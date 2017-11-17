Novo Nordisk: Q3 2017 Results Show Strong Future Potential

While the company has been growing both sales and profits YOY, it is the non-North American segment delivering almost all of the growth.

I recently published an article to this site on diabetes-focused pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NVO) on how the rapidly increasing prevalence of diabetes around the world creates a significant opportunity for investors to profit. As this company announced its third quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, I deemed it appropriate to follow up on the company and see if anything in these results made any change to the original thesis. In a word, no, however the company’s performance during the quarter was certainly not as impressive as many hoped. While it did beat earnings estimates, sales missed the expectations of analysts due at least in part to increasing competition from generics in one of its major product lines. However, there are still some things to like here, including new drug approvals and a strong research pipeline.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve to provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Novo Nordisk’s third quarter 2017 earnings results:

In the first nine months of 2017, Novo Nordisk achieved total sales growth of 2% when measured in Danish kroner compared to the same period of 2016.

Semaglutide received a unanimous 16-0 vote in favor of approval from an FDA advisory committee and Victoza was approved for use in prevention of cardiovascular events.

The company’s operating profit increased by 5% when measured in Danish kroner in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period of last year.

Novo Nordisk received FDA approval for its new fast-acting mealtime insulin Fiasp.

The company reported a net income of $0.63 per ADR in the third quarter of 2017. This represents a 10.5% increase over the third quarter of 2016.

It is perhaps a common misconception that diabetes is primarily a North American disease. After all, there is a proven link between obesity and diabetes and the United States has by far the highest proportion of its population considered clinically obese of any country in the world. However, as North American cultural influence has spread throughout the world, so have many of the problems associated with it including obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. These are two of the leading risk factors in the development of diabetes. We can see the effects of this in Novo Nordisk’s latest results. While North America accounts for over half of the company’s sales, it showed almost no growth year-over-year. Meanwhile, the company had 5% sales growth in the rest of the world year-over-year. This region accounted for 97% of the company’s total sales growth in the first nine months of 2017.

Source: Novo Nordisk

As may be expected, the vast majority of the company’s sales are diabetes care products. In fact, this one product line accounts for 81% of Novo Nordisk’s total worldwide sales. However, it is the company’s obesity treatment product line that is showing by far the strongest growth, with sales growth of 80% in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the first nine months of 2016.

Source: Novo Nordisk

One reason for this is that the product line only accounts for 2% of Novo Nordisk’s total sales. It is much easier for a small operation to expand rapidly than a large one, after all. It is also conceivable that patients and doctors are more diligently working to combat obesity before it develops into more serious conditions, including diabetes, than what was the case in the past. Novo Nordisk has also been aggressively pursuing this product line. In fact, one of the company’s newer products, semaglutide, demonstrated superiority to dulaglutide in the recent SUSTAIN 7 trial on both glucose control and weight loss. Thus it appears that this product may be a growth area for the company in the treatment of both diabetes and pre-diabetes as well as obesity. This product has not yet been approved for use in either Europe or the USA but the company expects some feedback from regulators during the fourth quarter of 2017.

A few years ago, Novo Nordisk released its GLP-1 analogue Victoza in the U.S. and Europe. Despite some controversy from specialist doctors, I suspected that the drug would prove to be a success for the company as I stated in some of my articles on the topic earlier this decade. These suspicions have proven to be correct as Victoza showed year-over-year sales growth of 15% when measured in local currencies. In the United States, Victoza alone controls the majority of the GLP-1 analogue market although it has recently been losing ground to Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Trulicity (duraglutide).

Source: Novo Nordisk

The market for GLP-1 analogue products continues to grow quite rapidly however, approaching nearly 25% year-over-year in August 2017.

Source: Novo Nordisk

The fact that Victoza has been losing market share to Trulicity demonstrates why investors should be so pleased with the results of the semaglutide tests. Its demonstrated superiority should help Novo Nordisk recapture some of the market share that its flagship product has been losing.

As is the case with all major pharmaceutical companies, Novo Nordisk has a policy of actively returning cash to its shareholders. It does this via both a dividend and a share repurchase program. Shareholders will likely be pleased to hear that due to management’s expectations that the company will generate higher amounts of cash flow than was originally expected, it was decided to expand the share repurchase program in 2017. Originally, it was decided to repurchase DKK 16 billion ($2.539 billion) worth of Novo Nordisk stock. This amount has now been increased to DKK 17 billion ($2.697 billion) worth of Novo Nordisk stock with the remainder of the repurchases to be carried out in the fourth quarter of 2017. Admittedly, your author typically prefers dividends to share repurchases but the latter do have their uses. In theory, share repurchases increase the stock price, which is a tax efficient method of generating wealth for shareholders as there will be no taxes due until the shareholder opts to sell the stock. In practice however, this is not always true as stock prices often depend as much on the gyrations of the market as on anything else. The actual effect of stock repurchases, when properly executed, is to reduce the number of shares outstanding, which then increases the ownership percentage of the company that each share represents. This would then increase the proportional claim that each share would have on the assets and cash flow of a company.

Dividends, on the other hand, represent money that can be spent today. It does not require a stock sale in order to utilize and therefore does not deplete the investor’s assets. Investors that are supporting themselves through their portfolios (retirees for example) may prefer dividends to buybacks. Unfortunately, Novo Nordisk’s dividend is nothing to write home about. The company will only be paying a total dividend of DKK 18 billion ($2.85 billion) for 2017, which is less than the DKK 24 billion ($3.80 billion) that it paid out in 2016. However, it is worth noting that Novo Nordisk has not yet announced what its final dividend for the 2017 fiscal year will be. Historically, the company has raised its dividend annually, so it remains to be seen if 2017 will be an exception to this.

Source: Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk states in its earnings presentation that it expects its 2017 dividend to be relatively in line with its other large pharmaceutical peers. A cursory glance at said companies reveals this to be true, with all the companies in this group yielding between 2% and 3%.

In conclusion then, Novo Nordisk appears to find itself in a very strong position. The company is currently the leader in the diabetes care industry worldwide, an industry that is likely to see significant growth in the coming years. The company also boasts a strong drug pipeline to help it maintain that position. Finally, it has a history of returning capital to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, a policy that it intends to continue.

