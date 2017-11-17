Tracking David Winters' Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Winters' 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Winters' regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking David Winters' Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q2 2017.

This quarter, Winters' 13F portfolio value decreased ~22% from $281M to $219M. The number of holdings decreased from 8 to 7. The top three holdings represent ~82% of the assets, making it a heavily concentrated portfolio.

The mutual fund ((WGRNX) (WGRIX)) has a global orientation: ~52% US, ~8% cash & short-term investments, and the rest outside US. Switzerland and United Kingdom together account for ~27% of the overall portfolio. AUM is ~$435M. Performance wise, the fund was up 10.39% YTD as of November 1, 2017, compared to up 18.21% for the MSCI World Index. The three largest investments are Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI), Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEMKT:CTO), and British American Tobacco plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) and they together account for ~50% of the overall portfolio. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRUY), Heineken Holding NV (OTCQX:HKHHF), Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY), and Elbit Systems (ESLT) are the positions in the top ten not listed in the 13F report.

Note: Wintergreen Fund's tobacco allocation is large at ~40%.

New Stakes:

British American Tobacco: The ADR stake listed in the 13F report came about as a result of the merger with Reynolds American. RAI shareholders received 0.526 BTI shares along with $29.44 cash for each share held. The BTI position is consistent with this ratio: they had ~1.87M shares of RAI for which they received ~985K shares. As a percentage of the 13F portfolio, the stake is the second-largest at ~28%.

Stake Disposals:

Reynolds American: Reynolds American was Wintergreen's largest 13F stake at ~43% of the portfolio as of last quarter. It was a very long-term position going back to its first 13F filing in Q4 2006. By EOY 2007, the position was aggressively built up to a ~13% of the portfolio stake. During the market turmoil that followed, the position was substantially reduced, and by EOY 2009, the stake was at ~7% of the 13F portfolio. Since then, the position was rebuilt through consistent buying almost every quarter. The six quarters through Q2 2016 saw selling: ~55% overall stake reduction at prices between $32 and $54. In January, British American Tobacco plc agreed to acquire Reynolds American in cash and stock ($29.44 cash and 0.5260 BTI shares for each share of RAI), and that deal closed in July, thus eliminating this position.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE:BHGE): A very small Baker Hughes stake was established in Q3 and Q4 2015 at prices between $26 and $45. Last year saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $31 and $49.50. The disposal of the remaining 0.72% portfolio stake this quarter was at prices between $32.50 and $37.50. The stock currently trades at $30.15.

Note: In July, General Electric's (NYSE:GE) oil & gas business combined with Baker Hughes to form the new Baker Hughes, a GE Company. Existing Baker Hughes shareholders received a $17.50 special dividend in the transaction along with 37.5% of the new business. The prices quoted above are adjusted for that payment.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG is a 9.48% of the portfolio position purchased in 2011 at much lower prices. The original stake has seen selling since Q4 2015 when there was a ~25% reduction at prices between $608 and $777. Last year saw another ~55% selling at prices between $678 and $813. YTD has seen a further ~25% reduction at prices between $785 and $985. Winters is harvesting huge long-term gains from this position. The stock is now at $1033.

Kept Steady:

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company: CTO is a very long-term stake. It was the largest position at over 24% in 2006. The stake was increased by over 60% in 2007 as well. Since then, the position has been kept relatively steady. Wintergreen owns over 1.55M shares, which translates to an ownership of 27% of the business. As a percentage of the 13F portfolio, the position is the largest stake at ~43%. The stock currently trades at $58.66. It returned ~55% in 2014 but has been flat since.

Note: Wintergreen was in a proxy contest with Consolidate-Tomoka Land Company. Its four board nominees were rejected by shareholders and the company retained the existing board for another year (through April 2018).

Altria Group: MO was first purchased in Q1 2012 at prices between $28 and $31. In Q1 2013, the original position was reduced by ~25% at prices between $31 and $35.50. The five quarters through Q4 2015 had seen a combined ~55% stake reduction at prices between $45 and $62. Last year saw another ~55% selling at prices between $57 and $68. There was a one-third further reduction in Q1 2017 at prices between $67.50 and $76.50. The stock currently trades at $65.88 and the remaining stake is at ~11% (third-largest) of the 13F portfolio.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP): UNP is a ~8% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q2 2013 at prices between $67.50 and $80. Q3 2014 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $97 and $110. There was a ~30% reduction in Q4 2015 at prices between $75 and $97 and that was followed with another ~25% selling in Q1 2016 at prices between $68.50 and $84.50. The stock currently trades at $117.

Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Liberty Global LiLAC (NASDAQ:LILA): These are minutely small (less than ~0.3% of the 13F portfolio) stakes established in Q1 2017 and kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Wintergreen's US stock holdings in Q3 2017:

