Wall Street Breakfast: NAFTA Talks Resume In Mexico City

Stocks

Tesla +1.8% premarket after unveiling its electric semi truck, which will accelerate to 60 mph in twenty seconds with an 80K lbs load and boasts a 500-mile driving range. Production is scheduled to begin in 2019. With regard to expenses, Elon Musk said the big rig will cost $1.26/mile to operate vs. $1.51/mile for a diesel truck. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is also launching a next-gen Roadster, which maxes out at speeds over 250 mph.

Speaking of trucks... Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has quietly launched an app designed to help truck drivers get in and out of warehouses faster, permitting them to check in with a QR code instead of badging in through security. "Relay" will give the tech giant direct access to millions of truck drivers nationwide as Amazon reportedly works on another app that would match the drivers with cargo.

Additional investment? Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAY) supervisory board is discussing a five-year spending plan totaling more than €70B to further transform the group into an electric car leader, Reuters reports. It's expected to sign off on the capital and development spending targets today, with the investments being made in 2018-2022.

Continuing to reduce government regulation, the FCC has voted to undo a 1975 ban on cross-ownership of a newspaper and broadcast station in the same market, which ensured a diversity of views before online media. The most immediate beneficiary of the relaxed rules will be Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI), as some of the changes could smooth the way for its proposed acquisition of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).

Shares in Twenty-First Century Fox jumped in AH trading, climbing over 9% , as media vultures are reportedly circling the company to buy major assets. According to several sources, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is interested in the same set of entities that Disney (NYSE:DIS) approached Fox (FOX, FOXA) about earlier this year, and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is also looking to jump in the bidding race.

Flashing red light? Norway's $1T sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is proposing to dump $35B of its oil and gas stocks, diversifying its stakes to guard against a drop in crude prices. Among its holdings: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Statoil (NYSE:STO), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and other oil majors.

TransCanada has shut down part of its Keystone pipeline after 5K barrels of oil leaked in South Dakota and expects to close several parts of the system while it responds to the incident. TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) spill comes just four days before the Nebraska Public Service Commission announces a decision on a Keystone expansion through the state.

"It was never something I approved," former General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO Jeff Immelt told Axios's Mike Allen of the company's practice of having an spare jet follow him on trips, saying he stopped the protocol "as soon as I found out about it." When pressed about why he never noticed an extra plane, Immelt said he "never really thought about it... I was totally focused on the job."

It's the first trial involving thousands of similar claims. A California jury has ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a lawsuit by a woman who said she developed mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos in the company's talc-based products. "Baby Powder has been around since 1894 and it does not contain asbestos or cause mesothelioma or ovarian cancer," J&J said in a statement.

Denying media reports, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) confirmed it has not entered into talks with Asus (OTC:AKCPF) or any company to sell its PC business as it races to bolster its balance sheet to avoid a possible delisting. Toshiba also said it wouldn't consider a separate investment in its memory chip unit by a member of a Bain Capital-led consortium that has agreed to buy the business for $18B.

Qualcomm may win EU approval for its bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg, after the U.S. chipmaker pledged not to acquire certain patents belonging to NXP. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) also recently rejected a $103B takeover bid from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), saying the offer was undervalued and would face regulatory hurdles.