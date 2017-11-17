How Is Bellicum's Momentum Heading Into ASH 2017?

The outlook for Bellicum is strong in the near-term, as the company continues to produce exciting evidence of safety and efficacy.

Prevention of graft-versus-host-disease could dodge the need for new therapies just as a new standard of care has been introduced in 2017.

In a previous article, I introduced my readers who don't already know to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM). But 2017 has progressed at light speed for companies across the oncology space, it seems, and the outlook changes so rapidly that it is worth reconsideration after only a few months.

In this article, I'd like to explore the news that BLCM has announced since my last article, upcoming presentation of data, and how these all fit together into the near-term outlook for this small-cap developmental biotech. By the end, it is my hope that you'll have a clearer picture for your own due diligence.

Immunotherapy and allogeneic stem cell transplant

In practically every area of cancer medicine, immunotherapy has changed the face of the standard of care. This has come from innovations in antibody therapy, notably with the PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors and with bioengineered anti-CD19 CAR-T cells. In 2017, we've seen no fewer than 14 approvals across various tumors, with a bucketload of late-stage clinical trials and applications for approval under consideration.

We are soundly in the era of immunotherapy, but in the hematologic malignancies, one of the oldest, most effective forms of immunotherapy continues to be practiced: allogeneic stem cell transplantation. This technique involves elimination of the patient's immune system through massive bombardment of cytotoxic therapy with the goal of eliminating tumor cells. This is followed up by replacement of the patient's bone marrow with a donor, both to help reconstitute the immune system and to provide an extra anticancer boost.

This technique has been a mainstay of cancer medicine since it first came into wide clinical use in the 1970s. To this day, it remains a key part of therapy for patients who can tolerate the high-dose conditioning regimens and who have a suitable donor, particularly in various forms of leukemia like ALL, AML, and CML.

Graft-versus-host-disease

However, there is a major price to be paid, specifically arising when the donor's bone marrow rejects the patient, a condition called graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD). Acute GVHD occurs in between 35% and 50% of patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant, and that risk increases substantially as the match between the donor and patient gets worse.

Because GVHD is one of the leading causes of transplant-related morbidity and death, clinicians exercise substantial caution when selecting patients to undergo stem cell transplantation. This leads to a serious tug-of-war in terms of risk, where a patient may have to wait (possibly in vain) for a suitable donor to emerge in order to reduce the likelihood of developing GVHD.

Once patients do develop GVHD, they can often be managed with immune-modifying agents like steroids. However, many cases eventually become steroid-refractory, at which time there are few options. Back in August 2017, AbbVie's (ABBV) ibrutinib was approved for the treatment of chronic GVHD, making it the first agent formally approved in this setting. This was based on some highly encouraging data, with the pivotal trial finding responses lasting at least five months in nearly half of the patients treated with ibrutinib.

Ibrutinib is being hailed as a major breakthrough in the management of GVHD, and rightly so! But this also goes to show you just how big an unmet need this complication is. And the inability to properly address the risk of GVHD is preventing many patients from getting the best possible care.

Enter Bellicum, exit GVHD?

Because it is often a permanent complication once it develops, prevention is one of the most important strategies for management of GVHD. This can entail careful donor selection or watchful follow-up in patients deemed high risk. It could also mean foregoing allogeneic stem cell transplantation altogether.

This is the challenge BLCM is looking to address with its flagship platform, BPX-501. This approach entails taking the donor hematopoietic tissue, sorting out the T cells, and then modifying them to express an inducible gene that promotes apoptosis. In the event that the transplant needs to be "reversed," patients can take a drug that activates expression of caspase 9, in turn forcing the donor cells to commit suicide, thus ending the assault on patients.

Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Theoretically, this approach allows for patients to receive allogeneic tissue from donors who are not that good a match, substantially widening the potential donor pool while sparing the patient of long-term GVHD-related complications.

Bellicum at the big ASH show

BLCM has already presented some interesting results earlier in 2017, both at the BMT Tandem Meetings and at EHA back in the summer. I detailed the results of those reports in my previous analysis of BLCM, so I won't belabor those much. They are, however, quite important, and bear a quick a reminder.

