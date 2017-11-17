Day 5 At The Dubai Airshow: New Airline Commits To A330neo

Day 4 of the Dubai Airshow was the day of the single aisle product, where Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) received commitments for over 600 jets easily surpassing the dollar value of orders and commitments on previous days of the show.

In this article, I will have a look at the orders and commitments for the 5th and final day of the Dubai Airshow 2017. If you have missed the coverage of the previous day, I have linked them below for convenience:

Day 5 was the final day of the Dubai Airshow and Airbus and Boeing took it easy, but the announcements were interesting nevertheless.

Boeing

On the final day of the airshow, Boeing signed a final purchase agreement with SCAT Airlines for the purchase of 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8 valued $674.4 million. The deal gives SCAT Airlines the opportunity to purchase another 5 aircraft at a later date. Fully exercised, the deal is valued close to $1.25B at list prices.

SCAT Airlines is an airline with its hub on Shymkent Airport in Kazakhstan and commenced operations in 1997. The airline focuses on destinations in Kazakhstan, Russia and Western Asia. The fleet consists of 6 aging Boeing 737-300 and 737-500 jets, which will likely be replaced by the MAX 8, a younger Boeing 737-700, a Boeing 757, Boeing 767 and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) 6 CRJ200s.

The order for 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets are added to the company’s existed orders for 15 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.

In an effort to penetrate the after-sales market, Boeing has extended its support contract with Oman Air to also include support for the propulsion system. The contract is valid for 10 years, no contract value has been disclosed by Boeing.

Airbus

Airbus booked no firm orders on day 5, but did sign an important Memorandum of Understanding with an African carrier. Air Sénégal and Airbus announced a tentative agreement for the purchase of 2 Airbus A330neo aircraft. It has not been specified whether the order is for the -800 or -900 variant, but it can be assumed that Air Sénégal has selected the -900, which is the more popular model. The deal can be valued between $500 million and $600 million and list prices.

The intent to order the A330neo is important to Airbus. Sales have been slow with only 2 units ordered this year. Last year was a lot better with 46 orders, but in comparison to the Boeing 787 orders and backlog the Airbus A330neo for now looks small. Since January 2016, Boeing booked 167 orders for the Boeing 787 and this figure excludes tentative agreements with Emirates and Turkish Airlines.

The commitment from Air Sénégal is good news for Airbus, but we shouldn’t forget the somewhat challenging environment most African airlines operate in where corruption and mismanagement is a big problem.

Air Sénégal is the newly formed national carrier of Senegal that earlier this year during the Paris Air Show signed for 2 ATR turboprop aircraft and now has signed for the A330neo. The airline replaces Senegal Airlines which defaulted under its debt load and the defaulted airline in turn was established to replace loss-making Air Sénégal International.

So, we have yet to see this airline to become operational and successful. What gives some confidence to Airbus is that the carrier is headed a former Airbus executive, which also makes it more likely that Airbus can count on follow up orders in the event of a successful launch.

Conclusion Day 5

Day 5 was a tranquil one with a single wide body and a commitment for single aisle aircraft. The Dubai Airshow has come to an end and it has been an interesting one with 2 historic agreements in the single aisle market space and Emirates’ selection of the Boeing 787. A first indication shows that orders and commitments for the show can be valued at $110B, though steep discounts are customary.

In the coming days, I will make corrections to the order overview where necessary. One correction will be that options will not be counted as commitments, but will be placed in their own category. This is quite important since out of all announcements for orders and commitments roughly 10% of the orders and order intents was an option. I will make the clear split between firm orders, order intentions options, customer reveals and upsize values and more, similar to what I did for the Paris Airshow earlier this year and I will be adding a dedicated page for the Dubai Airshow on the AeroAnalysis website.

