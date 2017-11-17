Uniti Group: With Growth Unlikely, Dividend Is Only Secured For 3 Years

Introduction

Uniti Group (NYSE:UNIT) now offers a dividend yield of 16%, reflecting its counterparty risk with Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN). The bull thesis is that the lease with Windstream is sufficiently strong and that the dividend is secured, making UNIT a deep value opportunity.

This is too optimistic in our view: we believe that the dividend will be cut even if the Windstream lease payments are not reduced.

Simply, with its current cost of capital, UNIT is unlikely to grow and diversify away from WIN. When UNIT debt comes due in 2022, I expect lenders to require the company to use its cash flow to repay its debt and thus cut or stop the dividends.

REIT: The importance of a low cost of capital

UNIT is a REIT active in communication infrastructure. REITs are capital providers to operators (of malls, infrastructure) and it is important to be competitive... Quoting Realty Income financial communication: “Low cost of capital is the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry.” Realty Income estimates its WACC at 6.2% (7.5% cost of equity and 3.6% cost of debt).

UNIT WACC is above 12%

Pre-summer, UNIT had a WACC of 9%. It is currently at 12.3% as the share price has fallen and the cost of debt increased.

Note: We have estimated that investors would require the dividend yield plus an annual growth of 2%.

The cost of capital is weighted by UNIT exposure to Windstream Holdings, its main client and former owner. This is not a short-term issue. Indeed, the WIN situation is uncertain and may take years to resolve, as WIN needs to execute a turnaround after years of falling revenues and has limited financial flexibility to do so. WIN bonds are trading at 15-17% yield, pricing a high risk of bankruptcy. The lower WACC of UNIT (well below WIN bonds yield) is a positive sign that UNIT may have a strong position in case of a WIN bankruptcy.

Limited growth opportunity with a 10%+ cost of capital

Let’s assume that the pressure subsides in the coming month and 2/3rd of the widening reducing the cost of capital to 10% (Cf recovery in the table above), the share price would then be in the low 20s.

Looking at the opportunities presented by UNIT in its presentation (extract below), 10% is above or at the top end of the set of opportunities in the market... counterparties may be willing to sell infrastructure assets but on a starting yield of 5 to 10%. Southern was done at 6%. Even adjusting for the escalator effect, UNIT remains too expensive. As such, UNIT will struggle to expand profitably.

Also, I would question any acquisition that is deemed "accretive" when done at this cost of capital. The type of counterparty that find it interesting to use capital in a long lease at a cost of 10% plus either comes with significant credit risk or are selling an asset that may not be that valuable in the long term (i.e. they are happy to pay 10% for 7-8 years because they have no intention to renew after the end of the firm period as they may see the technologies as obsolete in the medium term).

Furthermore, our 10% cost of capital underestimates the effective cost of capital for a new acquisition. For Southern, UNIT used a very large proportion of equity (250 of debt and 450 of equity) giving a higher cost of capital (1% higher before the summer and now 2% higher).

You can see, in the table below, that at today’s WACC, Southern would be unaffordable. Even at the time, it seems that UNIT paid a very high price acquiring an asset at 2.5x book value and 6% starting yield.

Is the dividend secured?

The 15 to 16% dividend yield is facially attractive. The bull thesis relies on the strength of the lease agreement with WIN and that the payment will be protected in the future even in a scenario of a WIN bankruptcy. I find that this is too optimistic as discussed in a previous article but let's take that for granted for a moment and analyse if the dividend is secured in a zero growth diversification scenario when the lease payments are unchanged.

As UNIT uses most of its free cash flow to pay the dividend (and a very high SG&A), it does not repay any of its 4.5bn debt pile (6x EBITDA). By 2021, when UNIT will need to start repaying its debt, the hard backlog of revenues will have reduced from 9.8bn (2.2x Debt) today to a smaller 6.6bn (1.45x debt).

If WIN remains weak by then, what will lenders do? The most likely scenario is that banks and bondholders will ask for better terms and repayment of the debt meaning that UNIT will need to cut the dividend to use some or all its cash flow to repay its debt. Cutting the dividend to zero, it would take about 8 years to repay the outstanding debt and interest.

This 8-year period (2030) coincides with the end of the fixed-term period of the WIN lease, putting WIN in a better position to renegotiate... Of course, lenders could take a more constructive approach and treat the fibre as perpetual assets like real estate (this is a very questionable assumption as technology can become obsolete faster than land/building), which would allow better debt terms/capacity for UNIT.

If this materialises, the company could decide to cut the dividend sooner to find some financial flexibility in terms of growth and/or debt reduction. In any case, if it cannot diversify by itself, it should seek to be sold to a stronger entity.

From my perspective, the dividends are only secured in the next few years irrespective of the strength of the lease agreement with WIN.

Overall, I do not find UNIT to be attractive at the current price and believe it will remain a very volatile stock with significant downside risk.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk