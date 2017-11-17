8% Yielding Preferred Is Trading At A Discount

CYS Investments (CYS) was running their entire portfolio in agency securities. This puts their preferred shares at less risk compared to mortgage REITs investing in non-agency securities. Recently, the portfolio has changed some:

Source: CYS investor presentation

Agency RMBS were accounting for 100% of the portfolio last quarter but have dropped to 94%. 6% of the portfolio is now in U.S. treasuries. Replacing the 15-year agency RMBS with 3-year U.S treasuries offered CYS higher interest income as a result of special financing. This change also gave them lower price volatility. From Kevin Grant on the earnings call:

“We also took advantage of some very high mortgage securities prices in the 15-year market and replaced some of those holdings with 3-year treasury notes. We’ve done this trade several times in the past with great positive effect. For a time during the quarter, 3-year treasury notes were financing its significant negative rates. In other words, we were paid to borrow against them. Their return on equity and net interest rate spread were already better than agency 15-year mortgage securities.”

The banks they are working with wanted access to those 3-year treasuries. Consequently, the banks were offering them very attractive deals on financing for the 3-year treasury. This strategy is a brilliant way for CYS Investments to reduce their exposure to the risk of a widening between mortgage-backed securities and treasuries. They have used this technique before.

Preferred shares

CYS-A and CYS-B are the preferred shares we will be looking at:

Source: CWMF

CYS-A is getting pretty close to the buy-under line. Over the last couple of years CYS-A has regularly been undervalued by investors. To avoid sending investors to sit in an “unrealized loss”, I’ve kept my price targets for buying the preferred shares lower than the fundamentals would otherwise justify. Take a look:

I put the green line in to make it very clear around where the current price is. CYS-A has usually traded below the line. In a nutshell, if CYS-A and CYS-B regularly traded at higher prices, they would command higher targets simply because of the impact trading ranges play in the analysis. Over the last few months, they haven’t been undervalued to the same degree. Now we see CYS-A trading under $25 and that could make it quite appealing since it also has dividend accrual on top of that. For the “buy and hold” investor, this would be a very viable option.

When in doubt, I tend to err on the side of caution. I would rather miss out on a buy rating I could’ve had than be stuck with one I regret.

Source: CWMF

CYS-B is trading at a larger discount, but the stripped yield is 10 basis points lower. There is some call protection on the calendar for CYS-B. However, CYS-A still wins out when looking at annualized yield to call. CYS-A doesn’t have any call protection on the calendar, but there is call protection in the form of trading at a discount. If investors started a new position in CYS-A today, an immediate call would end up being a capital gain.

Conclusion

CYS-A is a good option for the buy-and-hold investor. My price targets take into account how often the preferred share has traded at a bigger discount. If CYS-A was in my portfolio, I’d be comfortable holding onto it at current prices. The biggest risk for CYS-A is the call risk, but that’s negated by selling at a $0.05 discount. If the preferred shares were to jump in price and get called, investors wouldn’t be taking a loss (at current prices)

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Source: CWMF

Source: CWMF

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYS preferred shares over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.