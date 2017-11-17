SendGrid: Shares Fly After IPO; Upside Limited

The company is a "show me" story; at current levels, the risk profile is too high.

While the company is only trading at 4.3x EV/FTM revenues, its focus on SMB customers (and the fact that it's a small-cap company itself) will likely keep investors from being too enthusiastic on the name.

The stock popped 14% to $18 in its first day of trading, giving the company a market cap of $734 million.

SendGrid priced its IPO at $16, above its range of $13.50-15.50, and tendered 8.2 million shares (versus its original plan of 7.7 million).

Success for SendGrid (Pending:SEND), the latest tech company to go public. The email marketing company raised $131.2 million in an expanded IPO that priced above range on Tuesday, November 14, and began trading on Wednesday, November 15. So far, investors have taken well to the offering, sending shares up ~14% in its first day of trading and giving the company a market cap within striking distance of the $1 billion marker.

The chart below shows how the stock has traded in its short life to date:

As a reminder, SendGrid's primary product is an API (application programming interface) that allows businesses to rapidly build email capabilities into their applications and send high volumes of promotional emails to customers. SendGrid marketed its offering by pointing out that email volumes have been (and will continue to) expand drastically, allowing SendGrid to grow in tandem as it generally prices based on the number of emails sent via its platform.

As I cover in a prior article, however, this email API capability is really only relevant to smaller companies that don't have the sophistication to build out email capabilities themselves. Yes, it's true that SendGrid has some big-name clients - Uber (Private:UBER) and Spotify (Private:MUSIC) being among them - but with these anchor clients, it's prone to the same risk that has continually dragged Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) down: bigger clients, especially tech clients, can build their own email capabilities and can gradually reduce their reliance on a third-party like SendGrid over time.

SendGrid's primary risk is its concentration in SMBs - the majority of its 55,000 customers are small and midmarket players that naturally churn more, handicapping SendGrid's capacity to achieve a high retention rate or expansion rate, with clients that are just as likely to flop than expand.

With the company's larger offering and hiked-up share price, the risk of losing on the stock is even higher. The company's ~$750 million market cap indicates a 4.3x EV/FTM revenue multiple - cheap by software sector standards, but not especially cheap when taking into account its lower growth rate and SMB-induced business volatility that can create choppy quarterly results. While SendGrid did succeed in its public debut, the rise in price makes me question whether it's a good time to get in on the stock. Until it can surprise the market with good results and positive guidance, I'd remain on the sidelines.

Final offering details

Here's where the chips fell in the SendGrid IPO:

IPO priced at $16, above the initial range of $13.50-15.50.

Ended first day of trading at $18, indicating a market cap of $734 million.

8.2 million shares tendered (20% of the company's outstanding market cap) versus an initial proposal for 7.7 million shares.

$131.2 million raised in the offering. After subtracting out standard 7% investment banking fees, we estimate the company to net $122 million in the offering.

As is common for first-item offerings, the use of proceeds is still uncertain, though the company has noted "flexibility" for product development, expansion into new markets, and possible acquisitions.

The standard 15% greenshoe option is still outstanding, leaving open the possibility of 1.23 million more shares offered and $19.7 million in additional capital raised.

As for major holders of the stock post-IPO, as astutely pointed out in a Business Insider article covering the IPO, the founders don't own a substantial portion of SendGrid.

Post-IPO, Foundry Group and Bessemer Venture Partners own 23% and 17% of the company, respectively. Sameer Dholakia, the CEO, owns only 3%.

Figure 1. SendGrid major holders

Source: SendGrid S-1

Valuation update

With the company's current market cap of $735.8 million, balance sheet cash of $37.4 million, plus $122.0 million of estimated net IPO proceeds, SendGrid has a current enterprise value of $576.5 million.

Now assuming SendGrid's LTM revenue of $103.2 million grows at 30% in the next 12 months (recall its growth rate in the most recent quarter was 37%, so we're assuming some level of deceleration here), we estimate $134.2 million in FTM revenues, implying that the company trades at 4.30x EV/FTM revenues.

Here's how that stacks up to how other software IPOs that went public in 2017 are currently trading:

Figure 2. SendGrid trading comps

Source: Author-created chart; financial data from public filings; revenue estimates based on extrapolation of management guidance; market cap taken as close of trading on November 16

It's readily obvious that SendGrid trades lower than the majority of its peers - two turns lower, in fact. Rare is the software company that trades under 5x EV/FTM revenues while posting revenue growth in excess of 30%. Moreover, SendGrid's near-breakeven operating margin makes it attractive relative to companies like MongoDB (Pending:MDB) and Cloudera (OTC:CLDR), which are burning through cash at alarming rates. SendGrid's positive OCF is another huge plus.

Yet, I wouldn't be so quick as to declare SendGrid cheap. With its small-cap tilt (notice its market cap and enterprise value are much smaller than other IPOs this year) and the fact that its financials are likely to be much more choppy than its enterprise software peers that cater primarily to larger-cap customers, SendGrid has its fair share of risk.

Another useful comparison to make is to Twilio, which faces a lot of the same fundamental issues as SendGrid. Twilio's API platform allows customers to build SMS messaging and voice call capabilities into applications - like SendGrid, a service like this is a convenience but not revolutionary for larger and more complex developers. Twilio ran into a huge hurdle this year when Uber (a shared customer of both Twilio's and SendGrid's) announced that it would be gradually moving off of the SendGrid platform.

Twilio currently trades at an EV/FTM revenues multiple of 4.47x, right in line with SendGrid, and this is despite Twilio's much larger revenue base (run rate of $400 million) and higher growth rate (41% y/y as of last quarter). Twilio is also generating positive OCF with a similar, near-breakeven operating margin.

The market doesn't have much long-term faith in the ability of these companies to retain their clients despite their growth rates at present. SendGrid will probably find it challenging to move past 5x EV/FTM revenues, implying a fair value price target of $20 (~10% upside from current levels).

Key takeaways

Since launching its IPO, SendGrid has done fairly well, but it hasn't seen the massive "pop" the likes of which were enjoyed by Roku (ROKU). The market seems to be cautiously optimistic on the stock, and hasn't forgotten the risks associated with a company like SendGrid, which leans more toward a "startup" classification than the rest of its larger peers.

Based on how SendGrid is currently trading relative to Twilio, shares seem fairly valued despite the apparent discount to its broader set of recent software IPO peers. The company's first earnings quarter will be a good indicator of how SendGrid can stand up to the test of the public markets - until we see some of that clarity, the stock isn't likely to move much in either direction.

