3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 17, 2017

bluebird bio's BCMA breakthrough

Company: bluebird bio (BLUE)

Therapy: bb2121, an anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy

Disease: Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

News: BLUE announced that bb2121 received both Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and PRIME designation from the EMA for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. These designations are based on findings from the phase 1 CRB-401 study, which will be presented at ASH 2017.

Looking forward: Maybe I'm not jaded enough, but I remain impressed when I see Breakthrough Therapy Designation based off of early-stage clinical trial data. In this case, coming off phase 1, it is clear that bb2121 must be highly impressive, and I look forward to keeping an eye out at ASH. As it stands, the BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapies have a lot riding on them, as they might be the next big frontier in this whole modality after CD19-targeted agents. And certainly relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma continues to represent a major unmet need, as most patients will eventually relapse on all treatment options.

Roche gets the first hemophilia A approval in a long time

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Therapy: Emicizumab, a bispecific antibody that binds both Factor IX and X

Disease: Hemophilia A

News: RHHBY announced the approval of its bispecific coagulation factor binder emicizumab for treatment of patients with hemophilia A, which you may recall is caused by inherited dysfunction in Factor VIII, which helps to facilitate coupling of Factor IX and X. Emicizumab accomplishes the same in a manner that does not lead to the same potential development of neutralizing antibodies, which traditionally necessitate infusions of coagulation factors very often.

Looking forward: This approval gives RHHBY a major jump on gene therapy competitors looking to provide what they hope is a very long-term solution to hemophilia A. For sure, hemophilia A remains an unmet need for patients who develop the inhibitory antibodies to coagulation factors, as they can neutralize efficacy. This market is worth upwards of multiple billions of dollars in revenue for RHHBY, assuming competition does not undermine its momentum.

Ionis licenses antisense therapy for GI autoimmune disease

Company: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Janssen Biotech (JNJ)

Therapy: IONIS-JBI2-2.5Rx, an antisense oligonucleotide therapy

Disease: An undisclosed GI autoimmune disease

News: IONS announced that JNJ has licensed its second drug with the company, IONIS-JBI2-2.5Rx. JNJ provided an upfront fee of $5 million, with terms allowing for upwards of $800 million more in various milestones and licensing fees. In addition, IONS will receive tiered royalties if the compound is successfully commercialized.

Looking forward: It's a little eerie how shrouded in mystery this deal is, except for the financial terms. We don't know the target. We don't know the disease (other than it being GI...possibly Crohn's disease?). But for sure this represents another boost to the IONS coffers as it heads into potential commercialization of several other products, most notably inotersen. What can you say except that IONS is getting into a great roll?

