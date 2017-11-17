Target: The Aftermath

Image credit

Target (TGT) continues to be a bit of a battleground stock, as it has for much of 2017. The company’s strategy to go after digital sales growth and lower prices received some fanfare earlier this year, but that enthusiasm has worn off after what amounted to weak guidance during the Q3 earnings report. The stock is back in the mid-$50s, and while TGT certainly isn’t a screaming buy that is going back into the $70s tomorrow, I do think there is a lot to like here, not the least of which is the 4.6% yield. In short, I think there’s enough here that I’m still long Target and I think you should be too.

I mentioned the choppiness of the stock and it is on display here; Target spent most of 2016 in the $70 area, but it hasn’t even sniffed it so far this year. We’ve seen a low at $47 and some short, sharp rallies, but nothing sustained. As of now, the stock has crossed back under the 50DMA, which is still moving higher, and the 200DMA, which is still moving lower. The latter should be close to turning to a flatter slope in the not-too-distant future as long as the stock remains above $54 or so, but the technical picture isn’t exactly bright right now. The one saving grace that may keep the stock afloat at these levels over the short term is the fact that it is nearing oversold conditions, but again, the chart is pretty ugly.

Target continues to see torrid growth in its digital platforms but not so much from the actual stores. Comparable sales were up 90bps in Q3 but 80bps was due to digital sales gains, which were once again up by about a quarter, the same as last year. Stacking those kinds of gains onto each other is tremendously difficult, but Target has done a fantastic job of not only building out the digital sales and distribution platform, but capitalizing on it. Unfortunately, that means the stores aren’t performing all that well, but to be fair, it could be worse as store comps were about flat. Still, a 1% gain in total sales isn’t exactly gangbusters, and Target has some work to do to get people in the doors.

That actually brings us to our next talking point, which is margins. Target came out with a bold strategy a few months ago of trying to drive traffic with lower prices and at the time, I supported the move with the caveat that it wasn’t without risk. The problem with lower pricing is that it drives margins down and the only way to make it up is through increased volume. We didn’t really see that in Q3 but it is early on in the process, so I’m not necessarily reading into it. But Q3’s results highlight the need for higher volume because without it, margins are another sticking point for the bulls.

Gross margins ticked down 10bps due to digital fulfillment costs and pricing and promotion efforts, partially offset by cost savings. Target has been on a years-long journey to lower its operating costs, and it has worked. The problem is that traffic has been stubbornly low and that problem remains through today. I suspect this isn’t the last time we’ll see flat or slightly lower gross margins because Target’s lower price strategy hasn’t worked its way through the system just yet. In other words, investors have to be patient for another couple of quarters without knee-jerk reactions like the one we saw off of the report. Target certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but we also saw a major shift in strategy and we have to give it time to either work or not. I'm still optimistic but like I said, enough time has not elapsed for us to know if the new strategy will work or not.

SG&A costs were also up 80bps in Q3 as higher wages as well as incentives drove operating costs higher. Target continues to work on its operating model and some successes have been achieved, but it has a long way to go in terms of producing lower costs over time. We all know hourly wages have been moving up in the past couple of years at retailers, restaurants and anyone else that relies heavily upon that sort of labor, and Target isn’t immune. This plays into the volume story I’ve been telling, however, as the only way to really fix it is to see more transactions. In short, it didn’t work in Q3, but again, we have to give it some time to come through.

One thing that will help margins going forward is a lower debt balance. Target’s interest expense basically doubled against last year’s Q3, but that was because of an early debt retirement charge. Target continues to pay down debt and that will reduce its exposure to rising rates as well as boost net income margin as it pays less interest expense over time. The Q3 result for interest expense was a one-time thing that will improve going forward, and that will drive profitability improvements into 2018.

Guidance for Q4 was weak as the top end of the range provided is right where analysts were for the quarter. Investors never react well when that sort of thing happens but overall, annual earnings will be only slightly impacted if indeed Target comes in at the low end of the provided range. I’m not trying to sugar coat a bad situation – this is certainly not ideal – but at the same time, what Target provided us is not something that should have sent the stock down 10%. There’s still a lot to like here in my view, and with the value trade coming back into the fore, the stock looks good once again.

We’re talking about a stock with a forward PE of just 12 and a yield that is 4.6%, as well as active management that is willing to disrupt to grow the business. Many retailers just sit by and hope for the best, but I’ve been repeatedly impressed with Target’s management team and the willingness to try new things to compete more effectively. I’m still optimistic the changes that have been made will drive value over the long term and nothing about Q3 changed that for me. If you like value and yield, you can do a lot worse than Target, which has a very safe dividend with lots of room overhead for future increases. That’s good enough for me so I’m staying long despite the weak Q4 guidance. Target has all the makings of a successful turnaround story - and it is paying you 4.6% while you wait - so I'm in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.