L3 Technologies (LLL) Presents At Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference - Slideshow

L3 Technologies (LLL) Presents At Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference - SlideshowNov.17.17 | About: L3 Technologies (LLL) The following slide deck was published by L3 Technologies in conjunction with this event. 128 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Industrial Goods, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here