With Thanksgiving less than a week ago, I want to highlight the importance of the things that many of us take for granted, but there’s a reason they are called “essentials”.

I have decided to focus my article today on the ULTIMATE Food, Shelter, and Clothing REIT.

In terms of basic needs, one of the major approaches is to define the absolute minimum resources for long-term physical well-being.

With Thanksgiving less than a week ago, I want to highlight the importance of the things that many of us take for granted, but there’s a reason they are called “essentials.”

In terms of basic needs, one of the major approaches is to define the absolute minimum resources for long-term physical well-being, usually in terms of consumption of goods.

A traditional list of immediate "basic needs" is food, shelter and clothing. The 1995 world summit on social development in Copenhagen had, as one of its principal declarations that all nations of the world should develop measures of both absolute and relative poverty and should gear national policies to "eradicate absolute poverty by a target date specified by each country in its national context.”

In simple terms, it boils down to needs versus wants. As Anne Murphy writes,

“This is all I need. This is all my family needs. We need food and water. That’s a given. Without it we’re dead. Clothing to protect our bodies from the elements, in summer or winter and shelter to further protect us. These are our needs. Anything else really is a want and should be only purchased, budget permitting. This is how I now live my life.”

In the REIT universe, there are plenty of ways to play the food, shelter, and clothing (all bare necessities) game.

For example, you can own shares in Gladstone Land (LAND) – see my article HERE – and Regency Centers (REG) for the food component. You can pick up shares in NexPoint Residential (NXRT) and UMH Properties (UMH) – see my article HERE – for the food component. Finally, you can own shares in Simon Property Group (SPG) – see article HERE – and Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) – see article HERE – for the clothing component.

However, I have decided to focus my article today on the ULTIMATE Food, Shelter, and Clothing REIT, that I also consider to be the #1 REIT in the World.

A Blue Chip Everyone Should Own

Federal Realty (FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Founded in 1962, FRT's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely-populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. FRT's expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.

These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. FRT's 105 properties include over 2,800 tenants in approximately 24 million square feet and over 2,000 residential units.

Although FRT does enjoy a diverse revenue stream, the company has not "cracked the secret code" based on size alone. By favoring quality over quantity, FRT has the greatest concentration of assets in the nation's top 20 markets, which comprise 37% of US retail expenditures.

There's no question that FRT's demographics are unequaled with incomes that exceed the peer group by 32% and the national average by 50%. FRT has the highest concentration of "SuperZips" (zip codes representing the 95th percentile and above in income and education). Clearly, this unmatched combination of density and affluence sets FRT centers apart from the competition. The chart below illustrates average rent per square foot - FRT's portfolio achieves the highest cash rents in the sector, ~60% higher than the peer group average:

Density is directly correlated to Federal's durability metrics. The company's premier operating portfolio has about 50% greater household density than the peer group average and 124% greater than the national average. FRT has a highly diversified portfolio with no one tenant that represents more than 3.0% of ABR. Also, many of the retail tenants are necessity-based:

The Fortress Balance Sheet

FRT is one of just a handful of REITs with an A-rated balance sheet. In October 2016, Fitch Ratings affirmed FRT's ratings, including its A- long-term issuer default rating with a stable cash flow. The ratings and outlook reflect FRT's "consistent and steady" cash flow growth generated from its community shopping centers, as well as the prudent management of its balance sheet and its creative redevelopment and mixed-use development, Fitch said in a note.

Fitch also affirmed the company's unsecured revolving credit facility, senior unsecured term loan and senior unsecured note ratings at A-, and its redeemable preferred share rating at BBB.

In Q3-17, FRT had strong liquidity, with just $42 million outstanding on the $800 million credit facility. While the net debt to EBITDA ratio edged up to 5.8x, note that with a $200 plus million disposition pipeline in 2018, (combined with the significant levels of EBITDA), FRT expects that the net debt to EBITDA ratio will come back down into the 5x to 5.5x range over the course of 2018.

FRT’s fixed charge coverage is approximately 4.4x and is forecasted to improve over the course of 2018. FRT generates free cash flow after dividends and maintenance capital of roughly $75 million in 2017 and forecasts similar levels or more in 2018.

To further enhance the positioning of the balance sheet, FRT opportunistically turned to the preferred market in September and issued $150 million of perpetual preferred stock at a 5% dividend rate.

That’s the lowest preferred rate for a REIT so far in 2017 and the second lowest rate ever achieved by a REIT. Perpetual equity, with a fixed 5% cost and a one-way call option for Federal after 5 years, is extremely attractive permanent equity capital and further illustrates the “fortress” components.

See Rubicon’s article here on the Federal 5% Preferred.

FRT’s ability to sell non-core high-quality assets accretively is another competitive advantage in the company’s capital markets arsenal.

During the quarter, FRT closed on the sale of 150 Post Street, a boutique office and street retail building in downtown San Francisco for $69 million as well as the sale of North Lake Shopping Center in suburban Chicago for $16 million. That brings the company’s gross disposition proceeds year-to-date up to $138 million. The blended cap rate for these dispositions is in the mid-4s, representing a meaningfully accretive form of capital and also a testament to the quality of FRT’s portfolio.

