Does This 11.6% Yielder Still Have Room To Run?

We think there is an opportunity and risk in the shares with the book value plus call rights fully reflected in the price today.

Members of Yield Hunting received this report earlier with more actionable analysis and trade alerts.

We first wrote about New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) back in February just after they announced their most recent secondary offering to fund additional UPB purchases. That was a golden entry opportunity as the shares of the secondary were priced at $15. Just before the offering, the shares of NRZ were priced around $16 We think the third quarter has some hints about another secondary that could provide more buying opportunities. There is also some upside optionality should they also announce a special dividend given the strong third quarter results.

Since our call, the shares have returned members around 18%.

Complex But Highly Profitable Business Strategy

(Source: Investor Presentation 3Q2018)

Remember, New Residential is often lumped in with the mREIT subsector but isn't really an mREIT in the traditional sense. mREITs do not typically own floating rate securities nor do they usually own mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and excess MSRs. The portfolio is much more akin to a high-yield bond fund with exposure to the non-agency mortgage-backed security market.

1- Full MSRs And Excess MSRs

The mortgage servicing rights and excess MSR portfolio management is a fairly complex contract between lenders and third-party servicers. The fee structure earned by the third-party servicer, in this case New Residential, is very similar to a hedge fund compensation arrangement. The company generates a modest annual basic servicing fee based on the pool of mortgages, which ranges from 25 to 50 bps of the unpaid principal balance or "UPB." The real juice comes from the excess MSR, which can be thought of as a performance fee.

The owner of the MSRs, again New Residential, does not have to do any servicing other than hold the rights. It collects all the leftover cash flows from the mortgage pool based on a number of factors including the conditional prepayment rate ("CPR"), which is a forecast for the number of mortgages that get refinanced and thus, pulled out of the servicing pool. Another key factor is the average loan and average charge-offs.

Their website has a very simplistic explanation of the excess MSR:

(Source: Company Website)

Over time, management has attempted to shift towards a pure-play excess MSR and servicer advance business. This is both a positive and a negative all wrapped into one. More on that later on.

You can clearly see the growth of the MSR book in the table above. In the third quarter, they agreed to acquire $110 billion UPB of non-agency MSRs from Ocwen (OCN) for an aggregate purchase price of ~$400 million. This is in addition to another $3 billion of agency (GSE-backed) MSRs. Since they announced the transaction from Ocwen, they've only transferred approximately $16 billion of the $110 full MSRs into their organization.

The total book of MSRs finished the quarter at $533 billion of UPB broken out by $340 billion in full MSRs and $190 in excess MSRs. These securities should perform well in the current environment given the strong housing market (and becoming stronger) and the higher rates on long-dated bonds.

During the quarter, management was dormant stating that they actually passed on a couple of deals. This could be a bad sign that the reach for yield is increasing the purchase price of UPB to the point where their targeted mid-teen IRR is simply not attainable.

2- Servicer Advances

Servicer advances are a standard feature on mortgage-backed securitization transactions and represents a core responsibility of the third-party servicer. These are reimbursable cash payments made by a servicer when the borrower doesn't make a payment. The servicer then has to advance the payment to the investor of the MBS. When the payment is eventually made, or the property is foreclosed upon, then the servicer is reimbursed for the advance. These can be thought of as insurance to the investor of the MBS and are typically repaid first (top of the waterfall) when a credit event occurs.

As foreclosures continue to decline and delinquencies fall to near 2005 levels, advance balances on NRZs book should decline over time. When they first acquired all the advances from Nationstar and Ocwen, the total amount of advances was $8 billion. At the end of the third quarter, the number was nearly cut in half to $4.3 billion. Of that, $4.0 billion of it has been financed with a loan-to-value of 93%. They converted the financing to a fixed interest expense earlier this year, which appears to have been a good move given the increase in rates on the short end of the curve.

(Source: Investor Presentation 3Q2018)

3- Call Rights

This is in their non-agency MBS portfolio. Non-agency MBS are vintage mortgages from prior to the recession. They were underwritten by private originators like CountryWide, Washington Mutual, and other lenders that subsequently sold off the loans to Wall Street banks, which securitized them. The market for new non-agency securities has been largely dormant since the recession with the market trading the remaining "float" that continues to decline.

The company has "call rights" on these non-agency MBS, which give them the flexibility to call when it is in their best interest. Whenever the value of the rMBS security falls below the value of the underlying collateral, they can call the investment and receive the underlying value. NRZ has call rights on legacy non-agency MBS at approximately $155 billion.

(Source: Investor Presentation 3Q2018)

As we've seen with our positions in PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) positions, the NAVs have been increasing significantly this year. This is because of the high prices paid for non-agency debt, which are large components of those portfolios. The same can be said of NRZ which saw a $66 million mark-to-market increase in the third quarter thanks to those same higher prices.

