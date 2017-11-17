Estre Ambiental: Brazilian Trash At A Discount

Background

Estre Ambiental, the largest municipal solid waste management firm in Latin America, operates in 7 Brazilian states that account for 50% of Brazil's population and 60% of Brazil's GDP. A private company, Estre has been targeted by Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II (BLVD), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, for combination under a new holding company (to be listed under ticker ESI). The transaction will close in 2017 Q4, after SEC final approval. The total value of the transaction is $350M USD.

Market position

Estre has a strong brand and has a strong focus on compliance with environmental rules that are coming into force in Brazil. Estre also has a history of following through and delivering on promises without greasing hands, embroiling itself in sketchy deals, or cutting corners. As the largest MSW management firm in Brazil & Latin America, Estre is a dominant incumbent, serving 31 million people. Estre operates in seven of 26 Brazilians states which contain 50% of Brazil's population & 60% of Brazil's GDP. Estre has a 75% win-rate on 5-year municipal MSW contracts. 82% renewal rate on existing contracts in in trailing 12 months. Municipalities do not default on their contracts. Estre has 500 current clients, 801 vehicles, 13 Sanitary Landfills, and 7 more landfills in the development pipeline. Estre owns sufficient landfill capacity (134M cubic meters) to fulfill 15 years demand at current collection rates. Estre is currently generating 14 megawatts via biogas facilities at existing landfills, and has an opportunity to expand that production capacity up to 84MW (at a 30% ROIC for that CapEx). It is also involved in hazardous & medical waste, with three facilities operational.

Performance

Estre performed admirably during the most challenging macro environment in Brazil's recent history, maintaining growth even during recession. Impressive financial performance comes in spite of overcompliance with regulations that have only just begun to take on the force of law.

Net revenues 2014-2017E increased from 378M to 466M USD, 7% CAGR .

Net revenues 2014-2017E increased from 378M to 466M USD, 7% CAGR. Adjusted EBITDA 2014-2017E increased from 60M to 132M USD, 30% CAGR.

. Adjusted EBITDA 2018E is estimated to be $145M USD, '17E-18E . Adjusted EBITDA margins 2017E 28.3% (US peers 21.7-28.2%, 15.4% & 31.6% outliers).

EV/Adjusted EBITDA is discounted to peers even with greater growth potential. Current year 2017E multiple is 8.4x (US peers 10-12.8x, 15.4x outlier) for a 16%-34% discount to US peers. Next year 2018E multiple is 7.7x (US peers 9.1-11.8x, 14.1x outlier) for a 15%-35% discount to US peers.

Secular Growth Story

Brazil's 2010 National Solid Waste Policy (NSWP) is a mirror of waste management laws the United States enacted from 1965-1988. In 1988 in the US, there were 7924 landfills, but by 2006 that number fell to 1724. Supply of waste destinations (particularly unsanitary dumps) were reduced, leading to dramatically increased revenues and margins for operators of compliant sanitary landfills in the US during the 1988-1992 period.

47% of MSW is improperly disposed of and 38% of MSW sent to illegal dumps. Estre has a large competitive advantage because 100% of Estre’s landfills are compliant with NSWP. As a result, Estre will be able to capture a disproportionate share of that future demand.

Estre's inorganic growth strategy will yield impressive improvements in EV/EBITDA. On October 23, 2017, Estre executed MOUs to acquire three waste firms at 3.5x EBITDA pre-synergies, which is under half of 2017E EV/EBITDA. These acquisitions will contribute 9.5M USD to 2018 EBITDA. There are up to 7 more in the pipeline and 2 more on the short list beyond these three.

Estre also has many routes for organic growth. Funds from the transaction are earmarked for adding 66MW biogas power generating capacity to existing sanitary landfills, and developing new greenfield sanitary landfills.

Incentives & Expertise

BTG (largest investment bank in Latin America) is the largest shareholder, holds 50% of extant debt, and has an incentive to make sure Estre is successful. BTG will retire 250M USD debt for 200M USD (20% discount to par).

Existing shareholders are rolling over 100% of their equity position (no cash-out) and are receiving 3M (NYSE:MMM) warrants, providing an incentive for shareholders to push management to outperform.

Management has decades of experience in waste management. Estre's CEO, Sergio Pedreiro, was formerly employed by 3G Capital, a successful Brazilian firm that partnered with Berkshire Hathaway to acquire many famous American brands.

The Board of Directors includes Americans involved in waste and environmental services.

Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II management vetted this deal for 6 months before executing. They want to do another deal after this, so they have every incentive to get this one right.

SPAC Deal

The purpose of the transaction is solely to bring much needed cash to Estre, in order to deleverage Estre’s balance sheet and put cash on the balance sheet to finance a tuck-in acquisitive growth strategy.

Enterprise Value is 1.1 Billion USD. Market cap is 816M USD. Net debt is 294M USD. Post-closing, Estre will have 2.2x net debt/EBITDA. 146M USD cash will go to balance sheet with full participation of the trust and, again, there is no cash consideration for existing shareholders, with 100% roll-over to shares in Newco. New debt terms are better and have room to improve further: 8 year maturity @ CDI+2%. 2016 CDI >14%. 2017 CDI 7.5% and falling.

Fear & Uncertainty

Brazil has been a significant perceived risk in investors’ minds for a number years. Warren Buffett suggests you buy when there’s blood in the streets - and in this case the market does not yet know that said blood has long since dried:

Brazil has drawn a line in the sand against corruption. It has passed anti-corruption laws and prosecuted criminals. Top Brazilian firms like Estre Ambiental have instituted world-class internal ethics audits. The Brazilian central bank has facilitated an end to the recession and growth has returned (pg. 6) at 0.3% 2017E and 2.0% 2018E. The Brazilian Real has appreciated against the USD in the past year about 23%. The Brazilian central bank took control of inflation and it has declined from 10.7% in 2015 to 6.3% in 2016, 3.5% in 2017E, and 4.2% in 2018E. The Brazilian central bank has ended its extraordinary intervention to stop runaway inflation, birthing the current credit cycle with rates falling from 14.25% in 2015 to 7.5% in Oct, 2017. The contentious 4-year congressional elections are now in the recent past, and there is nothing on the medium term horizon that should dramatically affect the stability of the political system.

Latest News

Boulevard has announced November 15, 2017 that Estre will trade under ticker symbol ESI and will have a new CFO.

Bottom Line

In phone conversation with Avenue management, we were told Estre will be pursuing a conservative, beat-and-raise strategy. This will support an upward trajectory of the equity value in Estre (ESI) and earn positive analyst coverage to fuel multiple expansion. In my view, it's clear that: a young credit cycle mitigates debt risks; a secular growth catalyst assures revenue growth; and increasing barriers to entry deepens the moat around EBITDA.

If management executes on the capital allocation strategy, Estre Ambiental has a great opportunity to close the valuation gap with its American peers as it takes advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to modernize waste management infrastructure across Brazil. This is a great long-term secular growth story, for sure. But it won't take much for the $10 stock (currently trading as BLVD pre-closing, ESI post-closing) to hit my 1-year estimate of $13-15. For those seeking a low-risk, high-reward play, this Brazilian trash king smells like a rose.

Additional information source, conversations with Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLVD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BLVD via warrants.