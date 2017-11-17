Heron Therapeutics: Wait For A Dip Before Jumping In

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) had a great day on Friday, November 9th. The company received FDA approval for Cinvanti, a drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, or CINV. That makes it Heron’s second approved CINV therapy, joining Sustol, which was approved in 2016.

Market response in the week since approval has been somewhat muted. That is likely thanks to a run-up in the share price before approval, as well as cash concerns that will likely trigger a secondary offering in the near future.

Let’s take a look at Heron and its investment potential.

Killing Nausea

With Cinvanti and Sustol, Heron is now the only company with approved injectable therapies that take on the two principal mechanisms causing CINV. Sustol has already enjoyed rave reviews and has been building revenues at a rapid pace, with projected sales reaching $25 to $30 million in 2017.

Cinvanti is likewise entering a highly lucrative market. EMEND, a drug produced by Merck (MRK), offers a similar treatment and racked up sales of $549 million in 2016, the first year it was on the market, and posted similar sales thus far in 2017. Cinvanti will be competing against a big player – and EMEND has the advantage of having an oral as well as an injectable version – but there is evidence that Heron’s new product will not produce the same kinds of allergic reactions that EMEND can sometimes induce.

Heron is well positioned to grow its market share and rapidly expand sales in Cinvanti, as well as continue to grow Sustol. It also validates the company as one that can successfully navigate the FDA approval process. With another drug coming up for approval in the first half of next year for the treatment of post-operative pain, Heron looks well positioned to win approval and have three drugs on the market in 2018.

Dilution on the Horizon

The one dark cloud on the horizon is the prospect of a secondary offering. While it may not be essential for the company to keep the lights on in the very short term, cash burn is a problem and management will likely opt to raise funds now that Cinvanti has been approved.

Despite producing $8.6 million in revenues in Q3 2017 ($20.7 million year-to-date), Sustol has only been able to dent a substantial cash burn. In its latest earnings report, the company posted a net loss of $41.9 million for the quarter, leaving cash and equivalents worth $74.0 million, as well as accounts receivable to the tune of $28.9 million that should be collected during Q4 2017 and Q1 2018. At the current burn rate, that gives Heron a hair over two quarters’ worth of runway.

Despite having a new drug to bring to market that will start to deliver significant returns, as well as a strong-performing product already on the market, the sales ramp will not be fast enough to deliver positive net income before the piggy-bank runs dry. The company might search for a non-dilutive funding option, but the timeline is not terribly favorable for that. The most likely action is a secondary offering before the end of the year, or possibly early in 2018.

Investor’s Eye View

What all this means for investors looking at Heron is that perhaps now is not the best time to jump in. While the share price is probably a discount from where it will be in a year, once it has two (or possibly three) drugs on the market and building market share, there will probably be a better opportunity in the near-term after a secondary is announced and its attendant shake-out.

Heron will probably have to raise $100 million, at least, in order to cover another two quarters. Whether that will be enough to get to cash-flow positive operations is not entirely clear, but it is possibly given the fairly rapid scaling of Sustol to date. Even so, such a raise will be felt in the market, given the company’s market capitalization is under $900 million. Any substantial addition to the float will be felt in the share price. The market already expects such a move, but that expectation will not prevent the drop, even if it is marginal and short-lived.

Heron has a bright future and significant upside potential. But short-term factors mean investors would be wise to keep their powder dry until Heron reveals how it plans to fund its operations through 2018.