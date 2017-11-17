Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.: Senior Secured Notes Require 11.25% Coupon. Ouch!

The 2022 Senior Secured Notes are very costly, but combined with other finance actions, reduce Holdings principal payments from $359 million to $63 million during the next two years.

The step up in coupon from the 2019 Notes to the 2022 Senior Secured Notes will cost Holdings an additional $10.67 million in cash interest per annum.

Navios Holdings announced on November 14th the pricing of $305 million Senior Secured Notes due 2022 with an 11.25% coupon. There is no disclosure on whether these notes were priced at par.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is the parent of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisitions Inc. (NYSE:NNA) (which in turn is the parent of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP)) and Navios South American Logistics Inc. ("NSAL"), a privately held corporation. Prior articles analyzing NM are available here and serve as a primer for the analysis contained in this article.

Background

NM announced on November 14th the pricing of $305 million in Senior Secured Notes Due 2022 ("Senior Secured Notes") with an 11.25% coupon. It was not disclosed whether the Senior Secured Notes were priced at par or at a discount to par. The Senior Secured Note coupon is a 312.5 basis point increase over the 8 1/8% Senior Notes Due 2019 (2019 Notes). The proceeds from the Senior Secured Notes will be used to fund a tender for the $291 million in outstanding 2019 Notes.

Analysis

NM issued the Senior Secured Notes to fund the tender for $291 million of 2019 Notes. The Tender will be the third in a series of recent actions undertaken by NM to reduce principal payments and maturities of debt over the next two years. The actions are designed to buy more time for the woefully over-leveraged NM in the hope that an expected continued recovery in the dry bulk market during 2018 and into 2019 will generate sufficient free cash flow after maintenance CapEx to allow the company to continue to roll debt maturities.

The following tables illustrate the impact of the tender, the repayment of the NNA Credit Facility and the maturity extension of a small secured credit facility. The first table calculates the deconsolidated Dry Bulk Segment debt maturity schedule as disclosed in the footnotes of the Q3 financial statements for NM and NSAL. I have discussed the need to analyze NM on a deconsolidated basis extensively in the prior articles cited above and suggest that they be reviewed.

Navios Maritime Holdings Dry Bulk Segment Debt Schedule September 30th, 2017 Year Consolidated NSAL Dry Bulk Segment 2018 $34.10 $9.89 $24.21 2019 $388.01 $10.59 $377.42 2020 $69.02 $11.99 $57.03 2021 $49.58 $12.51 $37.07 2022 $1,085.70 $391.32 $694.38

The second table starts with the deconsolidated Dry Bulk Segment debt maturity schedule and adjusts for the NNA Credit Facility prepayment executed on November 3rd, the prospective completion of the Tender of the 2019 Notes, the issuance of the Senior Secured Notes due 2022 and the maturity extension by three years of a small credit facility in the amount of $18.3 million. Please note that the amount due under the NNA Credit Facility reflects the principal of $50 million plus the accreted interest of $4.69 million through September 30th.

Dry Bulk NNA Credit 2019 Note Credit Facility Revised Maturity Segment Facility Repayment Tender Maturity Ext. Schedule 2018 $24.21 $(18.30) $5.91 2019 $377.42 $(54.69) $(291.09) $31.64 2020 $57.03 $57.03 2021 $37.07 $18.30 $55.37 2022 $694.38 $305.00 $999.38

The actions taken by NM clearly have achieved the objective of reducing debt maturities during the next two years, but the impact on cash flow for the twelve month period ended September 30th, 2018, is more muted due to the high cost of the Senior Secured Debt. The following table calculates the sources and uses of funds for the tender of the 2019 Notes and the prepayment of the NNA Credit Facility.

Navios Maritime Holdings Updated Sources and Uses of Cash Sources NSAL Dividend $44.7 2022 Notes (net of 2% Fees and Costs) $298.9 Total Sources $343.6 Uses NNA Credit Facility Prepayment $55.1 2019 Note Tender (1) $291.2 Total Uses $346.3 Net Use of Funds $(2.7)

(1) Assumes the $290.1 million outstanding 2019 Notes are tendered at $1003.75.

NM increased the size of the Senior Secured Notes offering from $300 million to $305 million to reduce the negative cash flow impact of the financing. The transactions will still result in a net use of cash of $2.7 million.

The following table calculates the increase in cash interest expense resulting from the issuance of the higher coupon Senior Secured Notes. Please note that the NNA Credit Facility accreted interest (i.e., no periodic cash interest payment), so it is excluded from the calculation.

