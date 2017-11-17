Bitcoin Bubble? Or, Bitcoin $1 Million?

Lately, any article you read on Bitcoin mentions the Tulip Bulb Mania from the 17th Century. I find that a lot of the naysayers have nothing constructive in their rationale as to why they dismiss the cryptocurrency. With the selling after last week's all-time high, the tulip bulb burst scenario appears to play into these individual's outlook. But, Bitcoin is no tulip bulb and whenever the cryptocurrency does come off a new, all-time high, it invariably makes another. The latest move downward is no exception; Bitcoin will run up again and hit all-time highs once more.

Bitcoin is Nothing Like Tulip Bulbs

What separates Bitcoin from tulip bulbs is simple: Supply. If mankind wanted to increase supply of tulip bulbs they would simply propagate as much as they wanted to. Given that, supply of tulip bulbs can double in any amount of time thereby rendering the store of value in tulip bulbs to minuscule levels. This is largely the reason for the eventual pop in the Tulip Bulb Bubble.

With Bitcoin, the supply is eternally set. There are 21 million coins. There will only ever be 21 million coins. There will never be more than 21 million coins.

Because of the limit on supply, whenever anyone wants bitcoins, they have to sell their local currency and purchase Bitcoin from an exchange. That purchase pushes up demand, which, invariably, pushes up price. The continual price increase is one of the draws to the currency as speculators look to get in to an asset that is generally rising unabated.

The unabated rise in price is where Bitcoin's store of value is derived. Bitcoin has the ability to be exchanged for other currencies. And, the cryptocurrency's continual rise means that it is able to be exchanged for greater amounts of other currencies. This is one of the biggest appeals to Bitcoin.

Blockchain technology

What makes Bitcoin work is the technology it is built upon, the blockchain. For those who do not know what it is, imagine 21 million people are all online all the time. And, imagine every one of these people have a spreadsheet with an immense amount of information embedded into each block of each sheet of the spreadsheet. And, imagine that every sheet on everyone's computer is connected to everyone else. If anything were to change in any one spreadsheet cell, it would show up in every single cell on everyone else's sheets simultaneously.

This is how the blockchain basically works. Everyone is sharing a chain of information that is incorruptible - the necessary computing power is unavailable to manipulate the system. And, any time anyone makes a transaction in one of the blocks, the information then changes making it more and more impossible to hack.

Theoretically, the system can never be shut down simply because there are so many participants who own a piece of the blockchain. As more and more individuals purchase into the blockchain, then the viability of the system perpetually increases.

This technology is being embraced across many different kinds of business functions. Blockchain is something that is here to stay, especially with the proliferation of cloud technology where someone can share a document with another individual seamlessly. However, with blockchain technology, when someone is working on a particular document, other participants do not need to wait in order to see what has changed with any one individual's efforts. This will eventually change with cloud computing as this framework is adopted.

There is no central system

The fact that the system is decentralized is one of the biggest aspects about blockchain technology that is so important. It is similar to the internet itself. The fact that it has no centralized location is what makes the blockchain so prevalent and useful in many industries.

So, when I hear that people think this "novelty" will go away, I scoff at the concept. Bitcoin will go away just as easily as the Internet can be shut down. And, since the computing power necessary to corrupt Bitcoin does not exist, the viability of the coins will allow it to prevail. And, yet, there are some that believe governments will shut down the cryptocurrency. Impossible. Pure and simple.

I have Bitcoin in my wallet. It is secure. No one can get to it (the system told me it would take about 179 years for my password to get hacked). I can exchange these coins with someone who has a wallet. The government cannot prevent this from happening, no matter how hard they try. The government could make it very difficult for me to buy more coins. But, they cannot remove the coins from the system.

Even the Chinese are realizing the enormity of the task of controlling Bitcoin. The best they can do is put up controls. Bitcoin is here to stay. It is viable and works. And, as more and more participants embrace Bitcoin, and demand expands more and more, the price will continue to move higher.

Bitcoin is being brought into the mainstream

Many countries are embracing Bitcoin. In April, the country of Japan legalized Bitcoin. Since that time, 100's of thousands of pay stations have been installed in the country to facilitate the use of the coins. So, while America may be very slow to adapting Bitcoin, other countries are early adapters and are reaping the benefits of that.

But, Bitcoin does have its draw downs. The most significant draw down is the time it takes for a transaction to be processed (The average is about 10 minutes for a transaction). The reason is that there is a mining process that occurs to complete a transaction. When a transaction occurs, there is authentication. Basically, that authentication ensures the merit between the buyer and seller.

There are computers around the world that are set up to do this mining, or, facilitating the exchange. There is also a fee involved. The miners earn a tiny amount of Bitcoin for the process of mining. The latest hack proposal that fell through over last weekend had the potential to increase the speed of for mining, which would have increased the speed of the transaction process.

No Reserve Bank

Bitcoin was invented during the financial crisis of 2009. At the time, central banks around the world were pumping trillions of dollars into the banking system to ensure it remains solvent. All of that money being pumped into the banking system is diluting the purchasing value of money around the world.

There is no central bank for Bitcoin. Instead, the currency is free to move in price as the market dictates. Therefore, there is no eroding in value over time as a central bank continually expands the money supply. Bitcoin does the opposite of that and the purchasing power increases in value over time. Again, the limited supply, coupled with the demand of Bitcoin would dictate the coin's continual rise in value.

Bitcoin Bubble, or Bitcoin $1 Million?

Bitcoin's viability and allure are what is pushing up the price of the cryptocurrency. Anyone holding on to their fiat currency sees their purchasing power erode year after year. Why? The very same reason tulip bulbs make for a bad store of value: If the price of tulip bulbs moved higher, farmers would produce more. If the purchasing power of the US Dollar increased too much, the Federal Reserve would print more. And, Americans accept that as being acceptable.

Instead of questioning the viability of Bitcoin, naysayers should start to question the actions of their government who continually erode the ability to purchase products from hard-earned money.

In the past year, Bitcoin moved from $800.00 to nearly $8,000.00, a multiple of 10. Given the draw and attention of Bitcoin, its store of value and its use as a medium of exchange, Bitcoin will continue to draw more and more users. Two more years of value growing at 10-times, and Bitcoin would be printing $800,000.00. Then, it is just a small step to Bitcoin $1 million.

I am trading on the long side

As I always do with Bitcoin, I am long the crypto currency but adding in new positions as the value increases. However, I had hoped for a larger dip in value. Instead, there has been a constant stream of purchases pushing the currency back up to near all-time highs.

I will go long the currency again, adding in a bit more to my wallet. I will also add in put options to protect against a potential move lower. Figuring out the ups and downs of the currency is difficult. Figuring out the eventual direction has been a lot easier: Up.

