OPEC's Oil Production Cuts: Deliberately Sowing Uncertainty

Lessons learned from May 2017 are now being applied; OPEC/non-OPEC likely to extend production cuts for the full-year 2018.

We had to chuckle as we read some of the recent reports about whether OPEC and non-OPEC would or would not continue their production cuts, and whether they'd announce something before their meeting in Vienna, Austria, on November 30th.

The recent pundit rhetoric has shifted from "OPEC/non-OPEC will definitely extend their historic production cut agreement!" to "will OPEC/non-OPEC extend their historic production cut agreement?". What once was a declarative statement has now become a question, and a question that is making the media and Wall Street investors uncertain about oil prices. We think though that this uncertainty is deliberately being sowed by OPEC/non-OPEC and shows that they've learned much since last May's public relations debacle.

Incentives Are Still Aligned...

Recently, the market has been questioning whether OPEC and non-OPEC would continue with their production cuts, and we believe that they will, and likely for the full-year 2018. This announcement will also likely be made on November 30th. As we've stated previously, both of the main actors, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are heavily incentivized to continue with their strategic economic partnership. Here's what we wrote:

Saudi Arabia's recent visit to Russia further cemented that relationship, and the recent courting of other non-OPEC countries to join means that the parties have every intention to continue the production cut party (because why send out invites when you're about to wrap it up?).

...And Their PR Kung-Fu Has Much Improved

We believe the uncertainty in the news reports are all part of the OPEC/non-OPEC campaign to tamp down expectations. Recall that earlier this year, OPEC and non-OPEC held a meeting to discuss extending their oil cuts for another nine months (until March 2018). Days before the May 25th meeting in Vienna, news reports began surfacing that Saudi Arabia and Russia had already agreed to a nine-month extension. By the time the extension was announced over a week later, what did the market do? It sold off, because by May 25th, it didn't want just a nine-month extension; it wanted something more. OPEC and non-OPEC made the cardinal mistake of delivering exactly what they promised. Unfortunately, in the expectation management game, underpromising and then overdelivering is the rule.

Energy Aspects stated at the time:

"Walk into any bar or restaurant in the centre of Vienna last Thursday evening and you'd hear the same phrases: 'how did they mess this up so badly?', (inserting expletives for the word mess, of course), 'what a PR disaster', and 'OPEC's own goal' (our favourite). Indeed, a football analogy is the most apt here - specifically Brazil's disastrous performance in the 2014 World Cup semi-final."

So now six months later, the market is reacting like viewers of any romantic series... will they or won't they come together? In the case of OPEC/non-OPEC, of course they will because they have to. This time, however, they'll just wait to tell you at the very end.

It makes for much more interesting viewing, but don't be fooled; OPEC and non-OPEC have simply improved their public relations abilities since May, and they're now acting it out brilliantly.