Change in Cash Interest Expense 2019 Notes $291.09 8.125% $23.65 Senior Secured Notes 2022 $305.00 11.25% $34.31 Increase in Cash Interest ($10.66)

The various finance transactions therefore will result in a $13.36 million diminution in cash flow for the twelve-month period ended September 30th, 2019. This is offset by the three-year maturity extension of $18.3 million on a Secured Credit Facility originally maturing September 2018. NM did not disclose whether any fees or costs were incurred on the maturity extension. The net cash flow improvement for the next 12 months of the finance transactions was $5.06 million.

Navios Europe I and II

In another sign of NM's constrained liquidity, Footnote 8 (Related Party Transactions) of the Q3 Financial Statements disclosed that NMM and NNA funded $4.8 million to Navios Europe I under the Revolving Loan I during October 2017. The obligation to fund is joint and several between NM, NMM, and NNA. NM therefore foisted its portion of the funding obligation on its affiliates. The joint and several funding obligation under Navios Europe II's Revolving Loan II is $15 million. This amount will be drawn during the next 12 months and will most likely be foisted in its entirety upon NMM due to NM's and NNA's liquidity issues (discussed in various articles found here).

Navios Europe I and II were capitalized by HSH Nordbank and the Navios affiliates so that the principal payments due to Nordbank are funded through the drawdown of the Revolving Loans I and II, respectively. It was a means of minimizing Navios's upfront capital contribution in anticipation that a rebound in the containership, tanker, and dry bulk sectors would facilitate a potential early liquidation of the partnerships.

Unfortunately, first the containership and now the tanker segment took turns tanking. A profitable liquidation in which Navios recaptures its investments is unlikely today, so the Navios affiliates will continue to fund the Revolving Loans and wait for a further recovery in the various segments.

NMM and Distributions

This is a topic for a separate article analyzing NMM Q3 earnings, but I want to make one aside here. NMM would be the one Navios company with decent prospects if - and this is a big if - it were run for the benefit of the common units. Unfortunately, as illustrated by the Europe I and II discussion above, NM will use NMM as a piggy bank for its various investments in lieu of reinstating a common unit distribution. In addition to the joint and several funding obligations for the Europe I and II Revolving Loans, of which NMM will likely shoulder the bulk, it also invested an additional $10 million in Navios Containerships on November 9th to fund the acquisition of another four vessels.

The math here is simple. NM would only receive about 20.8% of cash distributions made to the NMM unitholders. NM is therefore incentivized to force NMM to fund its obligations to Navios Europe I and II, since it benefits 100 cents on the dollar. Plus, it may force NMM to acquire NNA's Navios Europe I and II notes during 2018 as a means of injecting sufficient liquidity into NNA so that it can maintain its dividend, 46.2% of which would is paid to NM. In addition, the more vessels that are purchased by Navios affiliates (and funded by investments from NMM) and managed by AF's family company, the better off she is personally. That is what drives all these transactions.

Liquidity Reminder

Dry Bulk rates improved during early October and into November. This is a normal seasonal cycle, and the BDI appears to have topped out and started to decline over the last two weeks. Here are two comments I made about Q3 earnings, cash flow, and liquidity in a prior article.

Dry Bulk Segment EBITDA was $11.8 million, in comparison with Q2 EBITDA of $12 million. The decline in EBITDA was due to a 3-vessel decline in the fleet offset by a $318 per day TCE increase. Interest expense for Q3 was $21.38 million, meaning that EBITDA failed to cover interest expense by more than $9 million.

Dry Bulk Segment Unrestricted Cash was $46.15 million at September 30th, down from $67.3 million at June 30th. This equates to a quarterly cash burn of $21.15 million. Let's put that in context. NM has Dry Bulk Segment Unrestricted Cash of $46.15 million, but its Q3 cash burn was $21.15. Yikes! The good news is that NM's Dry Bulk Segment TCE for Q4 will increase, and it should be sufficient to achieve breakeven cash flow. The bad news is that the 2019 Notes Tender and the NNA Credit Facility prepayment less the NSAL dividend and net proceeds from the 2022 Notes offering may result in an estimated net use of cash of $8.6 (see above for the analysis).

NM should post better Dry Bulk Segment results in Q4. It is a bit early to predict NM's Q4 results, since many of its vessels are pegged to daily rates in various rate classes, but it is unlikely to generate more than about $10 million in free cash. The problem is that Q4 will be the strongest quarter for the year, and the first half of 2018 results will likely be lower, barring an unseasonable rebound in rates.

Conclusion

NM is a woefully over-levered company with a questionable management team. Neither the common stock nor the preferred stock pays dividends. There are plenty of better investment vehicles in the shipping sector. Avoid this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.