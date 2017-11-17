Shell Keeps Improving

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is one of the Oil & Gas stocks that has seen its shares appreciate quite a bit along with the recovery of the rest of the energy prices. One might start to wonder whether there is any upside left to the stock in the future as it has already rallied quite a bit. My answer is a definite “yes” as the company still sees amazing improvements every single quarter that will undoubtedly drive shares even higher going forward.

Shell continues to do well

Since first discussing Shell on Seeking Alpha last April, the stock has done quite well. And it does not seem like the stock or the company is going to slow down any time soon. I have discussed the previous improvements seen in the financial results in earlier published articles. However, Shell released the third quarter earnings results where the company once again showed investors why they should be investing in their stock.

Another strong revenue growth rate was realized at 22.6% yoy, which resulted in revenue of $75.83, a $3.21 bln beat of analysts’ expectations. The EPS came in at $0.50, beating estimates by $50. Adjusted for one-time items, the total net profit saw a huge increase of 47% to $4.1 bln. This was all thanks to a combination of higher energy prices and an increased production volume of 2% yoy to 3.657 M boe.

The combination of this drove margins up significantly as management also made clear during the earnings call:

“Compared with Q3 2016, we've seen a strengthening of oil and gas prices. Brent was some 14% higher than year-ago levels, our realized gas prices were some 20% higher than year-ago levels; and on the Downstream side, refining margins were significantly higher than a year ago, in all regions, driven mainly by supply disruption”

Further improving cash flows

The most important thing to look at besides revenue growth is Shell’s cash flow. A short while ago many investors doubted whether the company was able to pay out the high dividend yield. But now, cash flows have improved drastically and Shell has generated enough cash flow to pay out dividend for the past five quarters thanks to the dramatically improved financial results.

During the third quarter the company saw its cash flow from operations come in at $7.6 bln. However, when adjusting for changes in working capital, the cash flow from operations actually came in at $10.1 bln. Ultimately, the free cash flow was realized at $3.7 bln. On a ttm basis, the company has realized $27 bln of free cash flow of which $11 bln came on the back of divestments.

A clear shift in momentum of the cash flow from operations can be seen after the bottoming of the oil price.

Source: Q3 Presentation

The best thing about looking at the most recent financial results is realizing that there is a lot of improvement on the horizon. Shell’s amazing growth in these past few quarters have come under oil prices well below $60/barrel. The third quarter earnings were realized under an average Brent Crude price of $51/barrel. In the current quarter, we have already seen Brent prices of almost $65/barrel.

Right now the price is hovering around $62. This can be huge for the company. A $10 change in of the oil price has an impact of $5 bln per year on the bottom line of Shell. So prepare for even more growth going forward.

Divestments remain on track

Besides being able to pay out its dividends, the balance continues to improve as well as management keeps focusing on lowering the amount of debt. This is partly done by cash generated by its day-to-day operations, but also by its divestments. To-date, $20 bln worth of divestments have been completed. $7 bln more are announced or in-progress divestments. The recent completion of North Sea UK and the Gabon divestment will bring $2.5 bln to the company next quarter. As you can see, the company remains well on track to reach its target of $30 bln worth of divestments between 2016 and 2018.

The divestments are not deteriorating the financial results, as can be seen from the past few quarterly results. Management also made this clear.

“The delivery of growth projects is more than offsetting the impact of field declines and divestments. Total LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 10% compared with Q3 2016. This was mainly driven by Gorgon where three trains are online compared with one train in the same quarter last year.”

Debt lowering remains priority

Qoq not much has been changed when looking at the debt, but yoy the net debt actually saw a decline of $10 bln, to $67.7 bln. But management still was vocal about its priorities, one of which was lowering the amount of debt on the balance sheet.

“Shell's financial framework is a key element of our overall strategy. There is no change to the priorities for cash flow: reducing debt; paying dividends and turning off the scrip, followed by a balance of capital investment and share buybacks. We continue to drive our four performance levers to manage the financial framework: divestments; CapEx; OpEx and new projects. These levers are adding significantly to cash flow. We are demonstrating good delivery against these levers and I want to further strengthen the momentum, with a strong focus on performance management, simplicity and costs”

This appears to be the right choice as cash flow increases. Everything seems to be coming together and S&P even upgraded their long-term rating on Shell from A, to A+.

Entering Mexican retail market

Management has proven that it has turned around the business and it is already seeing strong growth rates that will only continue to grow as oil prices rise. However, the company is still investing in growth projects in order to benefit even more from the recovery of energy prices. As Shell is a major company, it has many different projects that will allow it to grow further. A few of them can be seen here. There was one project in the most recent quarter that was an interesting step for Shell.

One of the ways it aims to do so is by having a clear presence in Mexico where the company opened its first service station in Mexico recently. It already has opened an additional ten with more expected to come over the next couple of months. The reason for the interest in Mexico is that management believes it ca benefit a lot from the fact that Mexico is a growing market in this area. It is already the fifth largest consumer of gasoline in the world. It is expected that another $1 bln will be invested in this project over the next ten years as Shell broadens its presence in the country and aims to benefit from the growing use of gasoline.

Yield remains high

So it is clear that Shell has been able to pay out its dividends with the free cash flow it has earned for the past five quarters. On top of that, the oil price is rising steadily with multiple projects that can boost production. There is no doubt that Shell will be able to pay its dividend yield of well over 6% while improving its balance sheet as well. What is there not to love about this stock?

Conclusion

Shell has run up quite a bit since 2016 which has accelerated more recently. I still believe that Shell has more upside left for investors on the long term. The industry conditions are finally changing for the better while management keeps making sure that its business is in order and it is able to grow from investing in further projects. At the same time, the dividend yield still stands at over 6% and is far from in danger. Shell’s story has changed from survival, into growth.

Shell has been a great example of a successful turnaround story. Management was very aggressive in cutting costs and expenses when the industry conditions were bad for everyone. After that it did what was necessary to benefit from an improving industry environment which has caused the financial results and the stock to surge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.