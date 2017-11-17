The MnM Portfolio, October 2017 - Another Solid Month In Dividend Growth Land

Background

This month’s article marks the thirty-second installment in my on-going series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for “Minne(sota) ‘n Monthly.”

Note: The portfolio continues to hold 38 stocks. I am still working towards a target portfolio size of ~40. I feel that at this level the portfolio holds a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I will work towards achieving more equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification with each stock representing approximately 2- 3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here’s what happened in October.

October 2017

I always do a quick highlight on valuation, even though it’s not the main objective of the portfolio. The portfolio was relatively flat for the month, declining by 0.1%. Year-to-date, the portfolio return continues to trail the S&P 500’s ~16.91% return, with a gap of about 10%. We can only say that it has been a year for growth stocks, so it is not too surprising to see the gap in performance. I do want to point out that recent November weakness in the broader market has closed this gap a little, so who knows where we’ll end the year at. This is a relatively short time period, and given last year's outperformance, I'm not concerned.

I have captured the activity for October and for the year-to-date in the standard rollforward summary below.

The portfolio collected $287.34 in dividends and interest during the month, all of which was recurring on positions held with the exception of $21.46 from Coca-Cola (KO), which was previously sold. The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of October 31, 2017:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of September.

Sales

After some late summer – early fall portfolio shuffling, I am happy to report that there were no sales this month!

Additions

This month’s dividends were directed towards a couple of deep value buys and the building of one of the new bank stocks. First, I added five shares to my holding in AT&T (T). There are articles coming out on Seeking Alpha on a near-daily basis arguing the pros and cons of the stock and dissecting the likelihood of its pending merger, but with a P/E hovering in the 11s–12s, and a near 6% yield, I found it to be just too good of an opportunity to pass on. I am willing to take the risk and get paid while I wait it out. I only have $500 or so to fill the position in, so likely I can accomplish this in the coming months.

I also made another deep value buy by adding a couple of shares of Vereit (VER). The stock has recently become depressed and its P/FFO ratio has fallen to the 11s. As some of you may know I am bullish on the stock and have been for some time now. I wrote about it earlier this summer in an article here, and while I was too soon in calling any sort of breakout in the stock, I am happy to see that management continues to make progress on their strategic turnaround. I will collect my near 7% yield while waiting for the legal hurdles to clear.

Lastly, I picked up four shares of one of the new bank additions, KeyCorp (KEY), as I intend to slowly build the position in tandem with the First Horizon (FHN) stake. First Horizon ran up a bit since being added to the portfolio, whereas Key hasn’t, so I opted to build Key first while waiting for a pullback in First Horizon.

Dividends Collected

As noted earlier, I collected $287.34 in dividends during the month. For comparative purposes I included all of the dividends collected in measuring income progress, including the Coca-Cola stock sold. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

Note: I have highlighted current month dividend raises in a shade of yellow to distinguish from previously reported increases.

As I highlighted in last month’s article, I have been actively tracking the income growth in the portfolio, comparing Q4 2016 to Q4 2017’s projected income. I continue to expect that income will rise by 11-12% YoY when all is said and done, and at present it is up to 10.5% this month, and counting.

Going forward into 2018, I will stick with the same goal of double-digit income appreciation. The only change is that, with all the shuffling behind us and things finally being comparable, I will actively be tracking the growth each quarter as compared to just the fourth quarter.

Dividend Increases

Dividend increases finally picked up a little bit this month with the portfolio registering three of them. V.F. Corp. (VFC) sent along a stellar 9.5% increase while Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Gladstone Land (LAND), both serial quarterly raisers, passed along smaller bumps.

Looking into November it looks to be an even stronger month for increases with Starbucks (SBUX), Lexington Realty (LXP) and Emerson (EMR) already announcing increased dividends.

The MnM 401K

The 401K keeps growing, adding about $1,355 this month from contributions, a small dividend and market appreciation.

Closing Thoughts

Overall, this was just another month - that went according to plan. The portfolio continues to chug along - reinvesting cash and recording raises. It’s certainly not flashy and there won’t be any rapid surges. But thus far, now that I’m over two years into it, I can say that it is working. Slowly but surely, income is rising.

Looking at the last two months of the year, I do not see too much changing. I will continue building on the new positions and buying others within the portfolio that I see as trading at a discount. With the recent sell-off, I think it is time to add some shares to my holding of Target (TGT) stock, as it seems they have a history of sandbagging - releasing pessimistic forecasts that they later handily beat.

In line with this month’s purchases, I continue to see opportunity in Vereit and AT&T, both hated by the market and boasting outsized yields. As far as my wish list, I would like to add to McCormick (MKC), but will wait to see if it comes down south of $95 a share before adding to it. It’s a great company, just not the cheapest stock. I also wish V.F. Corp would come down in price, but that doesn’t look like it will happen anytime in the near future.

Lastly, I apologize for the lateness of this update. I always work to get these out within a week of month-end, but this month was particularly busy at work and at home. I will have November’s update for you in no time, and with the dividend increases already announced, I’m encouraged that the year will close out on a strong note for the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.