BPX-501 was shown in the BP-004 study to promote robust reconstitution of immune systems of patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant. One-year survival rates in patients receiving BPX-501 were 98.4% across a variety of disorders and malignancies. When considering only patients with acute leukemias, BLCM observed 85% of patients remaining disease free after a median of eight months follow-up, with every case of GVHD being quickly resolved with the suicide gene-activating drug, rimiducid.

BLCM's sole contribution at ASH 2017 is abstract 211, detailing results of BPX-501 treatment in a single institution in Italy. These findings demonstrated both the safety and feasibility of the approach in children, with BPX-501 cells continuing to be detected after two years.

Source: Abstract 211 from ASH 2017. A) Expansion and persistence of BPX-501 cells in 16 patients who had two years follow-up; B) Recovery of specific populations of T cells in patients undergoing treatment with BPX-501 after stem cell transplant; C) Recovery of B cells; and D) Expansion of BPX-501 cells according to cytomegalovirus (CMV) activation status.

These findings provide more support for the overall efficacy and safety of the BPX-501 approach, which is always welcome given how early stage this technology still is. This dovetails well into BLCM's plans to initiate pivotal studies of BPX-501 in patients with leukemia.

Financial outlook

But can the company see BPX-501 through to the market? That's the age-old question of the speculative biotech investor since being able to accurately pick those companies that will eventually have an approved product is perhaps the most essential aspect of due diligence, if you want my biased opinion.

But management issues, particularly those relating to smart use of funds, can also present serious challenges for these biotechs, and fear of dilution looms over the valuation of companies.

A little over a week ago, BLCM released its third-quarter filing, which gives us a timely excuse to take another look at the current and upcoming financial outlook for the company.

At present, the company maintains almost $148 million in assets, the vast majority of which are in cash and short-term investments.

The burn rate on the other hand is a bracing $22 million per quarter. This is due to a large research and development outlay, which totaled $18 million in quarter 3. This is modestly increased from the same time last year, and overall it means that the company has between five and six quarters of cash left in the tank, providing over a year's worth of runway.

To me, this bodes well. A full year's worth of further characterization of this technology allows interest from potential pharma partners to mature further. And with the recent success in CAR-T cell therapy, players like Gilead (GILD), Juno (JUNO), or Novartis (NVS) could look to be key in the development of alternative gene modification-based cell therapy modalities in cancer medicine.

Of course, it's impossible to say who, if anyone, will step up to bat with a deal for a technique like BPX-501. However, I can state with confidence that the approval of CAR-T cell therapy will lower the resistance to these kinds of approaches in cancer medicine. As clinicians and pharma companies and other entities in healthcare get involved, I believe we're going to see a surge in interest for bioengineered cell therapy, and BLCM's tech fits this new world order rather snugly.

That BLCM has its own CAR-T cell therapy in development may make it an even more attractive candidate for collaboration or takeover entirely. With all this, I mean to say that I have sincere confidence that BLCM is going to find a way to finance operations without too much damage to shareholders.

Risks

All that said, this is still speculative biotech, so BLCM carries a massive caveat emptor. Its technology could fail in pivotal studies. If it is approved, it will have to compete with the titans of industry like ABBV, which are already establishing new standards of care. Its technique could end up being too complex and costly to warrant regular use.

So you, the investor, stand to lose a lot if you buy BLCM today, especially if you consider this a short-term play. No, for me, this would be a multiyear engagement at this point, barring unforeseen massively favorable results that tip the FDA's hand. I wouldn't count on that, personally.

Furthermore, the relatively fast burn rate is impressive in its restraint as far as administrative and staffing costs go, but the R&D outlay is quite high for a company of this stage. While this means it is supporting a robust, exciting pipeline, it also carries its own risks. If it continues at this rate, it'll find itself in NEED of a partner or dilutive financing. If this is approached from a position of weakness, then it could have long-term ramifications for investor sentiment and overall outlook.

