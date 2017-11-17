Leave The Junk, Take The Cannoli

If you ask the smartest guys on the Street, there are better places to chase yield.

Ok, so high-yield credit (JNK) had a good day on Thursday and not a moment too soon.

Lipper data out today shows U.S. corporate high-yield funds reported outflows of $4.44 billion for the week ended Wednesday. That came after $622 million left during the previous week. All told, we've seen three consecutive weeks of outflows, and the latest exodus was the largest since mid-March.

In short, we needed the bleeding to stop, and it did. Spreads tightened across sectors. Here's the breakdown, courtesy of Bloomberg's Luke Kawa:

Source: Bloomberg

That rally you see in communications (i.e. tighter by something like 20 bps on the session) is massive. Everyone's favorite high-yield ETF (HYG) had its best day since March:

That helped stocks to their best day in more than two months.

Ok, so amid the junk bond rout, some folks including myself asked if emerging markets bonds (EMB) would end up crumbling along with junk in the event the situation continued to deteriorate.

No, it's not a perfect comparison, but the bottom line is that the central bank-inspired hunt for yield has driven investors into riskier corners of the market, and thanks to rampant proliferation of ETFs, retail money flows easily to places it might not have years ago. Have a look at these charts which show the meteoric rise of EM bond ETFs (and do note that the exposure is overwhelmingly concentrated in sovereigns):

Source: Barclays

Ok, so as noted above, the EM credit to HY credit comparison isn't perfect - it lacks nuance.

Given that, I was particularly interested when this popped up on Goldman's brand new list of top trades for 2018:

"Top Trade #5: Position for 'early vs. late' cycle in EM vs. the US by going long the EMBI Global Index against short the US High Yield iBoxx Index."

That's pretty intriguing, not necessarily because it's the "right" trade, but rather because of the extent to which it fleshes out the comparison between US junk and EM credit.

There has been no shortage of debate lately about whether the US is near the end of cycle. I wrote a good bit about this in a piece published here last weekend. Another thing, there's been no shortage of or calls for the continuation of the EM rally. So that juxtaposition (i.e. end of cycle in the US versus more room to run for EM) suggests that one way to play things is to position for EM credit to outperform US HY. And that's exactly what Goldman is recommending as one of its top seven trades for the year ahead. Here's some color:

"The EM credit cycle is ‘younger and friendlier’ relative to an aging US corporate credit cycle. With the improvement in macro fundamentals across EM, namely better current account balances, dis-inflation and FX reserve accumulation, we do not see a near-term risk of Dollar funding concerns. While EM credit spreads are not cheap per se, we see relative value against the US High-Yield market. In addition to the growing exposure of the latter to secularly challenged sectors, with the US cycle maturing and profit margins potentially eroding, we see more fundamental concerns in US High-Yield than in the EMBI (of which 70% of the constituents are sovereign bonds and the remainder in 'quasi-sovereigns')."

Generally speaking, I like that thesis. But there are a couple of issues. EM is always fraught with idiosyncratic (i.e. country-specific) risks, and those risks have come calling all over the place of late.

Beyond that though, there are still concerns about what happens to the EM euphoria if the dollar ever does manage to stage a sustainable rally. You can argue all you want about the relative resilience of the EM complex versus years past, but the bottom line is that if the "soggy dollar" thesis (which, not coincidentally, is one of Goldman's top themes for 2018) turns out to be dead wrong, well, then EM is going to have a tough road ahead.

Here's an interesting chart which basically shows you that the relative performance of EM versus US HY closely tracks the outperformance/underperformance of EM versus DM growth:

Source: Goldman

The upshot here is that if you are still chasing yield, EM debt might be a safer bet than continuing to press your luck in US HY near the end of cycle. And do note what Goldman says about how US HY is exposed to "secularly challenged sectors." The recent bout of junk bond drama stateside was driven by disproportionate spread widening in those sectors.

One final word on this, which I assume goes without saying, Goldman's reco is specific in how this should be implemented. I won't go into that because I think what's more important for regular investors is the general thesis here. But my usual caveat applies: no one who isn't intimately familiar with your financial situation, objectives, etc. is in a position to tell you exactly what trades to put on and how. So take everything said above for what it is: a discussion about the relative merits of avoiding a possible late cycle dynamic in the US in favor of assets that are tethered to locales where there might still be more room to run.

