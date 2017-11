What are the market implications of transitioning from QE to QT?

What are the market implications of rising interest rates?

Is the current cycle different from the past tightening periods?

After a decade of extreme monetary easing from central banks, we're starting to see signs of a policy pivot as rates begin to rise. And with the Federal Reserve reining in its Treasury purchases, is this the time for investors to rebalance their portfolios? Kim Parlee speaks with Bruce Cooper, Chief Investment Officer of TD Asset Management (NYSE:TD).

The TD Asset Management report is available here.