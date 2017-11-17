SHU Portfolio: JD.Com - Fast Growth, Increasing Margins

We purchased a position in JD.com (JD) for the SHU portfolio recently. The shares jumped on very good earnings, but have fallen back on some softer data out of China and one analyst downgrade.

While it's a big company, in essence, it's actually a fairly simple story consisting of three main elements: growth, margins and competition. But first the results:

And here we have a pretty healthy development as well:

The company was able to exceed expectations, growing revenues at 37.9% and beating EPS expectations by a large margin ($0.23 versus expectations of $0.10).

This quarter there was a temporary glitch in the generation of cash, per Q3CC:

Our free cash flow was negative RMB 9 billion during the quarter, mainly due to two reasons. One is the RMB 5.2 billion inventory buildup for the November 11 promotion season, which is largely a timing issue. And two, is the much anticipated CapEx, including RMB 4.4 billion in new building – in new land use rights for more headquarter space and the new warehouses.

That November 11 promotion season went pretty well, from The Street:

JD, which didn't disclose Singles Day numbers in prior years, reports its GMV for the Nov. 1-11 period grew more than 50% to $19.1 billion. That's a little better than the 46% GMV growth JD saw in 2016.

So we're not worried about the negative cash flow quarter. In any case, a reminder from the earnings PR:

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the twelve months ended September 30, 2017 increased to RMB19.9 billion (US$3.0 billion) from RMB11.4 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2016. Free cash flow6 from continuing operations, which excludes the impact from JD Finance related credit products included in the operating cash flow, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2017 was RMB14.6 billion (US$2.2 billion), compared to RMB15.0 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2016, as several accretive capital investments took place during the third quarter of 2017.

And there were assurances from management:

So on a full year basis, you can be assured that our free cash flow will always be positive from JD more along.

Growth

Here is the main driver, revenue growth:

While the law of large numbers has set in a while ago, it's actually pretty amazing the company is still maintaining solid 30%+ revenue growth while Chinese retail sales growth are growing at 10%. But, of course, the company is still enjoying the tailwinds from the migration towards online sales.

Growth was especially vigorous from female customers (which is remarkable as apparel was flat for the quarter, see below) and in lower tier cities where the company used to be a little underrepresented.

Q4 revenue growth will be between 35%-39%.

Growth initiatives

Partnerships

Service revenue

Logistics

International expansion

Luxury brands

Partnerships is another way for the company to keep growing. The company has added partnerships with a host of big companies, like Wal-Mart (WMT), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (BIDU) and NetEase (NTES).

The purpose of most of these is to leverage customer knowledge and data, but since all of these are large platforms in their own right, it also extends the reach of JD.com considerably, reaching a broader consumer base. Take for instance the partnership with Tencent, from the earnings PR:

In October, JD and Tencent expanded their partnership with the launch of the JD-Tencent Retail Marketing Solution. The initiative integrates insights on consumer behavior from Tencent’s social media platforms with online and offline shopping data from JD and its brand partners to enable more precise target marketing and better understanding of consumer behavior for the brands on JD platform.

Service revenue is rising strongly, 46% y/y, especially advertising which is the standout in the category. They are unleashing some of their own technology in this category, from the Q3CC:

Leveraging in-house AI technologies, our real-time bidding advertising platform has generated triple-digit revenue growth in the past three quarters, and is now contributing a significant majority of our advertising revenue.

Logistics is part of service revenue. Logistics has always underpinned JD.com's competitive advantage as they have an extensive network. They are leveraging it in three ways:

The obvious way is through driving more volume, increasing density and efficiency.

But the network is opened up for third party businesses, and they hope this will gradually command over half of their logistical capabilities in five years. In the last two quarters alone, they have already attracted over 100 major brands into their logistics platform.

Innovation. The company has ongoing experiments with completely automated warehouses, drone deliveries and self-driving trucks.

The company is very well positioned with its logistics platform to serve convenience stores, first because of their ample supply chain resources and second because of their omnipresence, covering 100% of all provinces and counties, even in rural areas.

International expansion. The company has also expanded internationally (into Thailand and Indonesia), but confines this to SE Asia at least for now. There is considerable leverage possible, from the Q3CC:

we wanted to leverage our technology and e-commerce know-how, and then at the same time, leverage local partners, local expertise, and their local consumer insight.

The company is not pursuing this aggressively, and why should they, considering the amount of growth opportunities they are faced with in China itself.

Luxury brands. The company is also expanding efforts to bring more luxury brands onto its platform, for instance through its Toplife platform. High-end products are already experiencing triple-digit growth, even if management admits that revenue contribution is modest in the near term.

Margins

There has been a steady improvement:

Management argues that margins will keep on improving but they will invest part of these improvements (for instance, from a particularly good quarter like Q3) to further growth, from the Q3CC:

So, I can promise you that net margin would increase every year. But as I said earlier that which we can't give you more specific guidance, but improvement should be meaningful.

Competition

The competition is fierce and at times pretty nasty. But it is certainly a worry for JD.com, as we compare it to its main rival:

While its main rival Alibaba (BABA) operates under a different business model (more 'eBay' (NASDAQ:EBAY) compared to JD.com being more 'Amazon' (NASDAQ:AMZN)).

In fact, the growth difference isn't that big as JD.com's third party revenue (merchants using JD.com as a selling platform which is similar to Alibaba's business model) was up 67%.

It was fairly big news that, at least according to JD.com, competitor Alibaba forced some smaller domestic Chinese apparel brands to choose between the two platforms. The result of that was that some 100 of these left the JD.com platform, and apparel revenues were flat for the quarter as a result.

Management argued that they have experienced similar ploys before but were always able to overcome these problems, from the Q3CC:

our history experienced many of these competition, where our competitor would force the merchants choose one out of two platforms, almost every two to three years.... we have overcomed all those competitive pressures and have become the largest category leader in all of these categories. So, today out of the 14 major categories, we are the leader in 12 of them

And funny enough, apparel is one of these categories they are not leading in and the company again experienced this type of ploy. But management believes this too, will pass, from the Q3CC:

even though our current quarter actually saw stagnant growth in the apparel category, which could also last two quarters to three quarters, but we are confident that past – beyond the next two quarters to three quarters, we will see growth resume again and just as we saw in other categories reach inflection point.

Note also that these brands that left didn't leave completely, from the Q3CC:

So you actually see these merchants still utilizing JD platform for other services such as advertising and marketing services

Valuation

While the company is barely profitable, its valuation has not kept up with the rising share price and has trended down until recently. We would also say that at 1.2 times sales, valuation is pretty reasonable.

We're not all that worried about the lack of profitability and the thin margins as the margins are improving and the company is generating lots of free cash flow, which is sort of exploding:

Analyst expect EPS of $0.51 this year rising to $0.88 in 2018. On an earnings basis, that makes the shares still quite expensive but we would argue that given the strong revenue growth and leverage in the business model, it is hardly excessive.

Conclusion

While the stock seems to be plagued by bouts of worries about competition, the reality on the ground is that growth is continuing unabated, and margins improve almost inexorably and management has assured us that they will continue to expand margins.

We don't want to belittle the competitive threat, but we are not convinced it has changed all that much compared to the recent past. JD.com has shown to be able to handle that and grow healthily nevertheless. We expect them to continue doing that for the foreseeable future. Buy on these sell-offs like the one we just had.