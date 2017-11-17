Lions Gate: On Q2 Earnings And Starz (Mostly)

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) recently reported results for the second quarter. I will use the press release, the transcript of the earnings call and this news item as sources.

Starz is the story of Lions Gate these days, and the combination of that asset with the content producer/distributor is affecting comparisons in a positive way. Earnings per diluted share were $0.07 in Q2 2018, versus a loss of $0.12 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue jumped 47% to $941 million. Free cash flow for the quarter came in just under $347 million, versus negative $14 million one year prior; for the six-month period, the company generated $236 million in free cash flow, versus negative $33 million. Free cash flow in this case includes capital spending and production loan activity.

Some will point out that the Starz effect alters the analysis of the comparison, and while that is true, I tend not to worry about the organic growth, since the thesis of the acquisition is that the streaming service is going to power shareholder value over time, thus making the difference in the numbers a short-term phenomenon.

The segments in the report offered up a mixed performance bag. Sales attributed to motion pictures went down 24%. Television production revenue dipped near 5%. Interestingly, motion pictures saw a profit of almost $9 million in the quarter, versus a loss of almost $6 million last time; television wasn't as lucky, as its income dropped a very large 30%. In both cases, mitigating factors were mentioned: timing of series deliveries and a lower number of theatrical releases. Fair enough - in a situation like this, you're going to have variable quarterly results depending on how much content you've got in the marketplace.

I'll still be a bit critical: going forward, I'm hoping management can keep the content pipeline more uniform in all quarters, since Lions Gate wants to scale up as fast as possible, so it can use the Starz asset as effectively as possible. And considering motion pictures, I think the company needs to increase its output, as well as the efficiency of its marketing spending. We always hear about Lions Gate being a master of investing in projects that are risk-averse in their economic design (as opposed to big media companies that make big bets on blockbuster material); if this is the case, then a longer release tail should be the result, since capital at risk is minimized, and the reward on each project could be smaller than on higher-risk ventures. Original content on the television side also should be ramped higher.

I understand such criticism might itself be taken to task for not realizing the limitations in any given studio scenario like this, but the stakes, to my mind, are too high in the competitive world of over-the-top digital distribution. These truly are the days of the streaming wars, and as more players enter the field, the competition for ideas and talent will become fierce (and expensive). Just consider a company like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which is spending furiously on content, with both episodic and traditional-length features receiving capital allocation. In fact, Deadline reported on a plan for 80 movies to be produced for the service in 2018. That's a long-tail investment, indeed.

Lions Gate/Starz can actually leverage itself quite well against Netflix; some observers might find themselves speculating that Netflix will purchase a studio at some point. Lions Gate already has access to one, and can play the theatrical/direct-to-consumer game with its film projects whenever it wants. This confers an advantage, but management simply has to have the will to get more stuff to market (and not just the small little films that really have no chance of making any impact, of which Lions Gate has plenty; instead, it has to be content that matters).

Only two high-profile projects were mentioned in the press release: The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Big Sick. Neither became huge blockbusters. Bodyguard did well against its budget of $30 million, bringing in over $175 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Sick brought in over $50 million globally; this Deadline article pegs the budget at $5 million. It's hard to say how profitable each of these movies were given the various deals Lions Gate makes for its projects and the risk-mitigating techniques it employs; Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), in fact, was involved with Sick. I can say, though, that we need more than a $9 million profit (as aforementioned) per quarter in the studio division. Hopefully, the company can get back to a Hunger Games-type streak. Nevertheless, these gross box office numbers are relatively solid for the budgets involved, and it is my hope that Lions Gate can simply up its output. One note by CEO Jon Feltheimer from the conference call centers on how the company likes to work with partners to bring products to market:

"Part of our ability to continue scaling our platform and mitigating risk, lies in the quality of our relationships with many of the leading content companies in the world. During the quarter, we renewed and expanded our theatrical distribution agreements with StudioCanal and CBS (CBS, CBS.A) Films to lead partners who are dependable suppliers of premium quality films. Last month, we acquired the production and distribution company, Good Universe, bringing Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane back to Lions Gate, adding a pair of respected entrepreneurs to our leadership team and continuing to diversify our content platform."

I get the idea about scale and risk; these aren't useless things to consider, and these types of agreements/partnerships with other entities can assist with growth initiatives. I wonder, though, as time progresses, if the company will eventually look to focusing on Starz as its main platform of choice and use exclusivity to gain any sort of advantage. I would say that the company probably should explore that a bit more than it does now, but I do like that Lions Gate is willing to keep its reputation as a content producer for all media platforms intact. I've said in the past that one day Netflix may have to consider producing content for others as its growth matures and it seeks more revenue streams, so Lions Gate is essentially doing what I'm prescribing for Netflix.

