Wal-Mart: Should Amazon Be Nervous?

Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) third quarter results hold more relevance than simply a good earnings report. The online sales growth and general strength of the company demonstrate a potential wall in the way of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) unbridled control of online commerce. Amazon's Whole Foods purchase must have really struck a nerve because Wal-Mart hasn't held back.

It is buying e-commerce companies, striking deals with competitors to sell on Wal-Mart's website, and pressing a "order online/pickup at one of our gazillion stores" initiative that holds strong premise. The best part? While Amazon is pushing to increase its distribution through acquisitions like Whole Foods (who says brick and mortar is dead?), ole Wally Mart already has what is arguably the best distribution system in the world.

Third Quarter

While many analysts expected revenues of $121 billion, Wal-Mart turned in revenues of $123.18 billion. That's a 4.2% increase year over year. I would fault the company on an unbalanced 4.6% increase in costs of sales and 5.1% increase in operating expenses, but it is doing a lot in terms of shaking things up, so I'll let it slide this time.

This is the 13th quarter in a row that Wal-Mart increased same-store sales. U.S. comparable sales and traffic increased 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Internationally, the company drove sales 4.1%. Basically, it was a darn good quarter in the midst of an iffy retail environment. The company noted its grocery performance to be one of the best in years, and I'm encouraged by what's happening.

The retailer earned $1 a share, excluding items, and seems poised for the start of the holiday season. This fourth quarter will be a telltale for many retailers as to how they're really stacking up against the Amazon storm clouds. When you look at Wal-Mart's e-commerce performance in the third quarter, I think the company has the momentum for the holiday season. Online sales increased 50% in the third quarter. With acquisitions like the Jet.com purchase last year, Wal-Mart seems poised to keep pushing back at Amazon's push for domination.

At the Curb Pickup and Online "Mall" Deals

To me, one of the company's biggest catalysts moving forward is the "order online, pickup at the store" initiative.

Wal-Mart’s model of online grocery ordering “locations” is an intertwining of online and brick/mortar that I think shows great premise. Wal-Mart’s idea of ordering groceries online and picking them up at the stores is a different idea entirely. There are over 40,000 items available under the online ordering service, which workers then pack for you to pick up. Wal-Mart already has the distribution and store channels to make it work. Considering that 90% of US citizens live within 10 miles of a Wal-Mart, this service could not be more convenient.

The initiative which began 2013 has hence been nearing 1,000 locations. While the idea has been around for a while, the bulk of the system has been happening more recently. Wal-Mart has opened 400 of the order and pickup locations this year alone. The company recently delivered refreshed guidance figures and expects to add the service to over 1,000 additional locations in 2019. It’s a full bore push as fears of Amazon's lead in e-commerce have reverberated into the grocery business. The fallout has sent Kroger's (NYSE:KR) shares down double digits this year. That is of course until it received a slight bump amid merger rumors.

The way to beat e-commerce is to find a way to merge it into your current business so that online compliments brick and mortar. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has done wonders for its sales through integrating online purchasing with at-store pickups. Wal-Mart's pickup method follows the same strategy. When it comes to perishables like meat and vegetables, it is a far better setup than online order/delivery. The grocers can more easily maintain quality control from physical stores. Even with its Whole Foods purchase, Amazon lacks the distribution system of Wal-Mart and is therefore at a disadvantage.

In an effort to increase the diversity of its online lineup, Wal-Mart has entered into an agreement with Lord & Taylor (OTCPK:HBAYF) to sell its goods on Walmart.com. In what's being called an "online mall", Wal-Mart will sell Lord & Taylor's products on its website through a premium flagship page. I think the big picture ramifications of this are promising. Online retailers like Amazon operate as a middleman between producers and consumers. If Wal-Mart and Lord & Taylor succeed, it could entice more companies to engage in deals with Wal-Mart for online presence. It is by all accounts the creation of a second Amazon.

Thoughts on the Stock

I never root for the big guy. For that matter, I make it a point of buying from mom and pop shops at all cost. While I'm not a fan of Wal-Mart or Amazon, Wal-Mart's stock certainly seems ready and capable of going tooth and nail with any competitor in the retail sector.

Catapulted to record highs, the stock closed up 10% off the earnings news. At just under $100 a share, the valuation is much more in line with earnings relative to Amazon's colossal $1,100 share price. With it, you also collect a 2% dividend. With over $7 billion in cash to keep pushing its agenda, I think Wal-Mart is poised to steal the spotlight this holiday season. With the Lord & Taylor deal beginning this spring, that's a big timetable of possible catalysts for Wal-Mart's stock.

