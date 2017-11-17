California Resources Corporation Supersizes Its New Term Loan

We recently discussed California Resources Corporation's (NYSEMKT:CRC) new 2017 term loan, which when completed, will be used to refinance its 2014 Credit Facilities (2014 Credit Facilities includes a 2014 term loan and a 2015 Revolver). This much-needed refinancing removes some of the stricter financial covenants CRC was to face in early 2018. The company signed the agreement on Monday, November 13th and is now waiting on the completion of a 2017 term loan to repay/pay down the 2014 Credit Facilities.

Shortly after announcing the refinancing, we saw up a news release from Moody's on Monday, which announced that CRC had planned to upsize its debt offering by $300M, which led us to believe CRC could be planning to pay down its unsecured debt, all of which trade at a significant discount.

In a Seaport Global presentation yesterday, however, CRC included additional details about the refinancing, and it turns out that any upsize of the 2017 term loan would be used to pay down the 2014 term loan and then the 2014 revolver. If so, the CRC's $300M upsize would effectively eliminate the 2014 term loan. As we did before, here's the refinancing in a single picture (note the CRC information is either from CRC's IR Presentation for Q3 or from the Seaport Global presentation yesterday).

So as you can see, the new upsized 2017 term loan would effectively eliminate the 2014 term loan and reduce the 2014 revolver to around $100M. While the interest rate may be slightly higher on the 2017 term loan vs. the 2014 term loan, the longer duration (i.e., maturity date extension), elimination of the quarterly payments ($12.5M per quarter), and simplification of the debt structure are worth the slight increase in interest expense (i.e., a maximum of 0.75% * $200M (last piece of 2014 term loan) = $1.5M in additional interest expense).

We believe CRC will continue to look at ways of buying back its unsecured debt at a discount, so although this upsize 2017 term loan may not be directed at this, perhaps some of the debt could be repurchased using the now lower 2014 revolver, free cash flow, or asset sales. To be continued, but we like what we see thus far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.