Perhaps the most exciting news out of the quarter's release is the Hulu initiative. Here's another quote from the CEO:

"The Starz distribution footprint continues to grow in digital and linear platforms alike. And today, I am pleased to announce that Starz has entered into an agreement in principal to launch on Hulu, as it continues to become a great value proposition for all platforms."

This will help the company acquire more subscribers. That metric is, as I've implied strongly, the major element of the thesis. This Deadline piece highlights the challenge: Starz has 24.5 million subscribers, which is described as "flat" in terms of growth. Over 400,000 subscribers were acquired quarter to quarter, and those additions were powered by the demand for over-the-top products.

Going back to the CEO, he mentioned international plans:

"On the international front, STARZ PLAY Arabia is performing well and continuing to grow its subscriber base across the Middle East and North America. Our success at STARZ PLAY Arabia, coupled with our strong programming and rights retention, will allow us to expand selectively into other international territories."

Over-the-top subscriptions, Hulu and international expansion will lead the way (shareholders hope this will be the case, anyway). No one necessarily expects the company to ever have the number of subscribers that Netflix does, but what I do expect is that it will have a lot more than it does now in the years ahead... significantly more than double, in fact. It has to be that way, to my mind, to eventually justify the merger. Availability expansion is, of course, one key to the puzzle, but I have to repeat: don't forget about content, Jon. Starz itself will also have to seek out even more exciting ideas for its platform. There are some high-profile series on the asset: Power, American Gods, Outlander - and for the comic con crowd, Ash vs Evil Dead. To me, though, the company hasn't found as of yet that one episodic property (or two) that makes Starz a must-have brand on the set-top box.

Going back to the issue of competition for talent and its effect on the price of such, the CEO said something I found interesting in response to a question on the subject from analyst Ben Swinburne of Morgan Stanley:

"I’d frame it like there is no question that some of the big talent is now going direct to the platforms. But there is always been a lot of competition. I would say that most of the talent that we see and have seen, and I've been doing this about 35 years. Talent wants to have a lot of optionality. And I think that that's what we provide more than anything else. We are a film business, we are television business, we’re game business, we’re location-based entertainment business."

He's right - Hollywood has always been chasing those who actually make the content with bigger and bigger offers. Perhaps Lions Gate can reduce the talent premium by offering funding for various ideas that any individual might have that would not get approval at other media companies. The risk there is that the company would be making passion projects that would be of narrow marketability. On the other hand, if you make these kinds of projects available exclusively on Starz, then such a strategy might be useful - even if a movie or series is something that most people would not see in a theater or on a traditional broadcast network, there is something about it being suddenly available on a streaming service that generates a certain buzz/fascination around it that leads to high ratings. Call it the Netflix effect, perhaps. I suppose it could be because it feels like you're accessing a premium product early, or you are imagining that you are avoiding the whole theatrical experience of jumping in a car and fighting the lines at the concession stands.

The easy example I can use to illustrate what I mean is the Sandler film portfolio on Netflix: the movies probably didn't satisfy many who watched them, but a lot of people watched them nonetheless - viewers who probably would not have seen them otherwise. That can be the value of the passion project on Starz, and that might be the trade that keeps talent prices down: Lions Gate buys the services of a celebrity director for a mainstream theatrical film on the cheap, but then gives free rein to that same auteur for an indie project with a lower budget that is to appear on Starz and nowhere else.

Shareholders should understand that we are still in the early stages of the Starz era. The stock hasn't yet priced in any sort of bullish speculation:

LGF.A data by YCharts

I know that from the bottom of the chart to the top is a decent percentage gain, but I'm expecting a lot more price action going forward. I am speculating, though. This stock isn't similar to a major media conglomerate yet. It's going to take a while. Execution of content development - read: create more hits, franchises, both silver screen and streaming - needs to be stellar.

Another thing that makes the stock speculative is that it could have a takeover thesis attached as well. Considering Disney's (NYSE:DIS) recent discussions with Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA), don't be surprised if Lions Gate is chased by some media entity out there (including Disney; as surprising as that might sound, remember that Disney needs a lot of content for its upcoming streaming product, and just content in general to rid the negative perception of its ESPN asset).

Conclusion

I continue to own Lions Gate in my portfolio - I believe it is a long-term speculative play. There is a high amount of risk to management execution, in my opinion, so do not consider this stock as a core investment in the media sector. With the potential of Starz, I am excited about what the business will look like five years from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.