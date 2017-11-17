Buffett Quarter Three Changes

Adding to three existing positions

The largest purchase during the quarter by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) was an addition of 3.9 million shares of Apple (AAPL). The total value of the shares at the current price of Apple is about $669 million. This boosts the BRK position in AAPL to 133,892,782 shares, or 2.6% of the shares outstanding of AAPL, worth about $23 billion.

Our Friedrich algorithm data file shown above tells us that AAPL is above our estimated fair value (Main Street Price) but a very strong hold. It is one of our favorite holdings, as well.

BRK also added another 832,000 shares of Monsanto (MON) increasing its stake to 8,873,469 shares of the agriculture products company. The total value of its MON holdings is about $1.05 billion, or almost 2% of the outstanding market cap.

As you can see from the Friedrich data file above, MON is a little pricey for our taste. We would not be buying at the current price.

The other addition of significance is to credit card issuer, Synchrony Financial (SYF). BRK added 3.3 million shares of SYF in the quarter to bring its stake up to a total of 20,803,000 shares. This increases its position to an estimated value of $694 million, or about 2.7% of the outstanding shares.

Once again, SYF is too pricey at these levels for us to consider. The company does produce nice consistent free cash flow (Friedrich Cash Machine), but the revenue growth rate is falling fast and that hurts its valuation in our view.

Three significant sales

Buffett had already reduced holdings in IBM (IBM) previously and BRK continues to lighten its position, selling another 17.1 million shares during the quarter. This raised about $2.5 billion in cash. IBM, if you recall, was one of BRK’s top holdings until Buffett finally threw in the towel. The shares are trading at a price comparable to its levels of 2012.

Another striking about face is the sale of Wells Fargo (WFC) shares by BRK. When the news of the fake accounts went public, Warren Buffett made the media rounds telling investors who would listen that the bank was still a sound long-term investment. We cannot help but suspect that he was showing support to protect his company’s interests by keeping the stock from falling further than it otherwise might have. Back then he called it an “incredible institution.” Now BRK is selling shares to put the funds to better use elsewhere (like AAPL). WFC remains the largest holding of BRK so the company has obviously not lost complete confidence.

BRK also reduced its stake in Charter Communications (CHTR) to 8,489,391 shares, or about $2.9 billion and about 3% of the cable company.

Buffett holds a huge cash position

Total cash holdings of BRK rose by $9.5 billion during the quarter to $109 billion compared with $180 billion of investments. That is a sizeable chunk of cash to have sitting on the sidelines for an investment holding company. Total sales amounted to about $2 billion more than purchases, based upon the average prices during the quarter of the respective stocks. Perhaps our strategy of holding cash and waiting for bargains puts us in good company at Friedrich Global Research.

Click on this link for the complete list of BRK holdings as of the most recent quarterly filing of Form 13-F with the SEC. For those who would like to compare with the previous quarter filing click on this link for the complete list of holdings at that time.

Conclusion

Perhaps it may be better to be selective, even in terms of what Mr. Buffett is buying these days. If the Oracle of Omaha is hesitating to commit more of his portfolio to stocks, perhaps it is time to be cautiously optimistic with an emphasis on the cautious part.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy, please consider reading "How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime."