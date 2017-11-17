Best Buy: I See Plenty Of Potential

I see BBY as a solid buy-on-weakness candidate for investors willing to consider investing in the retail sector.

After accounting for one-time headwinds caused by the natural catastrophes in North America, results were far from disastrous.

Best Buy (BBY) "had a case of the Targets" (TGT) this Thursday.

Not unlike its Minneapolis-based peer, the market-leading electronics retailer posted results that, after accounting for one-time headwinds caused by the natural catastrophes in North America, were far from disastrous. Management raised the outlook for fiscal 2018, and still the stock headed as far down as -7% during the trading day today (but ended up closing at -3.4%).

Sure, comps of +4.5% in the U.S. trailed consensus of +5.3%. But the impact from the hurricanes and earthquake in the U.S. and Mexico accounted for up to a 20-bp comp drag that I estimate would have pushed revenues halfway towards a top-line beat. And partially offsetting the headwinds domestically were significantly better-than-expected comps on the international side. Even if not robust, a total YOY increase in sales of +4.2% is still respectable in retail nowadays.

Further down the P&L, Best Buy kept costs under control, despite a minimal deterioration in gross margins not unlike what had been delivered last quarter. Possibly not counting in Best Buy's favor necessarily was a much lower non-GAAP effective tax rate of 30.5% that came in 150 bps short of guidance, accounting for what I estimate to be two cents in earnings-per-share tailwinds. In the end, $0.78 in non-GAAP EPS met expectations despite the top-line hiccups and aided by below-the-op line items.

On the outlook for the full year, management raised top-line growth expectations from "approximately +4%" to +4.4% at the mid-point of an 80-bp range. More impressively, the range of the YOY increase in non-GAAP op profit was raised and narrowed, to +8.3% at the mid point from +6.5% last quarter. I estimate that, given the revised guidance, Best Buy is hinting at full-year EPS of about $4.00.

But as it turns out, the Street had already been anticipating management's move, as consensus has hovered around $4.05 since Best Buy's upbeat Investor Day event of September. Following my mantra "any news short of being overwhelmingly positive may be viewed by some as an opportunity to head for the exits" in the world of retail, the stock failed to gain any uplift today.

On Best Buy stock

Despite weakness in share prices, I still see plenty of room for BBY to move up over the next few quarters. The company seems committed to delivering up to $5 in EPS by the end of the next three years as part of its "Best Buy 2020" plans that are much more focused on growth than on playing defense -- as had been the case in past years.

Looking at valuations, the stock is back to trading at year-ago levels of 13.6x on a forward P/E basis. With annual earnings growth projected at just over +10%, a healthy pace in my view, the stock's forward PEG of 1.3x seems very reasonable to me.

At current levels, I see BBY as a solid buy-on-weakness candidate for investors willing to consider investing in the retail sector.

