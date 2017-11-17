40 Dividend Stocks Battling Into 2018

There was a dividend draft pick of 40 dividend stocks. Neither portfolio was made for short-term gains, but it is interesting to watch the short term volatility of stocks. One of the portfolios is staying ahead of the S&P 500 (SPY). The other portfolio is suffering from short-term narratives (and one bad stock).

Here are the returns so far:

Source: CWMF

Just the other day CWMF was up nearly 1%. Before we get to some recent events, here are the holdings of the two portfolios:

Big Dog Investments CWMF 1 (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (MO) Altria Group, Inc. 3 (KO) Coca-Cola Company (TGT) Target Corporation 4 (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NNN) National Retail Properties 5 (O) Realty Income Corporation (STOR) STORE Capital Corporation 6 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, 7 (HD) Home Depot (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing 8 (IBM) IBM (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 9 (T) AT&T Inc. (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation 10 (AAPL) Apple Inc. (CVX) Chevron Corporation 11 (ABBV) AbbVie Inc. (GD) General Dynamics Corporation 12 (V) Visa Inc. (MA) Mastercard Incorporated 13 (MMM) 3M Company (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 14 (GM) General Motors Company (TSN) Tyson Foods, Inc. 15 (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Company (GIS) General Mills, Inc. 16 (DG) Dollar General Corporation (K) Kellogg Company 17 (CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. (DF) Dean Foods Company 18 (CVS) CVS Health Corporation (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 19 (NKE) Nike, Inc. (CPB) Campbell Soup Company 20 (DIS) Walt Disney Company (UVV) Universal Corporation 21 (ATVI) Activision Blizzard, Inc (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation 22 (LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (SPG) Simon Property Group, Inc.

Source: CWMF

Recent events

Target had a rough day:

Well clearly Target must have had a horrible quarter? Laughably… no:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Target beat estimates, again. In fact, that’s just what Target normally does. Over the last 4 years, Target has missed on earnings in 4 quarters by a grand total of $0.10 combined. Over the last 4 years, if we combine all the times Target has beat estimates it’s a positive $1.57. You would think at some point the market would realize Target is pessimistic in their guidance and routinely destroys estimates. That’s not the case, Target gave pessimistic guidance for the critical holiday quarter and the price has dropped nearly 10%. I’m expecting Target to beat Q4 2017 estimates.

SPY

Here is the return from SPY:

Source: Google Finance

SPY is… up. Okay, moving on to BDI’s portfolio:

Thoughts from BDI

The big winner in the portfolio is clearly ABBV. The company is up 32.82%. I thought the company was a good choice at $70.44, but I wasn’t expecting EPS and revenue growth to be so strong.

Stocks that are down

I have three stocks that are down over 10%: PM, T, and CVS.

I have no doubt that Philip Morris will rebound. PM is still seeing great growth before currency exchange rates. PM is seeing excellent results with their new IQOS technology. As of Q3 2017, IQOS accounted for nearly 13% of net revenues. That’s more than a 12% increase in less than two years.

I wish I would’ve picked up T at current prices, but I’m sure that’s obvious. The company now has a dividend yield of 5.81%. The chances T will cut there dividend is next to zero. I have no speculation as to whether the price will fall more, especially with possible court issues over the Time Warner deal (TWX). However, I believe long-term the price will rebound and then some.

CVS is suffering the same problems countless companies are: the Amazon (AMZN) impact. Amazon has the potential to move into the same space as CVS, which may have been a factor in CVS bidding for Aetna Inc. (AET). CVS beat consensus estimates the last two quarters for EPS and on revenue. Part of the price fluctuation will probably depend on what moves Amazon takes. The price could also fluctuate on Amazon saying they may make a move. My long term view of CVS is still strong. Short-term, the Amazon narrative may have a major impact on the stock price.

As BDI suspected

Nike and Disney are both down less than they were before. The last time we wrote an update, Nike was down over 8% and Disney was down over 10%. Both companies are arguably the best at what they do, so I’m not surprised to see them rebounding already.

Few notes on stocks that are up

Wal-Mart is up over 13%. CWMF earlier this year continued to say how well WMT was handling their online presence. The market finally picked up on WMT’s success and it’s showing up in their stock price. I expect the company to continue growing and show great success in their e-commerce development. Personally, I’ve been using WMT more and Amazon less. WMT will honor their sales online if you walk into a store. If I see a product priced lower on Wal-Mart than it is on Amazon, I’ll just stop by the physical store. I pull out my phone and show it to the cashier. Easy savings. I understand this isn’t optimal for everyone, but I drive right by a Wal-Mart at least twice a day.

AAPL and V’s gains over 13% are both surprising to me. I picked them both because I believed they’d be two of the last companies on earth to ever go under. However, I’ll take the gains and run with it.

CWMF’s portfolio

CWMF’s portfolio so far:

Thoughts from CWMF

It is very ironic that SKT and SPG are both lower on the retail narrative, while NNN and STOR are both up. The market seems convinced that larger shopping centers such as malls will be decimated. That view is not duplicated for the landlords of smaller retail spaces.

Consumer staples are a graveyard for money. How is this for stupid: Only one of my consumer staples picks is up at all. That one is Tyson Foods and it is the second highest performer in the portfolio. There are two major factors dragging this portfolio lower. One is the severe weakness seen throughout the consumer staples sector. The other is Dean Foods. Technically, DF falls under consumer staples. But more generically, it just falls.

NVDA has been the top performer and probably deserved to be picked much earlier in the draft. NVDA is a technology company that actually innovates. Their NVDA Shield is a product most people can use. It is dramatically easier to set up than any other piece of technology that I have purchased in years. Investors are speculating on wild growth. I believe the human resources department at NVDA is the unsung hero. They managed to capture the most capable programmers. These are the guys who clearly were not designing Windows 10 for Microsoft (MSFT).

Conclusion

For the long haul, CWMF has some great picks. The Dean Foods picks (with nearly no research save their PE ratio) will probably haunt him for a while. The recent events surrounding Target also were painful. Many of CWMF’s choices are suffering from the market believing retail is dying. BDI has performed well in the short time the competition has been going on.

I asked investors in the September article if they believed Disney and Nike would rebound. The rebound started.