During the quarter, the company purchased an additional $435 million of face value non-agency debt at an average price of 59 cents on the dollar. Compared to the second quarter, the book value of the segment increased by $58 million. As (or if) interest rates continue to rise, the portfolio should see further increased marks simply because 90% of the portfolio is floating rate.

4- Loan Portfolio and MBS

Lastly, they have a fairly large loan book with varying features. One part is the Prosper Investment whereby the firm purchased $1.7 billion of consumer loans from Prosper. Net-net, the company is reporting greater than 20% IRRs. They are one of a four-member consortium in this deal along with Soros, Third Point, and Jefferies.

Prosper is an online lender similar to the peer-to-peer marketplaces like Lending Club that have grown substantially in size in recent years. Charge offs in the space have been increasing given the demand for these securities, which typically yield above 9% with little interest rate risks. The acquisition looks like a bit of a hail Mary given the price they are paying for the loan book and the credit risk involved.

The rest of their consumer loan portfolio resides in a JV with SpringCastle Finance LLC. They have a 54% interest in the venture with approximately $297 million of committed capital to acquire $3.9 billion of UPB consumer loan book. In 2014, they refinanced $2.7 billion of the portfolio using an asset-backed structure to lower their cost of capital. In 2016, they refinanced the remaining $1.7 billion.

But the main part of this segment is their ownership of mortgage pools for their own benefit. Think of this piece as their own version of PCI or PDI buying, and in some cases trading, non-agency mortgages. The company CEO noted on the third quarter call:

We believe there are pockets of opportunity for us to invest in portfolios of non-performing and other residential mortgage loans, including performing, re-performing and reverse mortgage loans. In certain of these investments, we would expect to acquire the loans at a discount to their face amount, and we (either independently or with a servicing co-investor) would seek to resolve the loans at a substantially higher valuation. We would seek to improve performance by transferring the servicing to a reputable servicer, which we believe could increase unlevered yields. In addition, we may seek to employ leverage to increase returns, either through traditional financing lines or, if available, securitization options.

Banks are starting to unload large amounts of this non-agency debt that they've held on their books for many years. But bank balance sheets are much stronger with significant capital cushions allowing them to recognize the losses on these "non-performing" assets. In addition, many distressed debt hedge funds have been selling off blocks of these securities.

In 2009-2012, this was the trade of the last several decades as many distressed debt funds gobbled up these securities in some cases at pennies on the dollar. The prices of these mortgages are no longer "distressed" and many funds are liquidating this trade to move onto the next big one.

The company now has over $1.4 billion in mortgage loans held for sale, ~$700 million held for investment, and $107 million in directly owned real estate (REO) seized following a foreclosure process.



(Source: Investor Presentation 3Q2018)

Dividend Coverage And Growth

The company has raised its dividend twice this year from $0.46 to $0.48 and then to $0.50. Another increase to $0.52-$0.55 is certainly a possibility in the fourth quarter given the strong results. We think it may depend on management's strategy. We'll talk about the possibility of a secondary below but if they are leaning that way, they may want to raise the dividend significantly to help push up the share price making the secondary more beneficial. If management is strategically moving away from more secondaries in the near-term, they may want to conserve more cash for new deals.

Year-to date core earnings per share has averaged $0.737, which equates to a coverage ratio of 1.47x on the latest dividend level. There is certainly room here for them to raise further at least two cents per share. Our base case assumes a 10% annual dividend increase over the next three years. That would produce a $2.66 annual dividend in 2020. Assuming an 11% yield, the share price would be $24. (please note we give more detailed analysis to members).

If NRZ does not get to $0.55 in the fourth quarter, they certainly will in the first quarter of 2018. We see them completing the onboarding of the OCN and PHH MSR acquisitions that could generate 20% or more in returns on equity.

Concluding Thoughts

The company had another great quarter aided by strategic moves including locking in fixed-rate financing while interest rates moved higher. The 64 cents per share of Core Earnings handily beat analyst expectations and should ramp over the next few quarters as they start reaping the benefits of their recent deals. We disagree with others that the loan portfolio will be wound down as it is one of the areas of outperformance. Cash earnings on a GAAP basis was approximately 73 cents, more than covering the current dividend.

(Source: Investor Presentation 3Q2018)

The performance in recent quarters, and especially the third, may point to another special dividend being announced. That said, the premium to book and their history of repeated successful accretive secondaries are likely causing some to question what may be around the corner. This may trigger some wannabe longs in the shares to hold off and wait for a secondary announcement for their buy-in.

