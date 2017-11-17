Cypress Semiconductor Will Go To $18 - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/16/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 16.

Bullish Calls

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW): Cramer likes Lowe's and he loves Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): It's fine as long as the 5% dividend yield is reinvested.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY): It's a cheap stock that will eventually get to $18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX): "Remember, I like all the targeted oncology companies, but only as specs. No more than 5% of your portfolio, and that's it. Because the ones that win are going to go up big, and the ones that lose are going to make you nothing."

Bearish Calls

Capital Senior Living Corp. (NYSE:CSU): Cramer is not a fan of the business.

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK): It's a house of pain. Don't buy it.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC): Cramer did not like the company's last quarter. He prefers Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) instead.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.