheet, we do also have £1.8 million of tax credit which we'll receive in the next six months as well which will also strengthen our position.

I'll turn back to Michael. Thank you.

Michael Edelman

Thank you, David. So really solid progress in summary. First, commercial sales, continued focus on display, Dow royalty, we're seeing it coming in increasing although modest quarter-by-quarter, it's increasing which is positive and we're seeing Dow in the market very actively, we talked about two film cutters, KDX in China, Chonan in Korea.

The supply chain is established, positive result, although it's taken a prolonged and protracted time to come in and with the EU but that -- ending of that cadmium exemption which kicks-off, which ends at the October 31, 2019, combined with that long design cycle of the year it means that folks are now all moving to CAD-free. Big win on that life science grant, products in lighting or medical device, the costs as David talked about, significantly reduced. But without -- its worth noting, without hampering our ability to deliver the business plan which is really critical. The funding -- the £8 million of net proceeds from the funding allows us to deliver that business plan and there is good progress in divesting of the solar business now.

So that ends the formal part and I'd like to open it up for questions, I'll just say for people in the room, we'll have questions if you could use the Mike that Giles will pass around. Thank you very much.

Q - Charles Hall

Good morning, Charles Hall from Peel Hunt. Mike, could you just talk about the moral of the team given that things are taking longer to move into commercialization. Obviously there has been a pay reduction in the staff levels, have you retained all the people you wanted to retain, do you have any gaps or how the staff feeling about life?

Michael Edelman

I think it's been a challenging year for the team, especially we went through the staff reduction in December, so that never does wonders for morale. The key point I think now is that morale has dramatically improved with the raising of the cash and the team that remains, the 80 folks are all critical people for the company, and when we raise that money, the cloud visibly -- I would say lifted. Everybody who works inside Nanoco can see that the business is coming, they are working very hard day-in, day-night with companies like AUO so they can see the progress; so there was never any question about whether this was happened, it was always a question -- frustration about how long it's taking, but the cash was the work to employees and our employees are pretty smart; so in raising that additional £8 million, that has had a very positive effect on the team. We are starting to backfill, we're hiring a few key positions, we haven't lost any critical people.

Charles Hall

And also, when you're talking about the time it takes to sign-up customers and get the commercials going; is that year -- are you including in that the time it takes them to actually bring the product into market or is that just when you start to deliver product to them?

Michael Edelman

That year is really from initial engagement into the year going through to what we would call mass production when we're starting to deliver product.

Charles Hall

And why would you say you are with some of those people that you're talking about -- we're not talking about a year from now, it's…

Michael Edelman

No, I think we -- we don't control when people launch products but we think you will start seeing the first commercial products in the market Q1 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you spend a little bit on the competitive environment particularly within CAD-free? Are you seeing any more visibility of people on analysis with the CAD light but I think they said a while ago that they are also developing CAD-free. Are you seeing any visibility of that in the market?

Michael Edelman

Yes. So really the only -- say you have Samsung which is an in-house non-commercial solution, so the only competitor left really is Nanosys, so they have their high pure product which is a CAD light, which is a cadmium green and a CAD-free red; and they are working to promote that and they are still talking about a full CAD-free solution, and I'm absolutely sure that they are working on green CAD-free dots to try and compete.

Unidentified Analyst

And with the row house initiative; do you know where the CAD light will still be able to use CAD light?

Michael Edelman

Yes, debatable. So we -- our analysis is no, that -- they way they have it with cadmium green and CAD-free red is the wrong way around. So typically you use a lot more green, it's typically five -- ratio of about five green to one red, and that changes; so if you're going to have a cadmium component, you would prefer to have the red component cadmium. So by our calculations and our interpretation legislation, the amount of green cadmium puts you over the 100 ppm limit which is why they need to move to a full CAD-free solution. Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

I might get to ask quite quickly but I'll give it a stab anyway. Could you maybe just remind me, who were the film coaters that Merck and Dow use? I think you've mentioned but I just…

Michael Edelman

So we've mentioned -- we've not mentioned Merck's. Merck are using three coaters in Japan and we haven't mentioned them by name. Dow, we're working with Chonan in Korea and KDX in China.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And -- sorry, for me to look at the display markets, we're seeing shifts towards fine pitch at this point, what are the Taiwanese getting involved and from what we understand, AUO analogs are moving into space as well; does this hold any marketing opportunity for you guys at this point or can we just scratch that from the Board?

Michael Edelman

What do you mean by fine pitch?

Unidentified Analyst

So if you think about the transition from OLEDs or LED markets to micro-LEDs, there are interim step with fine pitch. And does that offer an opportunity for you?

Michael Edelman

Yes, we do. So if you look at -- the answer is yes, we're working with a number of companies on incorporating -- because if they just are emitting blue light out of those systems, it's more efficient for us or for them rather than trying to do red, green and blue with that technology just to use blue and convert red and green using quantum dots.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, which makes me nicely at my question.

Michael Edelman

Who are we working with?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And with that, could you broaden into micro-LEDs because we're hearing that as a rebar for quantum dot guys with color conversion do everything in Blue and then color conversion -- exactly to say…

Michael Edelman

So that's the -- so both of those technology, both color filter and micro LED fine pitch are all using -- it's the same concept, we're using blue, you can drive with blue, and red and green QDs on top. And the micro LED space, it's interesting and especially for near eye application, there we have a number of projects currently ongoing with some of the leading players in VR Systems.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And is that direct with OEMs or with systems manufacturers let's say?

Michael Edelman

Both.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Michael Edelman

But you'd recognize the names?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Michael Edelman

Great. Well, thank you all very much for coming. Thank you to those online.