A secondary can come at any time, even if the company has no need for the cash at the moment. But NRZ will want to be ready for the next opportunity and have some cash on hand to make a big deal like they have successfully in the past. Shares are now almost $3 above GAAP book value and slightly above pro-forma book. Cash on hand is down to $280 million, down from $560 million 3 months ago. On the call, while they passed on a couple of deals this past quarter, they did mention there were a few other larger deals that they were working on. In the past, this has sometimes been followed by a secondary announcement.

The big question would be at what price they will conduct the next secondary. The last secondary was done around 5% below the trading price (at $15 per share). The next time around, we hope it's done at a premium to the current share price. This would indicate a bullish backdrop to the company's business model.

On the other hand, the secondary may be unlikely as they have been seeing less deals out there that meet their return hurdles. Also, servicer advances have been coming down significantly in recent quarters, which helps free up capital that was used to back the debt. As they slow their amount of acquisition, the portfolio could experience more run off than expansion, shrinking the balance sheet. That would also free up capital to be reinvested in new acquisitions along with allow for more leverage capacity.

The Q&A on the call discussed this in greater detail. CEO Michael Nierenberg was asked if we should expect to start seeing a wane in investment opportunities if it was possible to see the balance sheet shrink at one point. His response gives a lot of insight (this call had more insights than most of their previous calls and we recommend all investors read/listen to it):

If there's no great investment that we think makes sense for shareholders, it could get smaller. I think our track record is generally been that we are very good in thinking about ways to deploy capital that are opportunistic. But again, I don't want to tell you that we're going to go out and buy the next $5 billion of non-agency bonds that are yielding 3% unless there is a strategic reason to do that. Our cash balances, just to give you a sense, when you look back quarter-over-quarter, we showed a smaller cash balance at the end of this quarter of $280 million. There's a couple of things that we will need to fund over time. And one of the things -- for example, on the Ocwen MSRs, we've transferred $16 billion into our name. One of the things we are going to do, until we get everything vetted out with the trustees and get all the appropriate approvals, we're likely going to enter into an excess MSR transaction with Ocwen where we'll be able to deploy the capital sooner. And then over time, that will unwind as the MSR is transferred into our name. However, the flip side to that is, we have enough MSR financing to do that without hitting the equity market. So we're running with a fair amount of cash. We think we've got plenty of cash to fund our balance sheet. And again, there's no guarantee how we're going to have -- where we're going to deploy our capital in, right now, because nothing is that interesting.

When you couple those statements made with the fact that they are seeing less opportunities, the chances of a secondary decreases. On the call, management also stated:

We're not going to deploy tons of capital in lower-yielding assets in this rate environment. I think our pace of investment, if you look back to the third quarter, has absolutely slowed down because, quite frankly, we're cautious. I'm little bit concerned about the markets and what -- where the equity markets are and where we think the rate markets are headed, we have plenty of capital right now and we look forward to opportunistic investments and other potential opportunities in the marketplace as we go forward.

In aggregate, we place the chances of a secondary at 30% over the next six months. They have plenty of cash- though it is down from last quarter- in addition to improving financing power given the demand for yield and the run-off from the MSR book. There is also likely an ability to do a preferred offering to finance new deals given their size, cash flows, and credit quality.

In terms of valuation, the shares are not cheap. Tangible book value ended the quarter at $14.87, almost $3 below the current trading price, and up 47 cents qoq. But it depends on how you account for the call rights. Remember these give the holder, in this case NRZ, the right to call the security and capital the value differential. We think those 'options' are worth approximately $3.50 per share. If you add $3.50 for the average of those rights, with $4.00 being our value in a declining interest rate environment and $3.00 in a rising, the shares are trading very close to book value.

Overall, the firm is well positioned, especially compared to truer mREITs, for most any interest rate environment. The MSRs and excess MSRs perform best in a rising rate environment even though falling rates are not necessarily damaging to them. The non-agency MBS and call rights do best in a declining interest rate environment while most other segments are fairly neutral to both rising and falling rates.

YH Members Only

Here we detail exact valuation and some interesting sell-side research with a buy/sell bands

We have been finding solid income-producing securities that are on sale today and are benefiting from "once-in-a-lifetime" trades. These are by-products of the financial crisis that are providing very strong risk-adjusted returns.

Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities

Alpha Gen Capital started Yield Hunting in April 2016 with one purpose in mind: to find yield in a yieldless world. While some subscription services will find yield at any cost, we pride ourselves on the fact that our core portfolio can generate a roughly 8% yield while exposing investors to one third the risk of the S&P 500. Our one-year trailing return through the end of October is 21.89%.

We utilize fixed income CEFs, munis, baby bonds, among other investment vehicles to generate income while mitigating the risk on the downside from adverse and identifiable risks.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.