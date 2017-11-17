Argenx: Several Catalysts In The Near To Medium Term For This May IPO

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

This somewhat recent IPO has the profile of a potential near-term runner, and the stock is already in a decent uptrend.

Shares of the Netherlands-based biotech Argenx SE (ARGX) appear to be forming a strong uptrend and have risen by almost 20% in the past three months.

ARGX data by YCharts

In May, the company announced the closing of its Nasdaq IPO at a price point of $17 per ADS and receiving gross proceeds of $114.7 million. Readers should be aware that the company is also listed on Euronext Brussels under the same symbol. In addition to funds raised, these types of dual-listings allow for maximum exposure to potential investors and increased visibility.

For the third quarter, the company announced cash and equivalents of €161.7 million, while operating income was €30.5 million and total comprehensive loss rose by around 30% to €16.5 million. Keep in mind that the increase in operating income was due to recognized deferred revenue from its collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) along with a milestone payment received in the first half of the year. Research and development expenses for the first nine months of the year increased by around 75% to €36.7 million.

Figure 2: Deep pipeline with multiple readouts coming (Source: Stifel presentation)

During the quarter, it appears that management has been executing and staying focused on progressing the pipeline. Enrollment for first-in-class FcRn antagonist ARGX-113 in a phase 2 study treating myasthenia gravis (MG) was completed while 50% enrollment in a mid-stage proof of concept trial in ITP (immune thrombocytopenia) was reached. The approval of Alexion's (NASDAQ:ALXN) Soliris might mean increased competition in MG, but management still believes its asset has significant possibilities in addressing the more than 60,000 US patients with the disease. As for ITP, over 70,000 patients in the United States are affected by the disease for which symptoms range from mild bruising to severe bleeding, and limited treatment options exist. For an idea of market potential here, I remind readers that last-line therapies, Romiplostim and Eltrombopag, generated 2016 global revenues of $584 million and $635 million, respectively.

The company also managed to launch a proof of concept study for the treatment of PV (pemphigus vulgaris). Management believes around 17,000 people are affected with this life-threatening auto-immune disease where current treatments possess severe side effects and negatively impact quality of life for patients. The above studies are evidence of management's intent to develop the drug candidate across several IgG mediated AI diseases. I also note that the company is currently testing subcutaneous formulations for addressing larger patient populations, including chronic use.

Figure 3: Potent and durable IgG reduction observed in early study (Source: Corporate presentation)

As for clinical candidate ARGX-111, safety endpoints were met in an early-stage study enrolling treatment-refractory patients with advanced cancers whose tumors overexpressed the MET protein. Results were included in Best of ASCO Asia. The drug candidate is a SIMPLE Antibody equipped with POTELLIGENT Fc engineering technology which targets CD70 to block CD27 interaction. Preclinical results have shown ARGX-111 to significantly increase survival in an AML mouse model, while interim phase 1b data showed the drug was active across a variety of CTCL types and disease stages.

Figure 4: Interim phase 1b data in CTCL (Source: Corporate presentation)

As for future catalysts that could create value for shareholders, there are a few:

Top-line data from studies in myasthenia gravis should come in the first quarter, followed by ITP data in the second half of 2018 along with results in PV.

Interim results from a phase 1/2 study evaluating ARGX-110 in AML and phase 2 trial in CTCL should be presented at ASH.

The company's suite of technologies (SIMPLE antibody platform, NHance, ABDEG, POTELLIGENT) has led to several validating partnerships with several firms including the likes of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) and AbbVie. With the latter of these, the smaller firm partnered ARGX-115 (immuno-oncology-focused novel target GARP) for $40 million upfront and up to $625 million in potential milestone payments.

I want to also point out that key institutional investors I keep tabs on hold significant stakes, including Deerfield Management, Perceptive Advisors, venBio and OrbiMed Advisors.

Argenx is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. Specifically, it might make sense to acquire a half position well before ASH and then reevaluate after for potentially adding depending on price action and new developments.

While dilution does not appear likely in 2017, considering its current cash position and quarterly losses I believe that a secondary offering in the first half of 2018 could be coming. Disappointing data in any number of readouts coming out in the next few quarters could result in substantial downside, although I believe that encouraging early results and multiple indications being addressed provide decent cushion to the share price. Clinical setbacks, competition, risk of regulatory downthumb and other such concerns inherent in the biotech sector should also be taken into account. Readers should also be aware that the lock-up period for the stock ended just two days ago.

