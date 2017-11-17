Go Long TLT As A Tactical Trade

Go long the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) as a tactical trade. Within the long-term bond ETFs universe, it is by far the most liquid one with approximately 8 million shares traded daily.

When thinking about government bonds, we usually do not have huge gains in mind. They are supposed to bring some income, stabilise the portfolio, and provide comfortable sleep at night. At least that is how it used to be. The European government bonds crisis showed that some bonds are quite risky. It also means that they provide good tactical opportunities – like buying Italian government bonds in the midst of the crisis with yields over 7% and seeing ECB “do whatever it takes”. Result – Italian bonds provided serious gains.

Can you expect something similar on the most liquid and transparent government bond market – the U.S. government bonds market? Yes, but only if you play the long-term bonds with maturities over 20 years. The moves are wild indeed with volatility higher than that of the S&P 500. 3-year rolling standard deviation is 11.5% for TLT and 10% for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Currently, there we are in the midst of the most anemic hiking cycle in decades. After many years of preparing the market for interest rate hikes, the Fed finally started raising short-term rates in late 2015. So far, it managed to hike rates 4 times by a grand total of 100 basis points. Market commentators are expecting another hike by the end of the year. Usually, bonds sell off when the central bank hikes rates. Short-term bonds, to be precise. For the bonds with maturities over 20 years, we have different drivers. And bonds traders sometimes act in outright defiance to the actions of the central banks. One prominent example of this is when European Central Bank hiked rates in 2008. This was the day when German government bonds (10-year variety called Bund) posted its low for the cycle. It has only gone up in price since then.

German Bund future chart

Source: Investing.com

The Fed is trying to convince bond traders that rates are going up, but bond traders know better. Even the slightest hint of hesitation (look for statements such as “the economy is not as strong as we anticipated”) will mean that the markets will start to price in a slowdown. Bonds will go higher. If a slowdown comes, bond markets will start to price in a recession. The Fed will panic, and short-term will be slashed again, likely to zero or potentially even negative. The bond markets will have their last hurrah and will explode higher. After all, bond markets are still participating in 3 decades' long bull market. It is one of the longest uninterrupted bull markets in history. It started when the short-term rates in the U.S. peaked around 20% as a result of inflationary 70s.

Interest rates are still trending lower on long-term charts

Source: FRED database - St Louis Fed

Usually, bull markets end in a totally wild fashion (compare Bitcoin now or Gold in early 1980s). If a recession hits, the bond markets will start to think that we will be stuck with ultra-long rates forever. This will be the time to reduce your exposure to long-term bonds. Until then – fasten your seat belt and ride this last move of the bull market. Will rates stay at historically extremely low levels? Likely not. Inflation is coming in a big way but is still a few years away. With structural shifts from deflationary to inflationary world, at least in the transition phase, we are talking about glacier movements.

How low can rates go? In 2012, 30-year U.S. government bond yield went as low as 2.3%; it dipped even lower to 2.1% in 2016. Remembering that markets like to overshoot, we could expect even lower yields. The likely top in the bonds markets will come when 30-year U.S. government bond yield moves below 2% (maybe even lose to 1.5%) and their 10-year equivalent, close to 1%. This will be the time to reduce the portfolio exposure to bonds, perhaps even consider some investments with inflation as the main theme. Until then - stay bullish on long-term U.S. government bonds.

Currently, the 30-year government bond yield trades around 2.8% - there is still a long way to go, and you can expect serious upside in the long duration bond portfolio (such as TLT).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.