The Development Machine

FRT has a few crown jewel properties including Assembly Row that continues to perform extremely well really, cementing itself as a substantial live-work property.

In Maryland, Pike & Rose continues to progress. FRT is "confident of its long-term value creation by year-end" as the residential product is over 96% leased. And office and retail is now 100% leased and occupied.

Here's a snapshot of FRT's redevelopment pipeline:

One analyst on the latest earnings call asked FRT about “lessons learned” related to the company’s mixed use business model, and the CEO (Don Wood) explains:

“...in our business, there is no magic elixir of the type of product, there is no magic elixir into the tenants who is the greatest tenant that’s going to fix everything. I mean none of that – none of it happens. So, the idea of being balanced, the idea of having – being a real estate company more than just having a narrow business plan is very important to us. And as you would imagine, just deciding to do mixed use, whatever that means and the definition of that is so darn light to so many different people’s points of view. People don’t think that, that’s the magic elixir, but they know that creating environments and places that serve the consumer not only this year, but over the next 10 years and 15 years, that there is an awful lot to this trend toward organization in the country, towards this need for higher services, it’s hard to ignore it. I mean, it’s frankly it’s as obvious as it can be. Will there be too much done in terms of poorly executed projects and things that don’t work? Sure, there will, just like there are in other sectors. So yes, I mean, it’s proceeded at your own risk.”

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-17, FRT’s FFO per share was $1.50 and beat internal projections by $0.02. This outperformance was primarily driven by stronger than expected NOI growth as well as getting some term fees earlier than forecasted.

FRT’s same-center growth with redevelopment was a solid 4.4%, again beating the company’s internal forecast. Same-center NOI without redevelopment rebounded with a 2.6% increase.

FRT did provide preliminary estimates of 2018 FFO per share of $6.06 to $6.26. The company expects to refine this outlook and provide official guidance during the Q4-17 call (in February). Here’s a snapshot of my FFO/share forecaster (powered by FAST Graphs):

As you can see, I rank FRT #3 (out of 16) in terms of FFO/share growth. Here’s a snapshot of FRT’s cumulative FFP/share history, compared with select peers:

There aren't many shopping center REITs who can boast about ~7% annualized NOI growth, especially the larger cap names. However, FRT has a long history of outperformance as evidenced by the snapshot below - FRT has paid and increased annual dividends for 50 consecutive years in a row - the longest record in the REIT industry.

A SWAN An Sale?

As I was studying over the SWAN prospects, I stumbled across the growth forecast for FRT, and specifically the earnings projection. As my newsletter subscribers will recognize, I developed a model to rank each SWAN based on forward-looking durability metrics.

What makes FRT unique, of course, is the company’s strong sources of income, with a tactical allocation to food (grocery), shelter, and clothing. Let’s look at the dividend yield, compared with the peers:

I know what you are going to say, how can you make money with a 3.3% dividend yield?

Take a look at the P/FFO multiple peer chart:

Don’t ever forget,

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”

Of course you know that phrase was quipped by the Oracle of Omaha, and he meant that investors should focus on the value of the business and I generally analyze a REIT in relation to P/FFO and trends such as dividends, payout ratios, and overall quality.

I use all of this information to estimate whether I have a good chance of receiving higher earnings and dividends over the next 10 to 20 years. I add all of this information to make a reasonable estimate of whether the value I am receiving is higher than the price of the company. FAST Graph provides an excellent tool for that…

In Summary: I am adding FRT to my SWAN portfolio. Back in February I explained, “we don't view the pricing as a "nosebleed" anymore, but we prefer to wait for a better entry price.” At the time, FRT was trading at $140.66 with a P/FFO multiple of 24.8x. Due in large part to the “clothing” component (i.e. retail), FRT shares have underperformed like almost all shopping center REITs:

I can now say,

“I own shares in the ultimate food, shelter, and clothing REIT” and I can sleep well at night!

From The Intelligent REIT Investor

Coming soon!! REIT Bracketology, exclusively for premium members of the Intelligent REIT Investor. Don't miss it... subscribe TODAY!

As any portfolio manager recognizes, the key to building a successful portfolio is to maintain adequate diversification across property types. REITs have consistently outperformed many more widely known investments. Over the past 15-year period, for example, REITs returned an average of 11% per year, better than all other asset classes.

By maintaining a tactical exposure in the brick-and-mortar asset class, investors should benefit from my REIT research. After all, I am the #1 ranked analyst (1+ million page views every 90 days) on Seeking Alpha with an exceptional 5+ year track REIT record.

Subscribe Today - For This Limited Offer

I will soon be launching a weekly podcast called "Show Me The Money," in which I will be providing sector updates and valuable REIT retirement investing strategies. I encourage all of my followers to post comments, as I try extremely hard to maintain an informative presence within the Seeking Alpha community.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs and FRT Investor Presentation and Q3-17 Supplemental.

REITs mentioned: (DDR), (WHLR), (BRX), (KIM), (WPG), (KRG), (RPT), (ROIC), (UE), (WRI), (AKR), (REG), (UBA), and (WSR).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.