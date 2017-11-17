Merit Medical - Becton And Bard Deal Looks Nice

While the deal looks good, investors have been pricing in the benefits of the deal a great deal already.

Merit Medical has been buying some assets from major competitors which need to shed assets in connection to their acquisiton.

Merit Medical (MMSI) is an interesting business which operates under the radar. As the company is announcing a bolt-on deal, it is time to revise the thesis for the company and its shares, which have seen a major move higher as of late.

The deal looks really appealing as the company is adding some assets which industry leaders need to shed in order to get approval for their mega-deal. Merit is paying just little over 2 times sales for assets which have compelling gross margins, which looks very appealing in relation to Merit´s valuation and that of other players in the industry.

I like the deal although investors have priced in the benefits of the deal quite aggressively already. After shares have been up 75% so far this year, shares still trade at relative appealing revenue multiples. Nonetheless, I think that expectations have been running a bit high already following the huge momentum run, as actual earnings power and cash flows are rather modest, making that shares trade at huge multiples. Even if Merit sees structural higher GAAP margins, earnings multiples remain elevated which makes it easy for me to avoid Merit after a huge run, despite a nice deal.

The Business

Merit has been founded back in 1987 and ever since has focused on the manufacturing of disposable medical devices which are used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Particular applications include cardiology, radiology and endoscopy. Cardiology makes up 95% of sales comprised out of devices, custom kits, inflation devices, and catheters, among others.

The company aims to grow by focusing efforts on R&D, making deals and closing alliances, as well as a focus on the operations and sound capital allocation. That is pretty much the normal playbook to create value in a knowledge based industry. One thing is certain, the company certainly has a good track record in growth and value creation.

Over the past decade sales have grown from $200 million to $700 million, although investors have seen dilution of roughly a third. Long term holders have seen significant returns as shares have quadrupled over the past decade, although must of these returns have come in this past year in which shares have nearly doubled. This came after a decade long period of stagnation between 2004 and 2014 when shares traded in their teens, which followed spectacular returns in the years before 2004. After all, shares were trading at less than $2 per share in 2000.

Growth has been achieved on both an organic and inorganic basis but remains impressive nonetheless. What is less impressive are the margin developments. While gross margins have advanced from levels in the high-thirties a decade ago to the mid-forties, operating margins (on a GAAP basis) have fallen from low double digits to the 5-10% range for most of the past decade.

Current Trends

Merit seems to enjoy real momentum this year. Third quarter sales were up 14% as revenues now approach a run rate which slightly exceeds the $725 million mark. Although a substantial part of this growth results from acquisitions, the company did post core revenue growth of 5.1% for Q3. While that is down from the growth rate in the first six months of the year, it remains a pretty solid number nonetheless. Problematic is that operating earnings only totalled a million for the third quarter compared to a $3 million result in Q3 of last year. This is the result of a $12.1 million ¨acquired in process R&D¨ charge. If not for this item, operating margins would have been pretty solid at 7% of sales.

Adjusted for these items and working with a 7% margin, operating margins could really run at close to $50 million a year. Taking into account interest charges at a rate of $8 million a year and a 30% tax rate, that leaves potential for net earnings of close to $30 million, equivalent to roughly $0.60 per share with 52 million shares outstanding. GAAP earnings are roughly double that number at little over $1.20 per share with the difference largely relating to acquisitions, severance and amortisation related charges as well as other "one-time" items.

It is hard to say what the true earnings power is, probably a mixture between reported GAAP and the adjusted metrics, but it seems fair to say that this comes in at just a dollar per share at best. The company operates with $255 million in net debt. With adjusted earnings seen around $1.20 per share on 52 million shares, that works out to $62 million in adjusted earnings. After adding back $8 million in interest and a 30% tax rate, adjusted EBIT already runs at $100 million. As deprecation is not reported separately from amortisation charges, I estimate EBITDA at some $125 million on an adjusted basis, or a roughly 2 times leverage ratio.

Adding More Business

Just after the release of the third quarter results, Merit announces a sizeable bolt-on deal. The company has reached an agreement to buy assets from Becton Dickinson (BD) which that company is selling in relation to its acquisition of C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR).

Merit will acquire soft tissue core needle biopsy products, currently sold on a global basis through both a direct sales force and third party distributors. Merit will furthermore acquire drainage kits and drainage systems from Bard. The combined price tag of these products comes in at $100 million and will add a relative substantial amount of revenues, at $45 million, plus or three million.

Paying 2.2 times sales for a business with gross margins of 60-70% looks like a solid deal. After all Merit is valued at little over 3 times sales while its margins are roughly twenty points lower. If all goes well the deal should boost next year´s adjusted earnings by $0.10-$0.19 per share (roughly $5-10 million), although it will be slightly dilutive to GAAP earnings.

As a result of the deal leverage ratios will jump by 0.5 times to 2.7 times EBITDA, a substantial but manageable number given the lack of dividends, growing business and absence of dividends being paid out at the moment. This should allow Merit to deleverage rather quickly.

The very lower sales multiple and anticipated accretion is welcomed by investors. Assuming 4% cost of financing on a $100 million deal, and using the after-tax non-GAAP earning accretion of $5-10 million, that suggests that adjusted profits before financing costs come in at $9-$14 million, confirming that the $100 million price tag is indeed low. This is confirmed by the 10% move higher in the stock. This move is equivalent to a $180 million increase in the valuation of the firm on the back of a $100 million deal!

Final Thoughts

Merit is an interesting case. With the latest deal the company is growing to pro-forma sales of $775 million, as the business is now valued at $2.4 billion on an enterprise basis. The 3 times sales multiples is relatively low for a medical device maker, certainly as core organic growth is coming in at the mid single digits.

Many names in the industry with similar or lower sales growth numbers trade at 5 times sales or more, but unlike Merit many players are able to post margins in a range of 15-25% on a GAAP basis. Merit's adjusted margins struggle to come in at the lower end of that region, while GAAP margins come in at single digits at best.

Margins are the key to unlocking value from here after shares have seen a +75% move higher already over the past twelve months. It goes without saying that momentum has been strong, driven by adjusted margin gains and solid growth, as real GAAP earnings are still lagging, in part as result of amortisation charges from past dealmaking efforts. If we assume that operating margins over time might grow to 10% on $800 million in sales that works out to earnings power of roughly $1 per share, for very elevated multiples at $40 per share. Even if GAAP margins come in at 15% (which is a long way from here) valuations are steep at 27 times earnings.

It goes without saying that I am cautious following momentum seen already and the absolute high earnings multiples, even as relative sales multiples look attractive versus some peers. These levels look interesting for some profit taking, and not opportunities to start initiating an investment despite what appears to be a nice bolt on deal. While a take out is always among the possibilities given the low sale multiples, margin trends have been lagging for a while and expectations have risen considerable already this year.

As a result I proceed Merit with caution even as I like the long term growth track record. Any substantial dip or margin progress warrants a reevaluation of the thesis as shares remain too expensive for me at this moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.